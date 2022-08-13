A wrong-way driver under the influence of alcohol caused an overnight crash on Interstate 495 that left one person dead, according to Massachusetts State Police. A Ford van was heading south on the northbound side of the interstate around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to authorities, and hit a car head on that was on the correct side of the road. A tractor-trailer that was behind the car couldn't stop in time, and rear ended the car. The man who was driving the car was taken to UMass-Worcester Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, state troopers said. The van rolled over after hitting the car.

HOPKINTON, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO