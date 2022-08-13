Read full article on original website
Driver shot dead at high speed on Interstate 70
One man is dead after a shooting that took place at high speeds on westbound Interstate 70 in Denver late Sunday night. The victim's name is Kevin Piaskowski. Investigators are now trying to find the shooter. It happened near the Northfield/Quebec Street exit. The high speed run-in was caught on the dash camera of a witness. The disturbing video was being viewed widely across social media Monday and authorities confirm that it shows what happened. The driver of a silver Dodge truck fired several shots at a dark SUV. Seconds later, the truck swerved and rammed into the back of a semi, then lost control before hitting another car. It turns out the Dodge truck was stolen, and its driver ran off.The driver of that dark SUV later died at the hospital. Police said Piaskowski was 31.
New Video From Scene Of Anne Heche's Fiery Car Crash Shows Two-Story House In Shambles, Completely Destroyed
New footage from Anne Heche's fiery car crash shows the two-story house she drove into in complete shambles. In the video, firefighters can be seen examining the charred remnants as they try to piece together what had happened at the Los Angeles home the late actress smashed her car into. As seen in the footage, everything was destroyed in the room Heche barreled her way through.Luckily, the home owner, a woman named Lynee Mishele, was not killed in the incident, as she just walked into another room to do chores when her house became the scene of the scary crash....
Drugs found in Anne Heche's system after crash that left her in coma, police say
LOS ANGELES — Actor Anne Heche, gravely injured and in a coma after a car crash last week, had drugs in her system and is being investigated for possibly driving under the influence, police said Thursday. Heche, 53, was hospitalized in critical condition after the crash last Friday, which...
Anne Heche Car Crash: New Video Emerges From Scene of Wreck
Since Anne Heche passed away last week, various footage has emerged showing the moments leading up to. her fatal crash. Some clips show just how fast the actress was speeding through Los Angeles. New footage though reveals just how embedded Anne Heche’s car was inside LA resident Lynne Mishele’s home after plowing through.
3 Men Charged 16 Years After Woman's Body Was Found in Washington
Authorities have arrested three men for murdering a 33-year-old woman whose headless body was pulled from Puget Sound in Washington state more than 15 years ago. The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office worked with law enforcement in three states to apprehend the three suspects responsible for killing Shanan Lynn Read. A...
Men Standing Outside Chicago Bar Are Killed in Hit-and-Run that 'Appears to Be Intentional': Police
Three people were killed and one injured after a driver in a silver sedan struck them outside of a popular Chicago LGBTQ bar. The victims, Devonta Vivetter, 27, Donald Huey, 25, and Jaylen Ausley, 23, were hit outside The Jeffery Pub around 5 a.m. Sunday, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. The...
NYPD: Man allegedly dragged woman to secluded area and tried to rape her on Upper West Side
NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man who allegedly tried to rape a woman after dragging her to a secluded area on the Upper West Side. The man was on an electric scooter and snuck up behind the woman very early on Wednesday morning, according to police. The...
Mother of Uvalde shooter lashes out at victim's family
The mother of the gunman responsible for the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, was caught on video yelling at the mother of one of her son's victims. Adriana Martinez, the mother of Uvalde shooter Salvador Ramos, who was killed by law enforcement, told the grieving...
Porsche driving thug ‘used pics of cops he taunted as they lay dying after crash to make £1.3m insurance claim’
A PORSCHE driving thug used pics of cops he filmed dying after a crash in an insurance claim for damage to his car, a court was told. Cops say Richard Pusey, 44, sent pictures of the severely injured officers he had taunted as they lay dying in a complaint, after his insurance company rejected his a £1.3 million bid for a payout.
Driver Charged In Fatal LA Crash That Killed Six Was Reportedly In 13 Previous Wrecks
The listing was for an “1830s slave cabin” where enslaved people who were forced to toil on a Mississippi plantation were housed. The United States and Russia are negotiating a possible prisoner swap that would reportedly free Griner in exchange for one Russian prisoner in U.S. custody. The...
Boyfriend of Missing Teen Kiely Rodni Recalls His Final Words to Her: 'Be Safe. Don't Do Anything Stupid'
"Be Safe. Don't, like, do anything stupid." Those were the last words that Kiely Rodni's boyfriend says he said to her before she went missing last Saturday morning after attending a party at a California campground. "I don't know where she is," Jagger Westfall told Fox40 on Wednesday " We...
Man charged with 1992 murders in apparent revenge for snowmobile crash
A Wisconsin man was charged Friday with killing a woman and her boyfriend in 1992 in apparent revenge for a fatal snowmobile accident that happened when the suspect was 7 years old, prosecutor said.Tony Haase, 52, of Weyauwega, faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the stabbing deaths of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue in March 1992. Tongstad's father was involved in a snowmobile accident in 1977 that left Haase's father dead, according to a criminal complaint.Investigators wrote in the complaint that they've been working the case for decades and identified Haase as possible suspect. They did...
Sneaky way gangsters hid more than 200 kilograms of meth to get it into Australia - before police managed to intercept the shipment and stop the criminals' $25.8million payday
More than 200 kilograms of liquid methamphetamine worth more than $25 million imported from overseas by an international crime syndicate have been seized in a major drug bust. Australian Federal Police officers, in partnership with the National Anti-Gangs Squad (NAGS) found the drugs hidden in a shipment of olive oil on a truck in Fairfield in Sydney's southwest on July 30.
Pilot Who Died During Emergency May Have Fallen Looking at Landing Gear
The pilot who mysteriously died just before a plane made an emergency landing last week -- allegedly "jumping" out of the aircraft -- may have actually fallen after trying to examine the damaged landing gear. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... one of the operating theories is that co-pilot Charlie...
FBI Forensic Report Concludes That Alec Baldwin May Have Pulled Trigger in 'Rust' Shooting
The FBI has concluded their forensic report on the shooting on the set of Rust—and concluded that the gun used to fatally kill cinematographer Halyna Hutchins could not have been fired without pulling the trigger, according to a forensic report obtained by ABC News. In October 2021, Hutchins, 42, died after being hit by a prop gun that Baldwin was holding for a scene. The western film’s director, 48-year-old Joel Souza, was also hit during the incident. Baldwin has repeatedly stated it was a horrible accident but insisted he did not pull the trigger. But ABC News reports that the accidental discharge testing determined the firearm used in the shooting—a .45 Colt—could not have been fired without pulling the trigger. The report is a part of the criminal investigation into the on-set shooting led by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office. It is not immediately clear whether the gun used in the FBI’s report was the exact gun used during the shooting or a similar type. Read it at ABC News
Kobe Bryant’s wife sobs in court as jury told sheriff’s deputy shared graphic photos of crash site
Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa sobbed as a California jury was told how a sheriff’s deputy shared graphic photos in a bar of the helicopter crash in which the basketball great and their daughter were killed.Bryant, Gianna Bryant and seven others died in the crash on 26 January 2020 when it came down in bad weather as they flew from Orange County to a basketball tournament.Ms Bryant’s lawyer, Luis Li, told the federal court in Los Angeles that just two days after the fatal accident, Deputy Joey Cruz was “showing pictures of [Kobe’s] decapitated body”, at a bar in Norwalk,...
Two killed after speeding car runs red light in Aurora
Two drivers were killed early Sunday morning when one of them drove through a red light at East 40th Avenue and North Tower Road, according the Aurora Police Department. The crash was reported at 2:16 a.m. Preliminary indications from APD investigators indicate a 2005 Honda sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed going northbound on Tower. The Honda struck a 2000 Lexus sedan in the intersection. The Lexus caught fire, per APD. Both drivers, the only occupants of the vehicles, were pronounced dead at the scene. The intersection was closed for APD's investigation for several hours, but was re-opened later Sunday morning. The department is asking for witnesses, particularly those who might have dashcam video of the incident, to contact its investigators.
Anne Heche ‘not expected to survive’ following horrific car crash
After a horrific car crash last Friday, a representative shared a statement about the condition of actress Anne Heche, revealing that she is not expected to survive. According to the statement released via The Hollywood Reporter, Heche suffered “a severe anoxic brain injury” due to the incident where her vehicle crashed into a home on Aug. 5. She remains in a coma, in critical condition.
Anne Heche: Everything we know about actor’s fiery car crash in Los Angeles
Anne Heche was allegedly under the influence of cocaine at the time of the fiery car crash in Los Angeles that left her in a coma, according to a new report.An LAPD source says that the actor was not under the influence of alcohol, but had cocaine as well as fentanyl in her system, reported TMZ.Law enforcement officials secured a warrant to test Heche’s blood after she was admitted to the hospital, which means that the fentanyl could have been in her system if it was prescribed as pain medication after the accident, the report states.Heche, 53, remains unconscious...
Kobe Bryant’s widow walks out of courtroom in tears during description of crash photos
Kobe Bryant’s widow walked out of a California courtroom in tears as a jury heard descriptions of pictures of the helicopter crash site where her husband, daughter Gianna and seven others were killed.Vanessa Bryant grew emotional when bartender Victor Gutierrez testified that he had seen Gianna’s body in a photo shown to him by a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy days after the accident.Ms Bryant sobbed and stood up while her lawyer asked the federal court judge if she could be excused.“You don’t have to ask my permission,” the judge said, per CNN.NBA great Bryant and his daughter Gianna...
