Madison, WI

Badgers use balanced scoring, led by Markus Ilver's 14-point performance, to improve to 3-0 on their exhibition tour of France

By Jeff Potrykus, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
MADISON – One of the easier calls to make last season involving the Wisconsin men’s basketball team was that Johnny Davis likely would lead the way in scoring.

He accomplished that feat in 19 of UW’s 33 games and led the team in scoring at 19.7 points per game.

With Davis in the NBA, balanced scoring could be one of UW’s strengths in 2022-23.

That was the case Saturday as UW improved to 3-0 on its four-game tour through France with a 78-46 victory over Lyon Towers.

Five players scored at least nine points, including Markus Ilver (14), Steven Crowl (12) and freshman guard Connor Essegian (10), for UW.

Jordan Davis and Tyler Wahl added nine points apiece; Carter Gilmore added six; Max Klesmit and Chris Hodges added five apiece; Kamari McGee added four; and Chucky Hepburn and Luke Haertle added two apiece.

“It was a good win today,” Wahl said. “Everyone was scoring the ball. We were passing it. Looking good.”

Head coach Greg Gard went with another different starting lineup: McGee and Klesmit at guards and Ilver, Wahl and Hodges in the frontcourt.

Seven players scored in the opening quarter as UW built a 15-8 lead. Wahl scored six of his nine points in the second quarter to help UW push the lead to 38-22 by halftime and then Davis took over in the third quarter.

Davis hit 2 three-pointers and added two assists to help UW push the lead to 62-29.

The Badgers are scheduled to finish the tour at noon Monday against Azurea Club de Golfe.

"That is what this whole tour is for," Wahl said, "to get closer as a team. I feel we’ve done that."

