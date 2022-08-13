ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WKRG News 5

5 teens arrested for car burglaries: Escambia Co. deputies

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested five people including a 13-year-old over the weekend for car break-ins, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. Car burglaries were reported on Freedom Lane and Bayshore Drive. According to police, “homeowners were awakened by felons trying to steal what didn’t […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man, teen arrested in connection with Baker HS burglary, vehicle break-ins

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a Mobile man and a 13-year-old boy in connection with a burglary at Baker High School as well as multiple vehicle burglaries. Police on Monday arrested 20-year-old Blake Anthony Henderson on two counts of burglary and 27 counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Family Dollar stabbing victim in stable condition: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police provided an update about the Family Dollar employee who was stabbed last week. Currently, the woman is in stable condition, according to police. She is recovering after being cut on the side of her neck Thursday, Aug. 11. Mobile Police arrested Takea Shackleford, who was charged with assault first degree and robbery first degree.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Woman flees checkpoint, busted with drugs: Flomaton Police

FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — A drunk driver with cocaine and ecstasy fled a checkpoint on Old Atmore Road and Tulip Street Saturday, according to Flomaton Police. After a chase, the driver was arrested and now faces half a dozen charges. Fenetrias Lewis faces six charges: driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of a controlled […]
FLOMATON, AL
WKRG News 5

Critically missing person in Mobile: Police

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are looking for a 38-year-old woman who was reported missing Monday, Aug. 14, according to a release from the MPD. Ginger Ann Holmes, 38, was reported missing by her family from Moundville, Ala. on Aug. 14. A day later, Aug. 15, officers found Holmes’ […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man gunned down on Pecan Street, Mobile Police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 51-year-old man died Monday after a shooting on Pecan Street in Mobile. Officers were called to the scene around 3 p.m. and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died. Investigators have not released the victim’s...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Missing woman’s car found abandoned in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police found a missing Moundville woman’s car abandoned in Mobile on Monday. Family members said they last saw Ginger Ann Holmes, 38, on Sunday. A day later, officers spotted her car in Mobile near Delchamps Street and Adams Street. There was no sign of the missing woman.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Second suspect arrested in Johnson Road trailer park shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police arrested a second man accused of shooting someone during an argument in Theodore. It happened July 10 at a trailer park on Johnson Road. Police said Austin Cook and Austin Ford shot the victim and fled the scene. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries. Ford...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola Police warn residents of phone scam

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department are warning their residents of a phone scam that has been reported to the department. Officers said they have received two complaints from people in the community about receiving a phone call from “Detective Dwight Howard.” According to the receivers of the phone call, “Detective […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Man shot by girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend at Mobile apartment complex

UPDATE (3:40 p.m.): Officials with the Mobile Police Department said the person who shot the victim was the victim’s girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend. Officers said he was shot multiple times. The man was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that one man was […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Person shot on Wagner Street suffers life-threatening injury

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that one person is in the hospital after a shooting on Wagner Street early Sunday morning. Officers said they responded to 2166 Wagner Street, near St. Stephens Road, after receiving reports that one person was shot. When officers arrived, they found a person […]
MOBILE, AL

