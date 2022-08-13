Read full article on original website
5 teens arrested for car burglaries: Escambia Co. deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested five people including a 13-year-old over the weekend for car break-ins, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. Car burglaries were reported on Freedom Lane and Bayshore Drive. According to police, “homeowners were awakened by felons trying to steal what didn’t […]
Atmore man evades officers from 3 different jurisdictions, arrested
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Atmore man is in jail after he fled from three sets of police twice on Tuesday, according to officials with the Atmore Police Department. James Earl Ivy, 41, was driving a grey Dodge Journey when he was arrested. The Dodge Journey had a dealer tag that was possibly involved in […]
WPMI
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Baldwin Co Sheriff.s Office seeks catalytic converter thief
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Baldwin Co authorities, on July 24, 2022, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a breaking and entering of a motor vehicle at the address of 25801 County Road 54 West in Daphne, Alabama (Baldwin Covered Storage). Through the use of...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man, teen arrested in connection with Baker HS burglary, vehicle break-ins
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a Mobile man and a 13-year-old boy in connection with a burglary at Baker High School as well as multiple vehicle burglaries. Police on Monday arrested 20-year-old Blake Anthony Henderson on two counts of burglary and 27 counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.
WKRG
Family Dollar stabbing victim in stable condition: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police provided an update about the Family Dollar employee who was stabbed last week. Currently, the woman is in stable condition, according to police. She is recovering after being cut on the side of her neck Thursday, Aug. 11. Mobile Police arrested Takea Shackleford, who was charged with assault first degree and robbery first degree.
Woman flees checkpoint, busted with drugs: Flomaton Police
FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — A drunk driver with cocaine and ecstasy fled a checkpoint on Old Atmore Road and Tulip Street Saturday, according to Flomaton Police. After a chase, the driver was arrested and now faces half a dozen charges. Fenetrias Lewis faces six charges: driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of a controlled […]
Atmore Advance
Atmore man arrested on attempted murder charge; initiated pursuit into Baldwin County
An Atmore man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after leading law enforcement officers on a high-speed pursuit into Baldwin County, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said James E. Ivy, 41, of Atmore, is being charged with attempted murder and felony...
Man shot before dawn outside Mobile U-Haul Downtown
Crime scene tape was placed around a U-Haul truck in the middle of the street near the business.
Critically missing person in Mobile: Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are looking for a 38-year-old woman who was reported missing Monday, Aug. 14, according to a release from the MPD. Ginger Ann Holmes, 38, was reported missing by her family from Moundville, Ala. on Aug. 14. A day later, Aug. 15, officers found Holmes’ […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Man gunned down on Pecan Street, Mobile Police say
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 51-year-old man died Monday after a shooting on Pecan Street in Mobile. Officers were called to the scene around 3 p.m. and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died. Investigators have not released the victim’s...
WALA-TV FOX10
Missing woman’s car found abandoned in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police found a missing Moundville woman’s car abandoned in Mobile on Monday. Family members said they last saw Ginger Ann Holmes, 38, on Sunday. A day later, officers spotted her car in Mobile near Delchamps Street and Adams Street. There was no sign of the missing woman.
WALA-TV FOX10
Prosecutors say they could not prove public intoxication charge against Mobile councilman
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Prosecutors asked a judge to dismiss a public intoxication charge against a Mobile City Council member for a simple reason, Baldwin County District Attorney Bob Wilters said Monday. “We can’t prove the charge,” he told FOX10 News. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency arrested...
WALA-TV FOX10
Second suspect arrested in Johnson Road trailer park shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police arrested a second man accused of shooting someone during an argument in Theodore. It happened July 10 at a trailer park on Johnson Road. Police said Austin Cook and Austin Ford shot the victim and fled the scene. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries. Ford...
1 arrested following SWAT/barricade scene: Mobile Police, U.S. Marshals
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they made an arrest Tuesday morning and confirmed a “swat/barricade” scene. There was a heavy police presence in the area of Starlit Avenue and Woodmere Tuesday, Aug. 16 before 9 a.m.. “The U.S. Marshals were executing a search warrant on a subject. The subject is […]
2 including teen arrested for high school, car dealership break-ins: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a 20-year-old and a 13-year-old for “burglary and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle,” at Baker High School over the weekend. On Monday, Aug. 15 at around 7:50 a.m., officers responded to Baker High School “concerning a burglary that occurred over the weekend,” […]
WPMI
SWAT, law enforcement at home where person reported barricaded in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A heavy law enforcement presence Tuesday morning at Starlit Avenue and Woodmere, just off Knollwood Drive . Local and federal law enforcement, SWAT team all appeared to be present on scene. A person was reported as being barricaded in the house and that person is...
Pensacola Police warn residents of phone scam
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department are warning their residents of a phone scam that has been reported to the department. Officers said they have received two complaints from people in the community about receiving a phone call from “Detective Dwight Howard.” According to the receivers of the phone call, “Detective […]
Man shot by girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend at Mobile apartment complex
UPDATE (3:40 p.m.): Officials with the Mobile Police Department said the person who shot the victim was the victim’s girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend. Officers said he was shot multiple times. The man was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that one man was […]
Person shot on Wagner Street suffers life-threatening injury
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that one person is in the hospital after a shooting on Wagner Street early Sunday morning. Officers said they responded to 2166 Wagner Street, near St. Stephens Road, after receiving reports that one person was shot. When officers arrived, they found a person […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Corrections officers at Metro Jail use wearable shock gloves to help with inmate compliance
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With around 1,500 inmates in Metro Jail it’s common for things to get unruly. “We have assaults on a daily basis, said Warden Trey Oliver. “We have fights between inmates on almost a daily basis.”. Which is why over a year ago Sheriff Sam...
