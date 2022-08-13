Read full article on original website
WTVQ
City of Lexington breaks ground on newest public library
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The City of Lexington broke ground Tuesday for its newest public library. The new facility, which is named after the Marksbury family will be located at 2185 Versailles Road near the former Village Branch location. It will include community and study rooms, a dedicated classroom, an outdoor reading area and many other amenities. Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton spoke at Tuesday’s dedication ceremony and says that based on the size she believes the new library will be a huge impact on the city.
Nicholasville antique store hoping to donate to flood victims
A Jessamine County antique store closed its doors for good Monday. Owners of Coach Light are trying to get rid of the store's remaining items in a generous way.
foxlexington.com
Community tying up the Lexington E911 call center
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The first line in an emergency response is 911 dispatchers. In Lexington, the 911 center has seen a high volume of calls this summer. But, what is behind the boost tying up the lines?. The center is divided into sectors that take calls throughout...
WTVQ
Georgetown Mounted Patrol Unit in danger of running out of funds
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown’s Mounted Police Unit has been part of the city’s police department for three years but recently is in danger of running out of funding. The unit is largely unsupported by taxpayers’ dollars, except on duty time when they train or ride, according...
foxlexington.com
Coroner searching for family of Lexington man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Fayette County Coroner is searching for the relatives of a Lexington man. The coroner’s office said Timothy Roland Foreman who lived at the 2000 block of Garden Springs Drive died of natural causes on July 27. The coroner’s office believes Foreman had...
WTVQ
Richmond donates police car, equipment, more to areas hit by flooding
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Last week, the City of Richmond donated helpful equipment and food to areas in eastern Kentucky hit by the flooding. Hazard received a police car and the Mountain Comprehensive Healthcare Corporation received computer equipment. Groceries donated through a Richmond Police Department and Kroger partnership were taken to areas in eastern Kentucky as well, filling four police cars and a van, according to a Facebook post by the City of Richmond.
WTVQ
Challenges continue for Lexington family facing homelessness
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The struggles continue for one family, who have been fighting for affordable housing for months. Davita Gatewood’s lease was expected to end in May, but over the summer, her landlord granted her an extension on her lease through September 1st. For more than 8 months, Davita...
Witch & Wizard Full Moon Glow Float Event Happening at One Kentucky Lake in October
Grab a clear kayak with glow lights on it and hit the water in this special Halloween event!. Grayson Lake in Kentucky is hosting a float event that will definitely be a big hit, especially for those of us who are fans of the strange and unusual. This October they'll be renting out clear kayaks and clear paddle boards with LED glow lights attached to them. Can you imagine what a cool sight this will be?! How cool would it be to look out over a dark lake and just see a bunch of kayaks glowing, it would definitely make for a cool experience, and even cooler photos!
WKYT 27
City leaders in Lexington working to reduce gun violence amongst young people
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Despite two shootings over the weekend, one in which a 19-year-old was killed, the other an 18-year-old was arrested, One Lexington leaders do say gun violence impacting youth and young adults is actually down from last year. And in some areas, by a significant amount. “Socialization...
WTVQ
Berea Independent School District postpones first day
BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) — Berea Independent School District has postponed its first day of school citing a rise in COVID-19 cases in the district. In Facebook posts on the high school and elementary school pages, Superintendent Dr. Diane Hatchett says the first day has been moved to Monday, Aug. 22.
WHAS11, UPS, Kroger and Volunteers of America team up for Eastern Kentucky donation drive
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We’ve been sharing stories out of Eastern Kentucky as our neighbors begin the long and tough journey of rebuilding their communities following the devastating flooding that has impacted the area. The need is still great and that’s why WHAS11, Kroger, UPS and Volunteers of America...
spectrumnews1.com
Something's fishy in Shelbyville: Farm using aquaponics to produce lettuce
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — One Shelbyville farm is producing hundreds of lettuce heads a day without using any soil. Their secret? Fish. River City Aquaponics produces 288 lettuce heads a day. They utilize aquaponics to produce leafy greens year round. Aquaponics is a combination of fish and plant production using...
foxlexington.com
Georgetown police warn parents about back-to-school social media posts
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – If you use Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc. it can be easily assumed you have had your feed flooded with back-to-school pictures this week. Although these posts are all in good fun, police are trying to get people to think twice before posting. “But at...
WTVQ
Pediatric Psychologist talks kids, teens mental health as school year begins
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Pediatric Psychologist Dr. Alissa Briggs says suicide is the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 24-years-old. And as students start to return to school, Dr. Briggs emphasizes the importance of checking on students mental health. Across the country, school shootings have...
foxlexington.com
‘It was Kentucky that started the wine industry’: Historic vineyard goes up for sale
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky is known for its bourbon, but before bourbon, Kentucky established the first commercial vineyard in America. Now, the historical property called, ‘First Vineyard,’ is on sale for $2,000,000. Thomas Beall, owner of First Vineyard, took over the property with his...
WUKY
Suggestions for Lexington's Blue Grass Airport? Now is the time to weigh in
The master plan maps out goals and strategies covering five, ten, and twenty year spans — and is typically updated only once in a decade. And the process is a lengthy one. Over the course of the next 18 months, the airport will gather and analyze operational, environmental, and financial data about the facility and consult with both experts and the general public.
foxlexington.com
Lexington police investigating shooting after victim drives to hospital
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday night. Lexington police said they responded to a Lexington hospital to a call from that a victim of the shooting drove themselves to the hospital. Police said the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. At...
foxlexington.com
Lexington murder victim was talking on cell phone when shots were fired
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police officers were already in the area when shots rang out on Hedgewood Court in July. By the time they discovered a victim, the shooter was long gone. Detectives have worked the case every day since, with no luck. Now, they’re hoping to...
foxlexington.com
U.S. Navy nurse fulfilling dream at the University of Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A lifelong UK fan is finally achieving his wildest dream. In less than a week, LT. AJ Lueke starts working toward a masters of science at the University of Kentucky. Despite growing up in Louisville, LT. Lueke always knew he belonged in Big Blue...
WTVQ
4 Kentucky teens make USA Mullet Championships top 11 final
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Four Kentucky teenagers have made the top 11 final for the USA Mullet Championship teen division. Cash, of Ulysses; Dayson, of Danville; Josh, of Frankfort; and Leonard, of Artemus are all in the final running for Teen USA Mullet Champ. Voting begins Monday and will...
