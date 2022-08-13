The Laurel County Homecoming comes to the Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park this weekend! It all starts Friday evening at 6 with the Moonlight Market, which runs throughout the festival, at 7 Pops in the Park featuring The Tom Daugherty Orchestra and at 9 The Dancing In The Moonlight street dance. Saturday features the Boones Trace Trail Run at 9, The Homecoming Parade at 10, the Putt-Putt Scramble at 11, at noon The Levi Cornhole Tournament, Little Miss and Master Pageant and the Doxie Derby, at 2 the Play Truck will be open, at 2:30 the Bark in the Park Pet Parade, the Petting Zoo opens at 4 and the Kids Power Wheels Race at 4:30. Saturday evening starting at 5:30 it’ll be the Spotlight On Youth, the Shoot For The Moon Showcase, Laurel County Honoree Award Presentation and the Miss and Laurel County Teen Pageant. It all wraps up Sunday evening with Praise In The Park starting at 6:30. Check out the website for a complete schedule and plan to join this big weekend of family fun! www.laurelcountyhomecoming.com/schedule.

LONDON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO