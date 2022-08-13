ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
24/7 Wall St.

Car Brands With the Worst Recalls This Year

The average transaction price for new cars in the U.S. hit an all-time high of $48,043 in June 2022, according to a recent report from Kelley Blue Book. Along with a home and a college education, a vehicle is one of the biggest long-term investments many Americans make – and as such, quality is one […]
CARS
CNET

New Electric Car Tax Credits Are About to Radically Change Buying EVs

Big changes are coming to the federal electric car tax credit with congressional passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, changes that may make it eventually easier to own an EV, but initially harder to afford one. The details are more complicated than ever, but can make a huge difference in EV adoption. Here's what you need to know as President Joe Biden prepares to sign the new legislation into law.
INCOME TAX
torquenews.com

This Subaru Dealer Only Sells To Locals Not Buyers Willing To Pay More

Do Subaru dealers sell the 2022 Outback, Crosstrek, Forester, and other new models close to MSRP? Check out one dealer who takes care of local buyers. Can customers get a new 2022 Outback, Crosstrek, Forester, and other new models at the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) and not pay huge dealer markups? The 2022 Outback, Crosstrek, and Forester are in high demand in the Northwest, where the all-wheel-drive vehicles are popular models. A Subaru retailer in Oregon doesn't charge customers huge markups.
SALEM, OR
torquenews.com

The 6 Most Reliable 10-Year-Old SUVs - CR Says Avoid A 2012 Subaru Forester

Is the 2012 Subaru Forester a reliable vehicle? See why Consumer Reports says they would not recommend the ten-year-old model. What are the most reliable and fuel-efficient ten-year-old SUVs? And should customers buy a 2012 Subaru Forester? According to a new study from Consumer Reports (by subscription), they would not include the 2012 Subaru Forester in its ten-year-old most reliable SUVs list.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subaru Forester#Subaru Outback#Subaru Crosstrek#Interest Rates#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business#J D Power 2022#Subaru Motors Finance#Honda Financial Services#Ford#Toyota Financial Services
komando.com

Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected

Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 2023 Subaru Line-Up: What’s New?

For the needs of all shoppers, a Subaru is one of the best purchases you could imagine. Many Subaru models come standard with all-wheel drive, offer everyone plenty of driver assistance technologies, and can be pretty comfortable. With the ever-growing popularity, shoppers certainly want to know what changes are coming to these models for the upcoming 2023 year.
BUYING CARS
insideevs.com

Ford CEO Explains F-150 Lightning Price Hikes

Only two months after starting customer deliveries of the 2022 F-150 Lightning, Ford has bumped pricing on its all-electric pickup truck by as much as $8,500, depending on the trim level. When it made the announcement last week, Ford cited "significant material cost increases and other factors" as the main...
ECONOMY
Autoweek.com

Arrival Gets Ready for UPS Van Production

Arrival plans to begin producing the van model this quarter, with a small number slated to be delivered to customers later in the year. The Arrival Bus and Car appear to have been shelved pending the receipt of more capital for their development and production start. Arrival is one of...
ECONOMY
torquenews.com

Subaru’s Razor Thin New Car Inventory And The 2023 Model Outlook

If you shop for a 2022 Subaru Forester, Outback, or Crosstrek, you won't find the new all-wheel-drive vehicle on retailers' lots this summer. See what's next for new car shoppers and the 2023 model outlook. If you are shopping for a 2022 Subaru Forester, Outback, or Crosstrek, you know there...
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

Mechanic Responds to Harbor Freight Tool Shaming

What brand of tools does one of the most respected mechanics on the internet rely on to make repairs on his customer’s cars? Find out now with this unique tool show and tell response to a Harbor Freight tool shaming comment. Where Do You Buy Your Tools?!. In past...
CARS

