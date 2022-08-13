Read full article on original website
I’m a lawyer – Walmart switched up the way it deals with thefts and you’re now more likely to be caught than ever
WALMART has put more security staff in its stores where crime is high as bosses try to stop shoppers from stealing items, lawyers have said. It is one of the strategies the retailer is using to clamp down on theft. Lawyers at the firm JacksonWhite in Arizona cited data from...
Police seek public’s help identifying suspect following attempted rape in Hyde Park
Anyone with any information is asked to call detectives directly at 617-343-4400. Boston police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect following an attempted rape of a woman in Hyde Park. The incident took place Tuesday at approximately 2:25 p.m. near 800 Hyde Park Avenue, according to...
Huge update in Kiely Rodni case after ‘burial site’ found in hunt for missing teen and last cell phone message revealed
A POTENTIAL burial site found during the search for a missing teenage girl unearthed the remains of a dog, as cops slam the tip which led to the discovery as frustrating. Kiely Rodni, 16, has been missing for more than a week after mysteriously vanishing from a campground party - with her last text message to her mom claiming she was on her way home.
Bullets shatter large picture window at Harrisburg restaurant in Midtown
UPDATE: Pastorante has created a GoFundMe to help pay for repairs. A Harrisburg restaurant still struggling to overcome the financial burden of COVID-19 is facing thousands of dollars in additional costs after the building’s front window was shot out last week.
