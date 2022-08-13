ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, MI

Celso, Swanger Tied for First as Saline Takes 2nd in 20-Team Scramble

The Saline High School varsity girls golf team opened the season with a strong showing at the East Jackson team scramble. The team of Grace Celso and Laura Swanger tied for first with a score of 68 and led Saline to a second-place finish in the 20-team tournament. "I am...
MLive.com

After torching HS basketball at 15, Michigan commit takes his game overseas

Christian Anderson Jr., who has committed to play basketball at Michigan, has never abruptly moved up or down a grade in school -- “reclassifying,” as it’s known in youth sports -- and has no plans to do so. He did not accumulate as many scholarship offers as possible or publicly announce finalists. He does not attend a basketball powerhouse and he skipped the premier AAU event this summer.
HometownLife.com

After nearly half a century, sisters sell sprawling Fox Hills golf course

Fox Hills Golf Course is quite different now than what it was when sisters Kathy Aznavorian and Sandy Mily first stepped foot on it in 1974. It had just 18 holes and featured the original clubhouse, first built in the 1920s as the Plymouth Country Club. Purchased by their parents, the two sisters eventually became the owners of the Salem Township course at 8768 N. Territorial, just west of Plymouth.
diehardsport.com

Five-Star Michigan QB Target Is Pumped After Most Recent Pledge

The Wolverines landed three-star athlete/TE Zack Marshall out of California over the week. The Wolverines, who are also recruiting his high school teammate, Julian Sayin, got this message:. Saying, who has visited Michigan this summer, is ranked as the No. 2 QB in the 2024 class.
thesalinepost.com

Husband and Father Dan Powers Worked in Corrections for 20 Years, Coached Football and Martial Arts

Dan Powers, age 67, of Saline, MI, passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at the University of Michigan Hospital. He was born on February 8, 1955, in Ypsilanti, MI, the son of David V. and Berneda F. “Faye” (Ward) Powers. Dan graduated from Ypsilanti High School. He went on to briefly serve in the United States Navy after high school. Dan was married to Nancy Powers for 36 years.
FanSided

Michigan Football misses on one top target, what about another?

Saturday was a good news/bad news day for Michigan football but another top target, Kenyon Sadiq is announcing on Monday. Can the Wolverines win out?. Anytime you get a commitment, it’s a good day on the recruiting trail and that’s certainly true for Michigan football which landed a really productive three-star tight end on Saturday in Zack Marshall.
thesalinepost.com

4 Saline High School Grads Earn American FFA Degree

Four Saline High School graduates have earned their American FFA Degrees. Emily Finkbeiner, Kaitlyn Higgins, Sydney Masters and Annie Rothfuss will be awarded the American FFA Degree at the 95th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis in October. The four young women will receive a certificate and the American FFA Degree key in honor of their accomplishments and dedication to FFA.
100.7 WITL

Michigan Restaurant Ranked One of America’s Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’

When it comes to the best food in America, perhaps there's no better source or expert than Food Network's Guy Fieri. He is the mayor of Flavortown, after all. Guy has been traveling the nation in his red convertible looking for the most delicious food around for an incredible 35 seasons of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives! Over 400 episodes featuring some of the yummiest food our country has to offer.
themanchestermirror.com

Passport to Manchester 2022 second event — Saturday, August 20

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. submitted by Ray Berg, Manchester Area Historical Society. Please join us for our second Passport to Manchester event on Saturday, August 20, from 10am to 2pm! This program Is jointly sponsored by the Riverfolk Music and Arts Organization and the Manchester Area Historical Society. It provides a mix of historical presentations and period music, both of which explore the history and culture of the Manchester area and its residents.
Detroit News

How police plan to keep attendees safe at the Woodward Dream Cruise

Law enforcement in charge of the Woodward Dream Cruise meet several times a year to change their security plans based on mass casualty and mass injury incidents around the world, Bloomfield Township Police Department Chief James Gallagher said. They review incidents such as the one in Highland Park, Illinois, where...
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Biscuits and gravy are a staple at Crowe’s Nest Café

NAPOLEON, MI – The Crowe’s Nest Café is a new place that all can feel welcome in. Husbands Dave and Tom Crowe-Garey of Jackson opened the new café in Napoleon Township three weeks ago. With more than 32 years of culinary experience, Dave has always wanted to open his own restaurant. After searching for the right fit, the pair love the space they have now next to the Napoleon Airport.
fox2detroit.com

Michigan paranormal convention features speakers, vendors, more at haunted museum

DUNDEE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Interested in ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural phenomenon?. The Old Mill ParaFest, hosted by Spirit World Paranormal Investigations (SWPI) and Erie Shores Paranormal (ESP), brings mediums, ghost hunters, paranormal researchers, and more to Old Mill Museum in Dundee on Nov. 12. Speakers include Adam Wcislek,...
