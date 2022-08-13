Read full article on original website
Gregory Tillery Fox
3d ago
duh, happened before in 1862. valley was flooded for months, elevation of state capitol was raised. all these homes built in flood plains never should have been allowed. cycles always repeat, always, and now it will be even worse.
Reply
4
Related
webcenterfairbanks.com
California could see flooding ‘unlike anything seen before,’ experts warn
(CNN) - A new study says megafloods could turn California’s lowlands into a “vast inland sea.”. The study by Science Advances showed climate change has already doubled the chances of a disastrous flood in California in the next four decades. The warning comes to a state already plagued...
KTVU FOX 2
Megafloods could submerge huge swathes of California, study predicts
California is at risk of catastrophic "megafloods" because of climate change, according to a new study from UCLA and the National Center for Atmospheric research. KTVU's Tom Vacar reports.
foxla.com
'California ArkStorm': Climate change could result in potential megaflood, scientists say
LOS ANGELES - It's only a matter of time until California gets hit by an "ArkStorm," which scientists say reflects the potential for "an event of biblical proportions." A new study released by UCLA reveals the ArkStorm will generate 200% to 400% more runoff in the Sierra Nevada Mountains due to more rain, not snow.
What a "megaflood" could mean for Northern California
SACRAMENTO - Could California go from a megadrought to a megaflood?New research shows it does happen, but it is even likelier to happen in the coming decades. Scientists believe the two intersect, in part, because of climate change.Over 100 years ago, Sacramento witnessed devastating high waters as part of the Great Flood of 1862. Historical documents and pictures show the Capital City submerged in water as people traveled on canoes to get around.A new study shows a disastrous megaflood could overwhelm the state. Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys could turn into a temporary inland sea stretching nearly 300 miles in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield Now
Flex Alert issued for Kern County and California
FOLSOM, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Kern County and California residents on Wednesday, Aug. 17 due to "predicted high-temperatures pushing up energy demand," stated a press release from SoCal Edison. The Flex Alert will be issued from 4...
spectrumnews1.com
Report finds emerging 'extreme heat belt' will impact more than 107M Americans by 2053
ANAHEIM, Calif. — First Street Foundation released their peer-reviewed extreme heat model, along with the implications highlighted in The Sixth National Risk Assessment: Hazardous Heat. The model highlights the local impacts of climate change by identifying the seven hottest days expected for any property this year and using that...
NBC Bay Area
Two States and Mexico Ordered to Decrease Use of Colorado River Water
The mighty Colorado River isn’t so mighty anymore. The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Tuesday steps will be taken to protect the increasingly fragile source of water. “The worsening drought crisis impacting the Colorado River Basin is driven by the effects of climate change, including extreme heat and...
Scorching heat and thunderstorms enter Northern California forecast
Scorching heat is in the forecast for California's inland valleys and thunderstorms are possible in its Sierra Nevada Range.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fresno would be under water, warns UCLA catastrophic flood study
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Climate change could create catastrophic flooding in multiple areas of California, including the Central Valley, a UCLA research study warns. Climate scientists investigating this possibility were motivated by a megaflood occurred in California in 1862, calling it the “ArkStorm scenario,” reflecting the potential for an event of biblical proportions. The […]
Climate Change Could Increase Lighting in California — and Spark More Wildfires
Wildland firefighters don’t admit to fearing much, but lightning is one terror that even the most experienced veterans say they hope to never encounter. The worry is not being struck by a bolt, although it can be deadly. Instead, their primary concern is that lightning, slashing down in remote areas, can trigger unseen fires that smolder for days before they flare up, bursting into a dangerous and difficult-to-fight wildfire.
Vaccines urged in California as polio, ‘a completely preventable disease,’ resurges in NY
Polio is circulating in New York, raising fears in California that the viral disease may next spread to the West Coast. A case confirmed in New York in July was the first in nearly a decade, and officials said that finding one case could indicate that there are hundreds more. On Friday, the virus was […]
California's proposed fast food bill isn't what it seems
A restaurant owner argues against California's AB 257.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SFGate
The Coming California Megastorm
California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter...
New Study Warns of Weather Disaster ‘Larger Than Any in World History’ in California
The western United States is dealing with weather disasters in the form of monster drought and heatwaves right now, but there’s more extreme weather that could threaten California in particular. Megafloods could be on the horizon for the state, according to a new study. Because of climate change, heavy rainfall and subsequently intense flooding are more likely. We’re talking floods that could submerge cities, causing millions of people to lose their homes.
marinelink.com
Moose Boats Delivers Vessel for California Department of Fish and Wildlife
San Francisco Bay Area boatbuilder Moose Boats said it has recently delivered an M1 – 46 to the State of California’s Department of Fish and Wildlife. The vessel is to be named, Chinook and will be based out of Fort Bragg, Calif. to serve as an offshore patrol boat.
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
Climate change doubles likelihood of ‘megastorms,’ extreme flooding in California: study
With every degree that the Earth gets warmer, the likelihood for a “megastorm” increases, too, the study found.
mynspr.org
Drought in Tehama County | Smoke in Chico | Newsom’s climate change asks
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Tuesday, Aug. 16. Tehama County environmental health director says many residents can’t afford to drill new wells amid third year of drought. California is in its third year of drought and some in the North State who depend...
Renegade campers face huge fines at one of California's most cherished spots
"We were seeing as many as 200 illegal campers on the side of the road in a single 12-hour period."
Disastrous megaflood could sink much of Bay Area underwater in 30 to 40 years, experts say
Residents in low-lying cities along the bayshore, San Francisco and Oakland airports, and freeways would be flooded as mega storms dump rain for three to four weeks, not days, as a result of climate change.
Comments / 16