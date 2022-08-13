Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
MLive.com
Tim Pierce shoots 67 for 1st-round lead in Michigan PGA Professional Championship
Tim Pierce of Birmingham Country Club made five birdies against no bogeys Monday en route to a score of 5-under-par 67 and the first-round lead in the Michigan PGA Professional Championship at Prestwick Village Golf Course in Highland. Pierce was coming off a disappointing 10th-place finish in last week’s Michigan...
wlen.com
Lenawee Youth Competes in American Quarter Horse Youth Association World Championships Show
Sand Creek, MI – A Lenawee County youth continues to have a successful quarter horse riding season, as she brought home several accolades at a recent show in Oklahoma City. Eleanor Ott of Sand Creek had many levels of success at the recent 2022 Ford American Quarter Horse Youth Association World Championship Show.
thesalinepost.com
Celso, Swanger Tied for First as Saline Takes 2nd in 20-Team Scramble
The Saline High School varsity girls golf team opened the season with a strong showing at the East Jackson team scramble. The team of Grace Celso and Laura Swanger tied for first with a score of 68 and led Saline to a second-place finish in the 20-team tournament. "I am...
MLive.com
After torching HS basketball at 15, Michigan commit takes his game overseas
Christian Anderson Jr., who has committed to play basketball at Michigan, has never abruptly moved up or down a grade in school -- “reclassifying,” as it’s known in youth sports -- and has no plans to do so. He did not accumulate as many scholarship offers as possible or publicly announce finalists. He does not attend a basketball powerhouse and he skipped the premier AAU event this summer.
HometownLife.com
After nearly half a century, sisters sell sprawling Fox Hills golf course
Fox Hills Golf Course is quite different now than what it was when sisters Kathy Aznavorian and Sandy Mily first stepped foot on it in 1974. It had just 18 holes and featured the original clubhouse, first built in the 1920s as the Plymouth Country Club. Purchased by their parents, the two sisters eventually became the owners of the Salem Township course at 8768 N. Territorial, just west of Plymouth.
Look: Spartan Tries to Get Aidan Hutchinson to Sign MSU Football
Aidan Hutchinson had the reaction you thought he would have when asked to sign a Michigan State Football.
diehardsport.com
Five-Star Michigan QB Target Is Pumped After Most Recent Pledge
The Wolverines landed three-star athlete/TE Zack Marshall out of California over the week. The Wolverines, who are also recruiting his high school teammate, Julian Sayin, got this message:. Saying, who has visited Michigan this summer, is ranked as the No. 2 QB in the 2024 class.
thesalinepost.com
Husband and Father Dan Powers Worked in Corrections for 20 Years, Coached Football and Martial Arts
Dan Powers, age 67, of Saline, MI, passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at the University of Michigan Hospital. He was born on February 8, 1955, in Ypsilanti, MI, the son of David V. and Berneda F. “Faye” (Ward) Powers. Dan graduated from Ypsilanti High School. He went on to briefly serve in the United States Navy after high school. Dan was married to Nancy Powers for 36 years.
Michigan Football misses on one top target, what about another?
Saturday was a good news/bad news day for Michigan football but another top target, Kenyon Sadiq is announcing on Monday. Can the Wolverines win out?. Anytime you get a commitment, it’s a good day on the recruiting trail and that’s certainly true for Michigan football which landed a really productive three-star tight end on Saturday in Zack Marshall.
Did You Know The First Lined Road in America Was in Michigan?
Thanks to a Wayne County man and a leaky milk truck, Michigan was the first state in the country to have lines on the roadways. According to Travel+Leisure, the first lined road in the United States was Trenton's River Road in Wayne County, Michigan, which dates back to 1911. You...
wrif.com
Here’s Where Michigan and Michigan State Rank in the AP Preseason Poll
Michigan and Michigan State both had stellar seasons last year, and now, expectations are high. The numbers show it, too. Michigan is ranked No. 8 and Michigan State No. 15 in the new Associated Press preseason college football Top 25 poll, which dropped Monday. Here’s the full preseason top 25:...
michiganradio.org
SE Michigan Water main break larger than thought; boil water advisories expected until September
Officials said Tuesday that the break in a massive water main in southeast Michigan is larger than originally thought. The weekend break disrupted water service for hundreds of thousands of Michiganders. The Great Lakes Water Authority said it's ordered more lengths of 120-inch diameter pipe to complete the repairs to...
MetroTimes
Striking workers at Great Lakes Coffee withdraw from union effort as company closes stores
The months-long fight to unionize Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Co. has all but ended. Striking workers announced Monday that they were withdrawing from an election to form a union because the company has been closing its stores. “While we are disappointed and heartbroken, we are grateful for all who have...
thesalinepost.com
4 Saline High School Grads Earn American FFA Degree
Four Saline High School graduates have earned their American FFA Degrees. Emily Finkbeiner, Kaitlyn Higgins, Sydney Masters and Annie Rothfuss will be awarded the American FFA Degree at the 95th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis in October. The four young women will receive a certificate and the American FFA Degree key in honor of their accomplishments and dedication to FFA.
Michigan Restaurant Ranked One of America’s Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’
When it comes to the best food in America, perhaps there's no better source or expert than Food Network's Guy Fieri. He is the mayor of Flavortown, after all. Guy has been traveling the nation in his red convertible looking for the most delicious food around for an incredible 35 seasons of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives! Over 400 episodes featuring some of the yummiest food our country has to offer.
themanchestermirror.com
Passport to Manchester 2022 second event — Saturday, August 20
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. submitted by Ray Berg, Manchester Area Historical Society. Please join us for our second Passport to Manchester event on Saturday, August 20, from 10am to 2pm! This program Is jointly sponsored by the Riverfolk Music and Arts Organization and the Manchester Area Historical Society. It provides a mix of historical presentations and period music, both of which explore the history and culture of the Manchester area and its residents.
Red Hot Chili Peppers show Detroit extra love at huge homecoming stadium concert
DETROIT – It was quite the homecoming for two members of the Red Hot Chili Peppers as the band played their biggest Michigan concert ever in their decades-long career in front of more than 30,000 fans at Comerica Park on Sunday, Aug.14. Lead Singer Anthony Kiedis was born and...
Detroit News
How police plan to keep attendees safe at the Woodward Dream Cruise
Law enforcement in charge of the Woodward Dream Cruise meet several times a year to change their security plans based on mass casualty and mass injury incidents around the world, Bloomfield Township Police Department Chief James Gallagher said. They review incidents such as the one in Highland Park, Illinois, where...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Biscuits and gravy are a staple at Crowe’s Nest Café
NAPOLEON, MI – The Crowe’s Nest Café is a new place that all can feel welcome in. Husbands Dave and Tom Crowe-Garey of Jackson opened the new café in Napoleon Township three weeks ago. With more than 32 years of culinary experience, Dave has always wanted to open his own restaurant. After searching for the right fit, the pair love the space they have now next to the Napoleon Airport.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan paranormal convention features speakers, vendors, more at haunted museum
DUNDEE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Interested in ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural phenomenon?. The Old Mill ParaFest, hosted by Spirit World Paranormal Investigations (SWPI) and Erie Shores Paranormal (ESP), brings mediums, ghost hunters, paranormal researchers, and more to Old Mill Museum in Dundee on Nov. 12. Speakers include Adam Wcislek,...
