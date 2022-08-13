ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stagg football planning for bright season

By Shannon Mia Belt, The Record
 3 days ago
From alumni success stories to the annual Brown and Gold game, there is plenty of pride to be found around the Stagg football program. And the Delta Kings are feeling optimistic about upholding that reputation in the San Joaquin Athletic Association as the 2022 season rolls in.

“Our expectations for this team are very high,” head coach Don Norton said. “These guys are hard-working and I ask a lot from them. And I think that's what it takes to be successful.”

Norton, will be entering his 18th year as Stagg's head coach, for the past seven years the Delta Kings have finished the season with a winning record. During those years the team has produced student-athletes that have gone as far as the NFL and also some noteworthy season finishes.

Delayed but not denied

On July 19, 2014, Jeremiah Pharms’ faith and hard work paid off as he signed with the New England Patriots. "Nobody expected me to be where I'm at, but I got here, despite everything," Pharms said.

The accomplishment seemed unlikely for Pharms, who was often overlooked as a defensive lineman.

“Everybody thought he was undersized so he wouldn’t get a ton of playing time,” Franquell Moppins, Pharms' mother, said. “But then he came to Stagg and he had to make a name for himself because the team was already kind of stacked.”

As a senior, Pharms finished with 101 total tackles and six sacks. But he was not seen as a star.

“When he was here he was just an okay player, but this is what hard work and dedication will do for you,” Norton said.

Pharms went on to play for San Joaquin Delta College before transferring to Friends University, an NAIA school in Wichita, Kansas that Moppins said was a “perfect fit” for him. The 6-foot-3 inch, 275 pounder then went on to play in the USFL for the Pittsburgh Maulers.

Life continued as Pharms journeyed to the NFL. He is the father of two daughters who motivate him to keep pursuing his dreams, as well as his four younger siblings.

"And to all the youngins in Stockton just keep going if nobody with you I'm with you — I had a crazy journey so if you need any support I'm always open hit me on Instagram or wherever."

Delta Kings hope to return to the playoffs in 2022

Last season the Delta Kings season ended with a close 27-26 win over Chavez. That was the second consecutive year they didn’t make it to the playoffs despite winning 60% of their games. Norton and his team are hoping to break that streak this year.

“After a while hitting each other gets a little old and it doesn’t really accomplish a lot,” Norton said. After completing what Norton calls “Hell Week,” a tough week of training, the Delta Kings had their Brown and Gold game on Aug. 5.

The game showcased some key players such as junior offensive lineman Jeremiah Singleton, who was named offensive lineman of the year for the SJAA two years in a row.

Singleton mainly played center during the game but also got some reps at linebacker. His move to the defense is a part of his goal this season to get more attention from college recruiters.

“I’ve never played linebacker before so that’ll be my first time doing that so I want to improve on that,” he said. “I want to have more variety on the field just in case college coaches aren’t looking for linemen, they might be looking for a linebacker or D-end. I’m the type of person that I have to play everything.”

The entire offensive and defensive lines are returning for the Delta Kings.. On the defense that includes big bodies such as 6-foot 275-pound senior defensive lineman Sam Hinojosa and 6-foot 4-inch 215 pounds senior defensive end Josh Chavez.

Norton said he hopes that having some size and experience on both sides of the ball will be the right pieces to exceed the high expectations he and his coaching staff have set for the season.

“I'm not going to put a number to it but I have an idea in my mind as to what we should be able to do,” Norton said. “This year I think we're gonna be pretty good and if we can keep everybody healthy for the season I think we’ll be pretty good.”

The Delta Kings open their season against Sacramento at home at 7:15 p.m. on August 19.

Record reporter Shannon Belt covers sports. She can be reached at sbelt@recordnet.com or on Twitter @ShannonBelt3. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at recordnet.com/subscribenow.

