ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russian shelling heavy in east; Ukraine strikes key bridge

By The Associated Press
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xeoUj_0hGH7oF700

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s military pounded residential areas across Ukraine overnight, claiming gains, as Ukrainian forces pressed a counteroffensive to try to take back an occupied southern region, striking the last working bridge over a river in the Russian-occupied Kherson region, Ukrainian authorities said Saturday.

A Russian rocket attack on the city of Kramatorsk killed three people and wounded 13 others Friday night, according to the mayor. Kramatorsk is the headquarters for Ukrainian forces in the country’s war-torn east.

The attack came less than a day after 11 other rockets were fired at the city, one of the two main Ukrainian-held ones in Donetsk province, the focus of an ongoing Russian offensive to capture eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed Saturday its forces had taken control of Pisky, a village on the outskirts of the city of Donetsk, the provincial capital that pro-Moscow separatists have controlled since 2014.

Russian troops and the Kremlin-backed rebels are trying to seize Ukrainian-held areas north and west of the city of Donetsk to expand the separatists’ self-proclaimed republic. But the Ukrainian military said Saturday that its forces had prevented an overnight advance toward the smaller cities of Avdiivka and Bakhmut.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov also claimed that Russian strikes near Kramatorsk, 120 kilometers (75 miles) north of Donetsk city, destroyed a U.S.-supplied multiple rocket launcher and ammunition. Ukrainian authorities did not acknowledge any military losses but said Russian missile strikes Friday on Kramatorsk had destroyed 20 residential buildings.

Neither claim could be independently verified.

The Ukrainian governor of neighboring Luhansk province, part of the Donbas region that was overrun by Russian forces last month, claimed that Ukrainian troops still held a small area in the province. Writing on Telegram, Luhansk Gov. Serhii Haidai said the defending troops were holed up inside an oil refinery on the edge of Lysychansk, a city that Moscow claimed to have captured, and also control areas near a village.

“The enemy is burning the ground at the entrances to the Luhansk region because it cannot overcome (Ukrainian resistance along) these few kilometers,” Haidai said. “It is difficult to count how many thousands of shells this territory of the free Luhansk region has withstood over the past month and a half.”

Further west, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region reported more Russian shelling of the city of Nikopol, which lies across the Dnieper River from Europe’s largest nuclear power plant .

Gov. Yevhen Yevtushenko did not specify whether Russian troops had fired at Nikopol from the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Writing on Telegram, he said Saturday that there were no casualties but residential buildings, a power line and a gas pipeline were damaged.

Nikopol has undergone daily bombardment for most of the past week, and a volley of shells killed three people and damaged 40 apartment buildings on Thursday, he said.

Russia and Ukrainian officials have accused each other of shelling the Zaporizhzhia plant in contravention of nuclear safety rules. Russian troops have occupied the plant since the early days of Moscow’s invasion, although the facility’s Ukrainian nuclear workers continue to run it.

Ukrainian military intelligence alleged Saturday that Russian troops were shelling the plant from a village just kilometers away, damaging a plant pumping station and a fire station. The intelligence directorate said the Russians had bused people into the power plant and mounted a Ukrainian flag on a gun on the outskirts of Enerhodar, the city where the plant is located.

“Obviously, it will be used for yet another provocation to accuse the armed forces of Ukraine,” the directorate said, without elaborating.

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly alleged that Russian forces were using the plant as a shield while firing at Ukrainian communities across the river, knowing that Ukrainian forces were unlikely to fire back for fear of triggering a nuclear accident.

They said Russian shelling on Friday night killed one woman and injured two other civilians in the city of Zaporizhzhia. Ukraine’s southern Mykolayiv region also said a woman died there in shelling.

For several weeks, Ukraine’s military has tried to lay the groundwork for a counteroffensive to reclaim southern Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Kherson region. A local Ukrainian official reported Saturday that a Ukrainian strike had damaged the last working bridge over the Dnieper River in the region, further crippling Russian supply lines.

“The Russians no longer have any capability to fully turn over their equipment,” Serhii Khlan, a deputy to the Kherson Regional Council, wrote on Facebook.

The British Defense Ministry said Saturday that damage to bridges across the Dnieper means that “ground resupply for the several thousand Russian troops on the west bank is almost certainly reliant on just two pontoon ferry crossing points.”

“Even if Russia manages to make significant repairs to the (damaged) bridges, they will remain a key vulnerability,” the British said.

On Saturday, the deputy director of the Russian-controlled Kakhovka hydropower plant 60 kilometers (37 miles) upriver from the city of Kherson said one of its generating units was out of service after a Ukrainian missile strike. Arseniy Zelenskyy said further strikes could endanger the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant because its water intakes use the reservoir formed by the Kakhovka plant’s dam.

Days after explosions at a Russian air base in Crimea destroyed up to a dozen aircraft, a Ukrainian presidential adviser said Kyiv should make retaking the Black Sea peninsula that Moscow annexed in 2014 one of its goals of the war.

“Russia started a war against Ukraine and the world in 2014, with its brazen seizure of Crimea. It is obvious that this war should end with the liberation of Crimea,” Mykhailo Podoylak, the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office, wrote Saturday on Twitter. “And also with the legal punishment of the initiators of the ‘special military operation’” – the Kremlin’s term for its war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials have not claimed responsibility for the explosions Tuesday at the Saki air base in Crimea. Russian defense officials have denied any aircraft were damaged — or that any attack even took place — attributing the blasts to on-site munitions that exploded.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

‘Another World’ actress, Robyn Griggs, dead at 49

Editor’s note: NewsNation has clarified Griggs’ age. She was 49, not 53. (NewsNation) — Soap opera actress Robyn Griggs has died, her publicist Lisa Rodrigo confirmed to USA TODAY on Sunday. She was 49. Star of the popular daytime soap “Another World,” Griggs did not hide her...
CELEBRITIES
NBC4 Columbus

Two men wanted for 2021 Columbus murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for community tips to help find two men wanted in the 2021 shooting death of Bryce Persang. On Sept. 16, officers went to the 5500 block of Floral Circle South just before 5:45 p.m. in the Hardesty Heights neighborhood and found Persang in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound. After being taken to Doctors West Hospital, Persang was pronounced dead.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Igor Konashenkov
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Blasts in Crimea underscore Russian forces' vulnerability

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A spate of explosions and fires has turned Russian-occupied Crimea from a secure rear base into a new battleground in the war, demonstrating both the Russians’ vulnerability and the Ukrainians’ capacity to strike deep behind enemy lines. Nine Russian warplanes were reported destroyed at an air base in Crimea last week, and an ammunition depot on the peninsula blew up on Tuesday. Ukrainian authorities have stopped short of publicly claiming responsibility, preferring to keep the world guessing, but President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alluded to Ukrainian attacks behind enemy lines after the latest blasts, which Russia blamed on “sabotage.” Russia seized the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 and has used it as a staging ground for attacks on the country in the war that began Feb. 24. Ukrainian authorities have vowed to recapture Crimea and other occupied territories.
MILITARY
Reuters

Russia replaces Black Sea fleet chief after Crimea setbacks

KYIV/LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Russia has replaced the commander of its Crimea-based Black Sea Fleet, a state news agency reported on Wednesday, after a series of explosions rocked the peninsula it annexed in 2014 and had previously seen as a secure rear base for its war in Ukraine.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Luhansk#Russian World#Shelling#Ukrainian#Kremlin
NBC4 Columbus

East Columbus shooting leaves one person dead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after being shot on the east side of Columbus, police said. At approximately 4:10 p.m. on Monday, Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting that arose from an altercation at the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Columbus police […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man shot after breaking into west Columbus apartment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-year-old man is hospitalized after being shot when police said he forced his way into a woman’s apartment in west Columbus Monday afternoon. Columbus police said officers arrived at the scene on the 1000 block of Pearway Lane for a report of a shooting at approximately 12:30 p.m. Officers found […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
NBC4 Columbus

Woman crashes car into seminary school in North Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is facing charges after driving her car into the wall of a seminary school in the North Linden neighborhood Sunday evening, according to police. CPD state the crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. when the woman crashed the car into a brick wall of the School of Biblical Theology Seminary […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Shots fired in north Columbus bar during fight, per police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Shots were fired overnight Monday during a fight inside a north Columbus bar, according to Columbus police. Police say that around 2:30 a.m., they received reports of shots fired in Ledo’s Tavern on North High Street and officers discovered a bullet that went through the ceiling of an apartment above the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy