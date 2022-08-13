NJ woman arrested for carjacking after she commandeered car from state employees with her child inside

PATERSON, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A 31-year-old Patterson woman was arrested Friday for carjacking after she forced two state employees out of a vehicle and fled with her seven-year-old child inside, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Imani McRae was riding as a passenger in a car with two employees of an unidentified state agency and her child when she became agitated near 20th Avenue and Railroad Avenue around 12:35 p.m., authorities said.

She allegedly assaulted them, forced them out of the car and drove off with her kid.

The child was found near Rosa Parks Boulevard and Franklin Street about two hours later.

Sayreville police found McRae nearby and arrested her.

The Prosecutor’s Office charged her with carjacking, aggravated assault and related crimes.

She could face more than 30 years in prison if convicted.