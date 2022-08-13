Read full article on original website
pethelpful.com
Rescue Dog's Emotional Story Is Just Another Reason to Adopt Your Next Pet
If you're looking for reasons to adopt your next pet, we could write you a thousand-page list. Our favorite reasons, though, are the heartwarming stories of rescued animals who truly thrive and live their best life after getting their second chance. It's so inspiring to see!. One of these stories...
PETS・
Toddler Bites Snake to Death after It Sunk Its Fangs into Her Lip
A 2-year-old girl from Turkey killed a 20-inch serpent who was attacking her.
Extremely Rare and Eerie Footage Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night At Yellowstone
Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer.
Black Bear Takes Down Huge Whitetail Deer in Gruesome Clip
When a black bear gets its mind set on something, there isn’t much that can be done. That includes prey that might be nearby. While we usually think of black bears as funny and more clumsy than some of their other outdoors cousins. Still, these bears are predators and don’t just subsist off of berries and nuts throughout the year. Sometimes, a nice whitetail deer is just what a bear is looking for.
Dad forgets to change and feed baby for 4 hours straight because he was live streaming
Is it right not to feed or change a baby for four hours straight?. Parenting stress is the distress one feels when one can’t keep up with parenting due to high demand and fewer resources. Undoubtedly, it damages one’s well-being and the child’s development.
Hunters Left In Disbelief After White-Tailed Buck Sheds Antlers Immediately Following Bow Shot
I hope this chap wasn’t a trophy hunter because this wouldn’t necessarily make the best one. But this would shock the most experienced hunter. The thing is, it’s really rare to see any antlered wildlife shed an antler. Watching it happen live… it’s one of those things that if you witness it you probably never will again and should go buy yourself a lottery ticket.
ohmymag.co.uk
Bengal cat kicked and slapped by its celebrity owner: Guess what the abuser’s punishment was
Earlier this year a Bengal cat was physically abused by a famous football player Kurt Zouma. The footballer's brother filmed the disturbing episode of animal cruelty and posted it online. In 40-second footage, the distressed pet was seen chased by angry Zouma, kicked in the stomach, thrown a pair of...
I sobbed as I had to put down all 5 of my dogs after I was first person in UK to catch a rare disease from a rescue pup
A DOG lover has told how she was forced to put down all five of her pets after she caught a rare disease from a rescue pup. Wendy Hayes, 61, was left with no choice but to euthanise her beloved pooches after they contracted Brucella canis from a Belarusian rescue dog she was fostering.
dailyphew.com
“She Stunk, She Couldn’t See, And She Bled All Over The Couch”: Kind People Save A Dying Dog And Her Transformation Is Incredible
Lauren Buckley started fostering animals after she rescued her dog, Brooks. He was on the euthanasia list at an overcrowded Alabama shelter and Buckley simply couldn’t imagine her life without the pup after she found out about him. The whole experience made her realize how many dogs who are facing a grim future could be the perfect companion for someone else if only given the chance. It’s been four years since and Buckley has been loving every second of it!
If Your Pee Looks Or Smells Like This, It's Time To See A Doctor
Your urine can tell you a lot about your health. Before you flush, take stock of what's in the toilet bowl.
IFLScience
Watch A Great White Shark Getting Its Liver Sucked Out By Orcas
Great white sharks may be apex predators, but they aren’t immune to being predated on themselves. This was recently demonstrated in a savage video that shows a pair of orcas sucking the liver out of a dying great white. Ouch. The video was shared by The Daily Beast online...
Baby born with 'permanent smile' is melting netizens' hearts
Ayla Summer Mucha, an infant born in December, is now winning hearts on Tiktok. Her videos have gone viral on social media even before she can say the word 'viral'. Born to Christina Vercher, 21, and Blaize Mucha, 20, Ayla was diagnosed with a rare condition known as a 'permanent smile'.
Man refuses to allow his mother to eat a single bite of a multi-course meal cooked in her honor
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. My parents invited several distant family members from overseas to our home for dinner. The guests were my father's cousin and her two adult children: a son and a daughter.
Meet Dúi, an adorable dog that looks like a cat
Dúi, a dog that lives in the city of Hanoi in Vietnam along with his parents, Hai Anh and Tuan, has an unusual appearance. He is gaining popularity on the internet because of his resemblance to a cat.
buzznicked.com
Apparently, ‘Poodle Cats’ Are A Thing And They Are Adorable
Cats are pretty incredible creatures. Cats are incredibly smart and independent making them easy companions to live with. Many people will argue that cats are in fact the best companions in the world. They all but take care of themselves, they usually love to cuddle and they have personalities bigger than the largest lions of Africa. Kittens are adorable and as they grow we love them even more. They become a part of our lives and their mischievous behavior becomes infectious and annoyingly adorable. Cats are already pretty awesome but we just stumbled across what is quite possibly the cutest breed of cat I think I’ve ever seen. These cats are so fluffy you won’t believe it. They’re known as Selkirk Rex aka ‘Poodle Cats’ and they are absolutely adorable!
IFLScience
Shark Filmed Strolling On Land Like It’s No Big Deal
If you’re scared of sharks, you can always not go in the ocean. If you’re really scared of sharks, however, there are a few islands you should avoid as well, because there are places they sometimes come onto land. Footage of one doing just that has gone viral, although it’s probably too small and cute to put you off a visit. It’s not the first time something like this has been documented, but it’s still an amazing sight.
Orca whales kill great white shark and eat its liver in ‘world-first’ footage
A pod of orca whales have been captured attacking and killing a great white shark off the coast of South Africa.In terrifying world-first footage, the coordinated attack sees three whales circling the great white before launching at it.One of the orcas can be seen ripping out the shark’s liver and eating it before the pod swims off.The footage, originally shared as part of the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, comes weeks after research concluded a pair of “serial” killer whales were responsible for great white carcasses washing up off the coast of Gansbaai in 2017.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Shark week: Great white smashes through diver’s cageBen Wallace criticises Rishi Sunak’s resignation from Boris Johnson’s cabinetTruss vs Sunak: Key moments from Tory leadership hopefuls’ first official hustings
Mother Mare Valiantly Fights Off A Large Number Of Wild Stallions To Protect Her Newborn Foal
The brutality of nature at its finest. We often times don’t have to see what mothers have to go through in the wild, constantly fending off predators in an effort to keep her and her children safe. That’s why you’ll see mother bears go berserk when she feels like...
What the hell is this? I looked left at Whataburger and I see this bird
What the hell is this? I looked left at Whataburger and I see this birdTwinTurbskiii. Do you have any more pictures? (u/SpacemanErick) If it’s night it must be a night heron (u/Losangulos)
Mountain Lion Tries To Break Into Cabin, Stares Down Man Inside Like It’s Hunting Him
Talk about nightmare fuel. I mean, it’s one thing to have a predator size you up in the woods, that’s their territory. But, it almost seems a little disrespectful to have one trying to come right into your house. An apex predator being so aggressive that it comes...
