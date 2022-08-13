ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellesley, MA

NECN

Serious Injures Reported in Westford Crash; Part of Route 110 Closed

Authorities have responded to a serious crash in Westford, Massachusetts, prompting part of Route 110 to be closed in both directions Tuesday night. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation encouraged drivers to seek an alternate route after the crash near Exit 119 shutdown part of the roadway. Serious injuries were reported in the crash, MassDOT said, though there was no immediate word on how many people may have been injured.
NECN

MBTA Shutdown Maps: How Traffic Will Be Impacted During Train Closures

How bad is traffic expected to get during the Orange and Green line shutdowns starting in the next week? Bad enough that the head of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said drivers should avoid downtown Boston entirely, if they can. About 100,000 people take the MBTA Orange Line every day...
NECN

Will MBTA Riders Turn to Bikes During Orange Line Shutdown?

With the Orange Line about to come to a halt, swapping the MBTA for a bike could quickly become a popular way to get around. Becca Wolfson rides her bike just about everywhere, and come Friday she knows she is about to have a lot more company. "It is going...
NECN

Boston Braces for ‘Transit Emergency' as Orange Line Shutdown Looms

The upcoming "transit emergency" in Boston, caused by the 30-day shutdown of the Orange Line, is now just three days away and Massachusetts state leaders want to make sure commuters are prepared for major changes. During a news conference Monday, officials referred to this project and its impact as the...
NECN

Residence Saved, Camper Destroyed in Fire Overnight in Wareham

A camper was destroyed in a fire overnight in Wareham, Massachusetts, but firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to a nearby home. Firefighters were called to a home on Marion Road shortly after 3 a.m. Monday for a reported trailer fire. Fifteen firefighters battled the blaze and were able to get it under control and prevent it from spreading to the home.
NECN

Over 30 People Displaced After Fire at Chelsea Duplex

More than 30 people have been displaced and six people were transported to the hospital following an overnight fire at a three-story duplex in Chelsea, according to fire officials. The Chelsea Fire Department got called just after midnight Wednesday to the fire on Cottage Street, where firefighters arrived to find...
NECN

Fire in Westford Destroys Building, Flames Spread to Neighboring Buildings

A building in Westford, Massachusetts was destroyed in a blaze that spread to the buildings on each side of it on Saturday, according to officials. Saturday evening, Westford firefighters arrived at 54 Lake Shore Dr., and found the back of the building in a blaze. Fire spread to the buildings on each side as firefighters attempted to extinguish the flames, said fire officials.
NECN

Wrong-Way Driver Charged With OUI in Fatal Crash on I-495 in Hopkinton

A wrong-way driver under the influence of alcohol caused an overnight crash on Interstate 495 that left one person dead, according to Massachusetts State Police. A Ford van was heading south on the northbound side of the interstate around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to authorities, and hit a car head on that was on the correct side of the road. A tractor-trailer that was behind the car couldn't stop in time, and rear ended the car. The man who was driving the car was taken to UMass-Worcester Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, state troopers said. The van rolled over after hitting the car.
NECN

Boston Seeks OK to Ban Fossil Fuels in New Construction Projects

Mayor Michelle Wu is pushing for Massachusetts to include Boston in a pilot program allowing a small number of cities and towns to limit or ban fossil fuels in new construction projects. Wu announced a plan Tuesday that would create fossil fuel-free standards for any new developments and major renovations....
NECN

How City Leaders Plan to Prepare East Boston, Charlestown for Sea Level Rise

The City of Boston released Friday a new report that outlines plans to boost coastal resilience to flooding, focusing on parts of East Boston and Charlestown. The newly released report take a closer look at the coastal flood risk in the two neighborhoods, options to mitigate that risk and timelines to implement possible solutions in an effort to guide the developments of flood protection projects in the future. The city has now completed coastal resilience plans for all 47-miles of its coastline.
NECN

Mass. Teenager Seriously Hurt in ATV Crash on NH Trail

A 15-year-old Massachusetts boy was flown to a hospital after flipping off an ATV on a trail in New Hampshire Sunday, authorities said. The teenager was traveling downhill in a group of eight Sunday afternoon when he drove off the road and was thrown from the ATV on Lost Weekend Road in Cambridge, near the Maine border, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.
