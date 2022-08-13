ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOIN 6 News

PHOTOS: Crews put out NW Portland brush fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials worked hard Tuesday afternoon to put out a brush fire in Northwest Portland. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office shared on Twitter that they were on the scene of a brush fire near NW Skyline Boulevard and NW Brooks Road. The fire grew to be about four acres in size but […]
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Nonprofit's electric bike stolen from Southeast Portland warehouse

PORTLAND, Ore. — A nonprofit that helps clean up Portland is facing a major setback after someone stole an electric bike and trailer used to pick up garbage. Trash for Peace has a vision of a world without waste with a mission to empower communities in the Portland area. Co-founder Barbie Weber said the nonprofit accomplishes that mission by offering low barrier jobs to people experiencing homelessness.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Crash blocks two lanes of I-5 southbound on Interstate Bridge

PORTLAND, Ore. — A crash on the Interstate Bridge has two of the southbound lanes of I-5 closed during the Tuesday morning commute, transportation officials said. The crash was reported at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday in the right lanes of Interstate 5 southbound on the Columbia River crossing. The...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Accidents
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Cars
Portland, OR
Cars
Local
Oregon Accidents
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KATU.com

People living in and around a giant treehouse on city property are terrorizing neighbors

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland couple says they've been terrorized for years by campers living in and around a massive treehouse built on city property. We talked with Kerry Stickler as he gave us a tour of his expansive property, just off Southeast Foster Road. He beamed with pride as he showed us the grove of trees where he and his wife got married a few years ago. The setting, right near Johnson Creek, seems serene. But Stickler's stories paint a much different picture.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Restaurant in NE Portland's Hollywood District catches fire, 3rd time in 5 years

PORTLAND, Ore — A fire damaged a barbecue restaurant in Northeast Portland's Hollywood District on Saturday for the third time in the past five years. The fire started near the side door at Reo's Ribs on Northeast 42nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard. Fire crews quickly put the fire out and no one was hurt, but the building sustained significant smoke damage. Portland Fire & Rescue is investigating the cause.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Portland#Vehicles#Steel Bridge#Freight Train#Accident#Union Station#Portland Fire Rescue#Northwest Front Avenue#Trimet#The Max Green
KGW

Downtown Portland ranks at bottom among US cities in postpandemic recovery

PORTLAND, Ore. — Downtown Portland is recovering slower than other cities, researchers from University of California Berkeley found after studying GPS data from cell phones. The data was taken from 2019 and studied all the way up until this year. Out of 62 cities, Portland came in at No. 60. Researchers say downtown Portland only has 41% of the activity it did in 2019.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Breakfast in Portland

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and some people would argue that breakfast food is the best type of cuisine. There is no shortage of breakfast variations, from waffles to omelets to crispy bacon. While Portland might be known for its excellent West Coast seafood, the culinary...
PORTLAND, OR
restaurantclicks.com

Must-Try Mexican Restaurants in Portland

Portland is known for its fantastic and convenient food scene. You can find lots filled with food trucks, hole-in-the-wall restaurants, and well-known establishments everywhere. Whether you are a Portland native or come from another part of the country, I included, you may have difficulty finding certain regional American cooking. Coming...
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Development of 179th Street raises concerns

Plans to revamp the street network near the Interstate 5 intersection with the Clark County Fairgrounds has resumed through public outreach, though nearby residents are concerned the plans might be too broad and already agreed upon. Clark County Public Works hosted a hybrid in-person and virtual open house Aug. 11...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: A Curving Brick Abode in Laurelhurst

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home on the market in Portland’s super-competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a historic home in the Laurelhurst neighborhood that overflows with period details. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy