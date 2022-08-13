Read full article on original website
NECN
Boston's Chinatown Is 1 of 4 MBTA Stops Left Out of Orange Line Shuttle Route
Those who use the T are already bracing for the inevitable headaches that are coming once the Orange Line shuts down in just a few days, but those riders who use the Chinatown stop are now trying to figure out what else they're going to do because shuttles won't be an option at the transit station either.
NECN
Serious Injures Reported in Westford Crash; Part of Route 110 Closed
Authorities have responded to a serious crash in Westford, Massachusetts, prompting part of Route 110 to be closed in both directions Tuesday night. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation encouraged drivers to seek an alternate route after the crash near Exit 119 shutdown part of the roadway. Serious injuries were reported in the crash, MassDOT said, though there was no immediate word on how many people may have been injured.
NECN
Mayor Wu on Orange Line Shutdown: ‘The First Couple Days Are Going to Be Iffy'
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu spoke publicly Tuesday for the first time since the MBTA released its initial plans to help commuters navigate the coming 30-day Orange Line shutdown, acknowledging that the early days "are going to be iffy." "The first couple days are going to be a little bit iffy...
NECN
MBTA Shutdown Maps: How Traffic Will Be Impacted During Train Closures
How bad is traffic expected to get during the Orange and Green line shutdowns starting in the next week? Bad enough that the head of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said drivers should avoid downtown Boston entirely, if they can. About 100,000 people take the MBTA Orange Line every day...
NECN
Will MBTA Riders Turn to Bikes During Orange Line Shutdown?
With the Orange Line about to come to a halt, swapping the MBTA for a bike could quickly become a popular way to get around. Becca Wolfson rides her bike just about everywhere, and come Friday she knows she is about to have a lot more company. "It is going...
NECN
Boston Braces for ‘Transit Emergency' as Orange Line Shutdown Looms
The upcoming "transit emergency" in Boston, caused by the 30-day shutdown of the Orange Line, is now just three days away and Massachusetts state leaders want to make sure commuters are prepared for major changes. During a news conference Monday, officials referred to this project and its impact as the...
NECN
Trouble on the T: MBTA's Shuttle Bus Plan Excludes These Key Neighborhoods
Shuttles won't be running to stops like Chinatown, Downtown Crossing, State Street and Tufts Medical Center during the Orange Line shutdown. And now there are calls to change that. Residents will get a chance to weigh in on Wednesday night, as local politicians ask the MBTA to rethink their plans....
NECN
New Video Shows Runaway Red Line Train Whose Operator Radioed, ‘I Need Help!'
New video released by the MBTA shows a runaway train on the Red Line with an operator on board last month. In the July 25 incident, the train rolled from the yard onto the tracks and through Braintree Station. The video released Tuesday by the MBTA is the first footage of the incident shared by the agency.
NECN
Boston Facing ‘Severe' Traffic Congestion During Orange Line Shutdown, Officials Warn
The upcoming, unprecedented shutdown of the MBTA Orange Line won't just impact the train's riders, officials warned Monday, it will slow travel on roads across the Boston area as well. "Traffic congestion is expected to be severe," Massachusetts State Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said at a news conference, urging subway...
NECN
Driver Allegedly Assaulted After Group of Bicyclists Surround Him in Boston's South End
Chaos unfolded in the middle of a busy street in Boston's South End Tuesday afternoon, with a driver allegedly assaulted after a large group of young people on bicycles surrounded his vehicle. Video of the incident is difficult to make out but you can see what appears to be a...
NECN
Residence Saved, Camper Destroyed in Fire Overnight in Wareham
A camper was destroyed in a fire overnight in Wareham, Massachusetts, but firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to a nearby home. Firefighters were called to a home on Marion Road shortly after 3 a.m. Monday for a reported trailer fire. Fifteen firefighters battled the blaze and were able to get it under control and prevent it from spreading to the home.
NECN
Over 30 People Displaced After Fire at Chelsea Duplex
More than 30 people have been displaced and six people were transported to the hospital following an overnight fire at a three-story duplex in Chelsea, according to fire officials. The Chelsea Fire Department got called just after midnight Wednesday to the fire on Cottage Street, where firefighters arrived to find...
NECN
Fire in Westford Destroys Building, Flames Spread to Neighboring Buildings
A building in Westford, Massachusetts was destroyed in a blaze that spread to the buildings on each side of it on Saturday, according to officials. Saturday evening, Westford firefighters arrived at 54 Lake Shore Dr., and found the back of the building in a blaze. Fire spread to the buildings on each side as firefighters attempted to extinguish the flames, said fire officials.
NECN
Wrong-Way Driver Charged With OUI in Fatal Crash on I-495 in Hopkinton
A wrong-way driver under the influence of alcohol caused an overnight crash on Interstate 495 that left one person dead, according to Massachusetts State Police. A Ford van was heading south on the northbound side of the interstate around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to authorities, and hit a car head on that was on the correct side of the road. A tractor-trailer that was behind the car couldn't stop in time, and rear ended the car. The man who was driving the car was taken to UMass-Worcester Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, state troopers said. The van rolled over after hitting the car.
NECN
Boston Seeks OK to Ban Fossil Fuels in New Construction Projects
Mayor Michelle Wu is pushing for Massachusetts to include Boston in a pilot program allowing a small number of cities and towns to limit or ban fossil fuels in new construction projects. Wu announced a plan Tuesday that would create fossil fuel-free standards for any new developments and major renovations....
NECN
‘What's the Point?': Buried Beach Walkway Raises Accessibility Questions
It’s pretty easy to see why Norman Courtemanche loves enjoying Salisbury Reservation Beach with his family. During a recent sunny, 90-degree day, Courtemanche sat in a chair and admired the coastal scenery. “It’s a beautiful area to be in,” he said. “Especially on a day like this. You can’t...
NECN
How City Leaders Plan to Prepare East Boston, Charlestown for Sea Level Rise
The City of Boston released Friday a new report that outlines plans to boost coastal resilience to flooding, focusing on parts of East Boston and Charlestown. The newly released report take a closer look at the coastal flood risk in the two neighborhoods, options to mitigate that risk and timelines to implement possible solutions in an effort to guide the developments of flood protection projects in the future. The city has now completed coastal resilience plans for all 47-miles of its coastline.
NECN
FIRST ALERT: Rainy, Breezy Weather Could Create Slick Conditions Wednesday Morning
Wednesday's rain is like a long lost friend. It’s been a long while since we’ve seen this kind of wet weather. In fact, Boston hasn’t seen more than a half inch of rain since June 27, and just under an inch fell back on June 9. Badly needed, but just a drop in the bucket for the drought that continues to ravage the area.
NECN
Mass. Teenager Seriously Hurt in ATV Crash on NH Trail
A 15-year-old Massachusetts boy was flown to a hospital after flipping off an ATV on a trail in New Hampshire Sunday, authorities said. The teenager was traveling downhill in a group of eight Sunday afternoon when he drove off the road and was thrown from the ATV on Lost Weekend Road in Cambridge, near the Maine border, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.
NECN
Woman Reunited With Ring She Lost at NH Beach Thanks to Facebook Post
It was not the way a day at the beach was supposed to end up -- with a priceless family heirloom lost. “It’s a very small piece of material in this huge ocean,” said Francesca Teal. “In that moment my heart sank.”. Teal, who spoke to NBC10...
