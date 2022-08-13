ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVQ

City of Lexington breaks ground on newest public library

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The City of Lexington broke ground Tuesday for its newest public library. The new facility, which is named after the Marksbury family will be located at 2185 Versailles Road near the former Village Branch location. It will include community and study rooms, a dedicated classroom, an outdoor reading area and many other amenities. Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton spoke at Tuesday’s dedication ceremony and says that based on the size she believes the new library will be a huge impact on the city.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Community tying up the Lexington E911 call center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The first line in an emergency response is 911 dispatchers. In Lexington, the 911 center has seen a high volume of calls this summer. But, what is behind the boost tying up the lines?. The center is divided into sectors that take calls throughout...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Georgetown Mounted Patrol Unit in danger of running out of funds

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown’s Mounted Police Unit has been part of the city’s police department for three years but recently is in danger of running out of funding. The unit is largely unsupported by taxpayers’ dollars, except on duty time when they train or ride, according...
GEORGETOWN, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Sports
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Sports
Lexington, KY
Cars
Kentucky State
Kentucky Cars
Local
Kentucky Society
foxlexington.com

Coroner searching for family of Lexington man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Fayette County Coroner is searching for the relatives of a Lexington man. The coroner’s office said Timothy Roland Foreman who lived at the 2000 block of Garden Springs Drive died of natural causes on July 27. The coroner’s office believes Foreman had...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Richmond donates police car, equipment, more to areas hit by flooding

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Last week, the City of Richmond donated helpful equipment and food to areas in eastern Kentucky hit by the flooding. Hazard received a police car and the Mountain Comprehensive Healthcare Corporation received computer equipment. Groceries donated through a Richmond Police Department and Kroger partnership were taken to areas in eastern Kentucky as well, filling four police cars and a van, according to a Facebook post by the City of Richmond.
RICHMOND, KY
WTVQ

Challenges continue for Lexington family facing homelessness

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The struggles continue for one family, who have been fighting for affordable housing for months. Davita Gatewood’s lease was expected to end in May, but over the summer, her landlord granted her an extension on her lease through September 1st. For more than 8 months, Davita...
LEXINGTON, KY
KISS 106

Witch & Wizard Full Moon Glow Float Event Happening at One Kentucky Lake in October

Grab a clear kayak with glow lights on it and hit the water in this special Halloween event!. Grayson Lake in Kentucky is hosting a float event that will definitely be a big hit, especially for those of us who are fans of the strange and unusual. This October they'll be renting out clear kayaks and clear paddle boards with LED glow lights attached to them. Can you imagine what a cool sight this will be?! How cool would it be to look out over a dark lake and just see a bunch of kayaks glowing, it would definitely make for a cool experience, and even cooler photos!
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Cooper
WTVQ

Berea Independent School District postpones first day

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) — Berea Independent School District has postponed its first day of school citing a rise in COVID-19 cases in the district. In Facebook posts on the high school and elementary school pages, Superintendent Dr. Diane Hatchett says the first day has been moved to Monday, Aug. 22.
BEREA, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Something's fishy in Shelbyville: Farm using aquaponics to produce lettuce

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — One Shelbyville farm is producing hundreds of lettuce heads a day without using any soil. Their secret? Fish. River City Aquaponics produces 288 lettuce heads a day. They utilize aquaponics to produce leafy greens year round. Aquaponics is a combination of fish and plant production using...
SHELBYVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Car Show#Baseball Field#Charity#The Toy Factory#Project Kids 1st
WUKY

Suggestions for Lexington's Blue Grass Airport? Now is the time to weigh in

The master plan maps out goals and strategies covering five, ten, and twenty year spans — and is typically updated only once in a decade. And the process is a lengthy one. Over the course of the next 18 months, the airport will gather and analyze operational, environmental, and financial data about the facility and consult with both experts and the general public.
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Charities
foxlexington.com

Lexington police investigating shooting after victim drives to hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday night. Lexington police said they responded to a Lexington hospital to a call from that a victim of the shooting drove themselves to the hospital. Police said the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. At...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

U.S. Navy nurse fulfilling dream at the University of Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A lifelong UK fan is finally achieving his wildest dream. In less than a week, LT. AJ Lueke starts working toward a masters of science at the University of Kentucky. Despite growing up in Louisville, LT. Lueke always knew he belonged in Big Blue...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

4 Kentucky teens make USA Mullet Championships top 11 final

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Four Kentucky teenagers have made the top 11 final for the USA Mullet Championship teen division. Cash, of Ulysses; Dayson, of Danville; Josh, of Frankfort; and Leonard, of Artemus are all in the final running for Teen USA Mullet Champ. Voting begins Monday and will...
ARTEMUS, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy