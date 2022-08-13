ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lycoming County, PA

PSP: Man forms 'intimate relationship' with unknown suspect, loses $110K in scam

WOODWARD TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police announced a man from Lycoming County lost $110,000 over the course of four months in a cryptocurrency scam.

Officials said a 42-year-old man in Woodward Township was contacted by an unknown suspect on April 12 and over four months built an “intimate relationship” with the suspect.

Man charged with possessing large amounts of drugs and cash

The victim told troopers that the suspect then convinced him to invest in several cryptocurrencies, namely Tether .

On July 16, State Police said all of the earnings and funds were stolen from the victim by unknown suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact state police.

