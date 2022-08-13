Read full article on original website
After months of searching, San Antonio police track down suspect in East Side murder
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have caught up with a man who they believe is tied to a murder at an East Side home earlier this year. They took Tyrell Desean Jones, 28, into custody late Tuesday morning. Investigators had identified Jones as a suspect and obtained a...
Police looking for suspect involved in hit-and-run in west San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for the person who's responsible for a hit-and-run in west San Antonio that happened Tuesday morning, officials say. Around 1:30 a.m., San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to highway 90W near the 36th exit for reports of a person hit by a vehicle.
18-year-old shot by 'stray bullet' while hanging out in backyard
SAN ANTONIO — A teenager is recovering at the hospital after police found him shot in his arm while 'hanging out' with a friend in his backyard. It happened just after 11:00 p.m. in the 500 block of Kirk Place near Highway 90 on the west side of town.
Man in critical condition following hit and ran on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for a driver who didn’t stop after hitting a pedestrian on Highway 90. It happened at around 1:30 A.M. Tuesday in the westbound lane, close to South General McMullen. The hit and run was witnessed by a police officer. He...
Jury finds man guilty of killing woman with machete, ax
SAN ANTONIO – A jury returned a guilty verdict after more than an hour of deliberation in the trial of a man accused of brutally murdering a woman with a machete and an ax in front of her boyfriend and two roommates. Rafael Castillo is charged with murder in...
Man arrested after robbing man's work truck at gunpoint
SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested Monday after facing several charges of aggravated robbery. Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Holmes at around 1 p.m. for a robbery in progress. According to police, a man reported his work truck was taken at gunpoint. Police say, Nathan Flores,...
Gunshot victims show up at San Antonio hospital, refuse to cooperate with investigating officers
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two women showed up at a Northeast side emergency room with gunshot wounds Monday morning but they’re not offering much help for the officers trying to track down whoever shot them. Police were called to Northeast Baptist on Village Drive just before 2...
Man robs SW Side taco stand, fires gunshot into air, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect who they say brandished a handgun and robbed a taco stand on the city’s Southwest Side late Saturday night. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. at a taco stand in the 5600 block of Old Pearsall Road, not far from Medina Base Road.
1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after argument leads to stabbing on East Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 60-year-old man has been arrested after police say he stabbed a man during an altercation on the city’s East Side Saturday night. Officers were called around 7:30 p.m. to the 1000 block of Gembler Road, not far from North W.W. White Road after receiving word of a cutting.
Man given 2 life sentences for nearly decades-old murders of Texas women
SAN ANTONIO — Texas authorities have closed a nearly decades-old cold case and have charged a man with capital murder and arson, granting him two life sentences. José Baldomero Flores III pled guilty on July 25 to the 2005 murder of 21-year-old Heather Willms- supposedly a friend- and the 2011 murder of 30-year-old Esmeralda Herrera.
'It hurts' | Relatives' ashes spilled, military medals damaged in storage facility burglary, victims say
SAN ANTONIO — Four men are in custody after a burglary at a west-side storage facility where police say at least 15 units were broken into Saturday morning. SAPD officials say they were dispatched to Otter Self Storage, along the 2400 block of SW Loop 410, at around 7:20 a.m., where the suspects were detained "after a brief foot chase." While the quartet has been charged with burglary, it's unclear if they're the ones who broke into the storage units, nor have police said how they may have done so as their investigation continues.
Driver attempting to flee the scene of a crash gets t-boned by another vehicle on San Antonio West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are looking for several people who scattered after the car they were in crashed with two other vehicles. It all started just before 1 A.M. Monday when the driver of a red sedan crashed into a car near downtown. They didn’t...
The disappearance of King Jay Davila; South Texas Crime Stories
The staged kidnapping of an 8-month-old baby angered the entire San Antonio community. The details of the case shocked many and three people ended up behind bars. In this week’s episode, we revisit the killing of King Jay Davila, labeled by an investigative reporter as “one of the most horrific child abuse cases that Bexar County has seen probably the last 30 years.”
Man who was train hopping, freed after being trapped for nearly 12 hours
SAN ANTONIO — Fire crews are currently on the southwest side after freeing a man who was trapped in a train near Quintana Road. Investigators said the man was train hopping and had arrived in San Antonio via a train from Eagle Pass around 5:30 p.m. Monday evening. When...
San Antonio police seek tips in fatal East Side shooting
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers and San Antonio police are asking the public for clues into a fatal shooting on the city’s East Side. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Aug. 8 in the 100 block of Gabriel Street. Police said they received a call about a...
San Antonio man sentenced to 10 years in prison on drug trafficking, gun charges
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man who is a documented gang member was sentenced to prison months after he was found guilty on federal gun and drug charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Kenton Maurice Haynes, 27, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Monday. In March, he was found guilty of receipt of firearm while under indictment; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Driver Uninjured After Crashing 18-Wheeler Into Texas Restaurant
A driver was left uninjured after hydroplaning and crashing an 18-wheeler into a San Antonio restaurant. KSAT reported that the truck lost control on a rain-slick highway, causing the crash. The impact of the crash tore open the trailer section of the truck, which was carrying Amazon packages. According of...
San Antonio gang member sentenced to 10 years on firearm, drug charges
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A San Antonio man was sentenced today to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking and firearm violations. 27-year-old Kenton Maurice Haynes was found guilty in March of one count of receipt of firearm while under indictment; one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
