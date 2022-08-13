Read full article on original website
wtloam.com
Homecoming Festival Is This Weekend In London
The Laurel County Homecoming comes to the Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park this weekend! It all starts Friday evening at 6 with the Moonlight Market, which runs throughout the festival, at 7 Pops in the Park featuring The Tom Daugherty Orchestra and at 9 The Dancing In The Moonlight street dance. Saturday features the Boones Trace Trail Run at 9, The Homecoming Parade at 10, the Putt-Putt Scramble at 11, at noon The Levi Cornhole Tournament, Little Miss and Master Pageant and the Doxie Derby, at 2 the Play Truck will be open, at 2:30 the Bark in the Park Pet Parade, the Petting Zoo opens at 4 and the Kids Power Wheels Race at 4:30. Saturday evening starting at 5:30 it’ll be the Spotlight On Youth, the Shoot For The Moon Showcase, Laurel County Honoree Award Presentation and the Miss and Laurel County Teen Pageant. It all wraps up Sunday evening with Praise In The Park starting at 6:30. Check out the website for a complete schedule and plan to join this big weekend of family fun! www.laurelcountyhomecoming.com/schedule.
WTVQ
New artist village holds art festival in East End
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Artists in the East End portion of Lexington got the chance Sunday to show off their art work through a festival. The newly constructed Artists’ Village community held its first “East End Art and Music Festival” in it’s green space. The green space...
WTVQ
Thousands flock to downtown Lexington for annual Cold Brew Coffee Festival
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Thousands of people flocked to downtown Lexington on Saturday morning for the annual Cold Brew Coffee Festival. This year, 18 coffee shops and roasters took part, each creating a specialty blend as well as a classic cold brew for people to sip on. Organizers say...
WTVQ
City of Lexington breaks ground on newest public library
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The City of Lexington broke ground Tuesday for its newest public library. The new facility, which is named after the Marksbury family will be located at 2185 Versailles Road near the former Village Branch location. It will include community and study rooms, a dedicated classroom, an outdoor reading area and many other amenities. Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton spoke at Tuesday’s dedication ceremony and says that based on the size she believes the new library will be a huge impact on the city.
Oh Hay! Come See Inside the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, KY
This summer, we didn't take a big family vacation like we normally do. But we did get to make some trips within driving distance of the tri-state and one of our favorite excursions was the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, KY. The park opened in 1978. I visited the park...
WTVQ
Small Town America Festival highlights Mt. Sterling’s downtown charm
MT STERLING, Ky (WTVQ)- In Mount Sterling, hundreds ventured out into downtown for the annual Small Town America Festival. The event included a talent show, corn hole tournament, and more than 50 hand-made craft vendors. There was also a farmer’s market, a car show, and live music. During the festival,...
WTVQ
Keeneland’s Fall Meet tickets go on sale as track prepares for Breeder’s Cup
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — It’s almost that time of year again: the leaves start changing, the air gets a little colder and Keeneland’s Fall Meet kicks off. But start planning: tickets are on sale now. At Keeneland, preparations are underway for the meet, which starts on Oct....
foxlexington.com
‘It was Kentucky that started the wine industry’: Historic vineyard goes up for sale
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky is known for its bourbon, but before bourbon, Kentucky established the first commercial vineyard in America. Now, the historical property called, ‘First Vineyard,’ is on sale for $2,000,000. Thomas Beall, owner of First Vineyard, took over the property with his...
lanereport.com
Lee and Hayley return to Kentucky mornings
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Beginning Monday, August 22, Kentucky’s favorite morning show team will take over the reins of ABC36’s Good Morning Kentucky weekdays from 5:00-7:00 am. Additionally, they’ll host the station’s popular Good Day Kentucky along with Annie Brown and meteorologist Dillon Gaudet. “This is...
Witch & Wizard Full Moon Glow Float Event Happening at One Kentucky Lake in October
Grab a clear kayak with glow lights on it and hit the water in this special Halloween event!. Grayson Lake in Kentucky is hosting a float event that will definitely be a big hit, especially for those of us who are fans of the strange and unusual. This October they'll be renting out clear kayaks and clear paddle boards with LED glow lights attached to them. Can you imagine what a cool sight this will be?! How cool would it be to look out over a dark lake and just see a bunch of kayaks glowing, it would definitely make for a cool experience, and even cooler photos!
WTVQ
UK students participate in Fall 2022 Big Blue Move In
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s back to school for the college students in Lexington!. University of Kentucky students have been busy making their way back to campus for the start of a new academic year. This year, UK welcomed more than 6,000 new students to campus for the...
foxlexington.com
Community tying up the Lexington E911 call center
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The first line in an emergency response is 911 dispatchers. In Lexington, the 911 center has seen a high volume of calls this summer. But, what is behind the boost tying up the lines?. The center is divided into sectors that take calls throughout...
wymt.com
North Laurel puts EKY little league baseball on the map
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - If you make the trip out to North Laurel Little League, it will appear business as usual. But the last week has been anything but business as usual, with the team on the heels of a Great Lakes Region Championship appearance and reaching the brink of the Little League World Series.
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | September Pattern Settles In
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our September pattern rolls on with pleasant temps remaining this week and through the upcoming weekend. Unfortunately, the threat for showers and thunderstorms will be noted during this time as a big upper level system spins slowly across the region. I will take a look at...
WUKY
Suggestions for Lexington's Blue Grass Airport? Now is the time to weigh in
The master plan maps out goals and strategies covering five, ten, and twenty year spans — and is typically updated only once in a decade. And the process is a lengthy one. Over the course of the next 18 months, the airport will gather and analyze operational, environmental, and financial data about the facility and consult with both experts and the general public.
WTVQ
4 Kentucky teens make USA Mullet Championships top 11 final
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Four Kentucky teenagers have made the top 11 final for the USA Mullet Championship teen division. Cash, of Ulysses; Dayson, of Danville; Josh, of Frankfort; and Leonard, of Artemus are all in the final running for Teen USA Mullet Champ. Voting begins Monday and will...
Paris business owner fighting back against graffiti
Over the last week and a half, Chris Boone said he has noticed more graffiti on the walls of businesses.
Wave 3
Cash Ball 225 prize winner in disbelief after winning $225,000
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Marion County man had to check his ticket several times before he would believe that he was a Kentucky Cash Ball 225 winner. The winning ticket holder, who is from Bradfordsville, Ky. but wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his ticket - one set of numbers for $1.00 - on Saturday at Redi Mart on Bluegrass Pike in Danville. He checked his ticket shortly after midnight and discovered he had won the $225,000 top prize.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Luxury Hotels in Lexington, Kentucky
Located in the heart of Kentucky, Lexington is a must-visit if you’re road tripping around the South. Best known as the “Horse Capital of the World,” Lexington is home to plenty of famous horse farms, training centers, and Thoroughbred racetracks, including Kentucky Horse Park and Keeneland. But delve a little deeper, and you’ll find that there’s so much more to Lexington than its horses!
WTVQ
Richmond donates police car, equipment, more to areas hit by flooding
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Last week, the City of Richmond donated helpful equipment and food to areas in eastern Kentucky hit by the flooding. Hazard received a police car and the Mountain Comprehensive Healthcare Corporation received computer equipment. Groceries donated through a Richmond Police Department and Kroger partnership were taken to areas in eastern Kentucky as well, filling four police cars and a van, according to a Facebook post by the City of Richmond.
