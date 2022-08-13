Read full article on original website
You Don’t Need to Beak-In Your 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid and Here’s Why. Thinking you need to break in your 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid before driving a long distance? Think again because this isn’t a sports car. After buying a brand-new Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, you plan to...
Owners Feel that the Toyota Tacoma Is “Underpowered” When It Comes to Towing Campers
Owners shared how much their Tacoma’s could tow in terms of campers and it seems that this little everyday truck is a little lighter than it seems. Maybe something to improve for 2024?. Say what you want but the Toyota Tacoma has been cemented as the truck for everyone....
Top Features of 2022 Toyota RAV4 Adventure You May Not Know
See what makes 2022 Toyota RAV4 Adventure so unique and worth another look. One of the most attractive draws of Toyota RAV4 is the sheer number of trim levels available. This way, people in the market for a RAV4 have multiple choices based on mpg, features, utility, versatility, and price.
Only One Update Coming for 2023 Toyota Tundra – Do You Like It? (With Video)
See what is new for 2023 Toyota Tundra. Since Toyota Tundra was completely redesigned for the 2022 model year, one would not expect too much to be added or changed going into the second year of this new generation. But there still has to be at least one thing new,...
Here’s Why Your Toyota Tundra Remote Start is Not Working with The Key Fob Trick
Tundra owners and enthusiasts have shared their reasons and fixes for the 2022 Toyota Tundra. This could help in the winter if you plan to start your car in advance. Take this hypothetical situation, It’s the peak winter season. You just got your fresh set of snow tires for your 2022 Toyota Tundra and now you are ready to conquer the icy northern roads. It’s negative 10 outside and you are freezing. What do you do? The sensible man would remote start his truck and turn the heat up so that he won’t be sitting in an iglu for 20 minutes trying to heat up his truck.
The Lucid Air Is MotorTrend’s Car of the Year For Good Reason
The Lucid Air, with its trims like the Dream and Touring, are smashing electric vehicle (EV) records on its uphill climb to dethrone the accomplished Tesla Model S. Recently, the four-door electric sedan set a blistering time at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. That performance earned it the number one spot on the Goodwood production car leaderboard for 2022. Still, the news keeps favoring the EV, with its status of MotorTrend’s Car of the Year for 2022.
The 2022 Acura MDX vs the 2022 Genesis GV70: Which Is a Better Buy?
The 2022 Acura MDX vs. the 2022 Genesis GV70: which is the better buy? It's a tough decision between two great SUVs. The post The 2022 Acura MDX vs the 2022 Genesis GV70: Which Is a Better Buy? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2024 Toyota Tacoma Hybrid May Have 38 MPG, and 40 Miles of EV Range
Everything about the potential 2024 Toyota Tacoma Hybrid is being kept under wraps. But we do have a few interesting clues about its hybrid MPG and plug-in hybrid version's electric range. Pickup Truck Talk thinks that the Toyota Tacoma Hybrid could be more fuel efficient with up to 38 mpg....
2023 Dodge Challenger and Charger ICE Vehicles Will End Run With Seven Special Muscle Car Models
Dodge will end its popular 2023 Challenger and Charger run with a bang. It is planning seven limited run muscle cars and will tell fans exactly how to get them. Dodge calls this week before the Woodward Dream Cruise, in the Detroit area, Speed Week. This year, Dodge is filling the week with big announcements about the future of its popular muscle cars and what Dodge fans can expect going forward. Dodge has big plans for its last internal combustion engine 2023 Challengers and Chargers and wants everyone to know they will receive a celebrated farewell.
Aston Martin reveals the new V12 DBR22 Sports Racer Concept
A new concept vehicle from Aston Martin has us in awe. Aston Martin chose the 2022 Monterey Car Week in California to unveil the amazing DBR22. This new car is a V12-engined two-seater coach-built design concept, celebrating the marque’s legendary bloodline of open-cockpit sports racers. Created by Q, Aston...
The 6 Most Reliable 10-Year-Old SUVs - CR Says Avoid A 2012 Subaru Forester
Is the 2012 Subaru Forester a reliable vehicle? See why Consumer Reports says they would not recommend the ten-year-old model. What are the most reliable and fuel-efficient ten-year-old SUVs? And should customers buy a 2012 Subaru Forester? According to a new study from Consumer Reports (by subscription), they would not include the 2012 Subaru Forester in its ten-year-old most reliable SUVs list.
Why Are Cars Designed to Go Over the Speed Limit?
Have you ever wondered why cars are designed to go over the speed limit? There are several reasons for this. The post Why Are Cars Designed to Go Over the Speed Limit? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2022 Infiniti QX80 Review: New Bet on Digitization, and Hidden Changes
Infiniti QX80 is perhaps the most representative SUV of the Japanese brand. It's updated in the 2022 model year, but those are serial modifications and only visible from the inside. In this review of the 2022 Infiniti QX80 Sensory 4WD we are going to take a look at those updates on Infiniti's bet on digitization.
James May Rips Into Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat: “It’s Ridiculous”
DriveTribe have been doing the rounds with their latest long-term press car, a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody. Richard Hammond was very taken by the American muscle car, however, James May was not impressed. The former Top Gear host instantly compares the Hellcat to the Dodge Charger he drove in...
2023 Chevy Silverado 1500’s 3.0-Liter Duramax Gets a 10-Percent Power Bump
Nestled deep within details we received about Chevrolet's 2023 Silverado 1500 ZR2 Bison is equally exciting information on the 3.0-liter Duramax I-6 diesel engine that's available next year as an option, ironically, for all Silverado trims except ZR2 Bison. Chevy officials say the second-generation L70 turbodiesel is being assembled at...
After 8 Months Elon Musk Agrees To Enable FSD Beta On NHTSA’s In-House Tesla Test Vehicle
Tesla's FSD Beta software is rapidly progressing towards becoming a level 5 fully self-driving software. However, as the AI's capabilities grow, so has scrutiny by regulatory agencies. And today, an 8-month-old message sent by the NHTSA to Tesla asking to be included in the FSD Beta program has surfaced. After a long wait, Musk has finally agreed to turn on FSD Beta on the regulatory agency's in-house test Tesla vehicle.
Toyota Prius Hybrid Battery Replacement Warning
Are you a Prius owner or considering on buying a Prius and wondering just how long it is possible for the hybrid battery to last in a Prius and what it takes to replace one? Here’s some useful information on what you need to know especially if you are considering replacing the battery yourself.
2023 Chevrolet Silverado Includes An Updated Duramax Diesel Engine
Chevrolet’s future is electric, but the blue-collar brand isn’t giving up on combustion power quite yet. As part of the introduction of the 2023 Silverado ZR2 Bison, Chevy buried an update about the Silverado’s excellent diesel powerplant. Starting with the 2023 model year, the 3.0-liter turbodiesel straight-six...
Best Hybrid Vehicles of 2022
With more and more mainstream models offering hybrid powertrains, consumers have a lot of options to choose from. The best hybrids and plug-in hybrids don't just provide better fuel economy than gas-only models, some even have significant performance benefits. (Those ready to transition away from gas entirely ought to take a look at our list of the best EVs for 2022.) We know because we test hundreds of new cars and trucks each year. Sure, there are still hybrids that prioritize fuel efficiency over performance, but the days of all hybrids being synonymous with lesser dynamic performance capabilities are no more. These are our picks for the best hybrids for 2022.
17-Year-Old Boy’s Electric Motor Design Could Revolutionize EVs
What were your major accomplishments at 17? Getting accepted into your dream college? Securing your first job? In Robert Sansone’s case, he could be on the verge of revolutionizing a new way to power electric vehicles (EV). The 17-year-old from Fort Pierce, Florida, recently claimed the George D. Yancopoulos Innovator Award at the 2022 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair for his novel synchronous reluctance motor design.
