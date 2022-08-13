ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, TX

1 dead, one injured in Midland County wreck

By Ruth Campbell
Odessa American
Odessa American
 3 days ago

A three-vehicle crash left one person dead and one injured Friday afternoon near Midland.

The wreck occurred at 3:50 p.m. on Interstate 20, 1.5 miles east of Midland near East South County Road 1150.

A Texas Department of Public Safety news release said preliminary information revealed a 2006 Freightliner Columbia driven by Jesus Gertrudis Castanon, 32, of Laredo, was traveling east on IH-20.

A Jeep Laredo, driven by Granvil Lee Oden, 82, of Lovington, N.M., and a 2015 Kenworth T80 driven by Jesus Lorenzo Lopez-Diaz, 34, of Gardendale, were traveling west on IH-20.

Castanon lost control and veered across the center median and struck the Jeep head-on, the release said. Lopez-Diaz avoided the Freightliner, but was struck by debris.

Oden was pronounced at scene by Midland County Death Investigator Gilbert Villarreal, the release said.

Castanon was treated at Midland Memorial Hospital and released.

