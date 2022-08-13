ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego Padres player gets 80-game suspension

By Nexstar Media Wire, Domenick Candelieri
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

SAN DIEGO ( KSWB ) – San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. will not play this season after Major League Baseball suspended him for a positive performance-enhancing drug test, the league announced.

Tatis Jr. received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Clostebol, the Office of the Commissioner of Baseball stated in a news release. The substance is in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

The Padres shortstop has been recovering from a broken wrist that he injured during the offseason and hasn’t played in a game this season.

The suspension will cause Tatis Jr. to miss the start of next season as well.

“We were surprised and extremely disappointed to learn today that Fernando Tatis Jr. tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Prevention and Treatment Program and subsequently received an 80-game suspension without pay. We fully support the Program and are hopeful that Fernando will learn from this experience,” the Padres wrote in a statement.

Tatis Jr. responded to the suspension in a statement released by the Major League Baseball Players Association, saying that he “inadvertently took a medication to treat ringworm that contained Clostebol.”

“I should have used the resources available to me in order to ensure that no banned substances were in what I took. I failed to do so,” Tatis Jr. said. “I want to apologize to Peter, AJ, the entire Padres organization, my teammates, Major League Baseball, and fans everywhere for my mistake. I have no excuse for my error, and I would never do anything to cheat or disrespect this game I love.”

Tatis Jr. explained that he has taken “countless drug tests” throughout his professional career, including on March 29, 2022, and that all of the results have come back negative until testing positive for Clostebol.

“I am completely devastated. There is nowhere else in the world I would rather be than on the field competing with my teammates. After initially appealing the suspension, I have realized that my mistake was the cause of this result, and for that reason I have decided to start serving my suspension immediately. I look forward to rejoining my teammates on the field in 2023,” Tatis said.

