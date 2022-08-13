ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

pethelpful.com

Rescue Dog's Emotional Story Is Just Another Reason to Adopt Your Next Pet

If you're looking for reasons to adopt your next pet, we could write you a thousand-page list. Our favorite reasons, though, are the heartwarming stories of rescued animals who truly thrive and live their best life after getting their second chance. It's so inspiring to see!. One of these stories...
Outsider.com

Black Bear Takes Down Huge Whitetail Deer in Gruesome Clip

When a black bear gets its mind set on something, there isn’t much that can be done. That includes prey that might be nearby. While we usually think of black bears as funny and more clumsy than some of their other outdoors cousins. Still, these bears are predators and don’t just subsist off of berries and nuts throughout the year. Sometimes, a nice whitetail deer is just what a bear is looking for.
Whiskey Riff

Hunters Left In Disbelief After White-Tailed Buck Sheds Antlers Immediately Following Bow Shot

I hope this chap wasn’t a trophy hunter because this wouldn’t necessarily make the best one. But this would shock the most experienced hunter. The thing is, it’s really rare to see any antlered wildlife shed an antler. Watching it happen live… it’s one of those things that if you witness it you probably never will again and should go buy yourself a lottery ticket.
dailyphew.com

“She Stunk, She Couldn’t See, And She Bled All Over The Couch”: Kind People Save A Dying Dog And Her Transformation Is Incredible

Lauren Buckley started fostering animals after she rescued her dog, Brooks. He was on the euthanasia list at an overcrowded Alabama shelter and Buckley simply couldn’t imagine her life without the pup after she found out about him. The whole experience made her realize how many dogs who are facing a grim future could be the perfect companion for someone else if only given the chance. It’s been four years since and Buckley has been loving every second of it!
IFLScience

Watch A Great White Shark Getting Its Liver Sucked Out By Orcas

Great white sharks may be apex predators, but they aren’t immune to being predated on themselves. This was recently demonstrated in a savage video that shows a pair of orcas sucking the liver out of a dying great white. Ouch. The video was shared by The Daily Beast online...
Maya Devi

Baby born with 'permanent smile' is melting netizens' hearts

Ayla Summer Mucha, an infant born in December, is now winning hearts on Tiktok. Her videos have gone viral on social media even before she can say the word 'viral'. Born to Christina Vercher, 21, and Blaize Mucha, 20, Ayla was diagnosed with a rare condition known as a 'permanent smile'.
buzznicked.com

Apparently, ‘Poodle Cats’ Are A Thing And They Are Adorable

Cats are pretty incredible creatures. Cats are incredibly smart and independent making them easy companions to live with. Many people will argue that cats are in fact the best companions in the world. They all but take care of themselves, they usually love to cuddle and they have personalities bigger than the largest lions of Africa. Kittens are adorable and as they grow we love them even more. They become a part of our lives and their mischievous behavior becomes infectious and annoyingly adorable. Cats are already pretty awesome but we just stumbled across what is quite possibly the cutest breed of cat I think I’ve ever seen. These cats are so fluffy you won’t believe it. They’re known as Selkirk Rex aka ‘Poodle Cats’ and they are absolutely adorable!
IFLScience

Shark Filmed Strolling On Land Like It’s No Big Deal

If you’re scared of sharks, you can always not go in the ocean. If you’re really scared of sharks, however, there are a few islands you should avoid as well, because there are places they sometimes come onto land. Footage of one doing just that has gone viral, although it’s probably too small and cute to put you off a visit. It’s not the first time something like this has been documented, but it’s still an amazing sight.
The Independent

Orca whales kill great white shark and eat its liver in ‘world-first’ footage

A pod of orca whales have been captured attacking and killing a great white shark off the coast of South Africa.In terrifying world-first footage, the coordinated attack sees three whales circling the great white before launching at it.One of the orcas can be seen ripping out the shark’s liver and eating it before the pod swims off.The footage, originally shared as part of the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, comes weeks after research concluded a pair of “serial” killer whales were responsible for great white carcasses washing up off the coast of Gansbaai in 2017.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Shark week: Great white smashes through diver’s cageBen Wallace criticises Rishi Sunak’s resignation from Boris Johnson’s cabinetTruss vs Sunak: Key moments from Tory leadership hopefuls’ first official hustings
