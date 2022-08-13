MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police provided an update about the Family Dollar employee who was stabbed last week. Currently, the woman is in stable condition, according to police. She is recovering after being cut on the side of her neck Thursday, Aug. 11. Mobile Police arrested Takea Shackleford, who was charged with assault first degree and robbery first degree.

MOBILE, AL ・ 18 HOURS AGO