California State

Gregory Tillery Fox
3d ago

duh, happened before in 1862. valley was flooded for months, elevation of state capitol was raised. all these homes built in flood plains never should have been allowed. cycles always repeat, always, and now it will be even worse.

CBS Sacramento

What a "megaflood" could mean for Northern California

SACRAMENTO - Could California go from a megadrought to a megaflood?New research shows it does happen, but it is even likelier to happen in the coming decades. Scientists believe the two intersect, in part, because of climate change.Over 100 years ago, Sacramento witnessed devastating high waters as part of the Great Flood of 1862. Historical documents and pictures show the Capital City submerged in water as people traveled on canoes to get around.A new study shows a disastrous megaflood could overwhelm the state. Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys could turn into a temporary inland sea stretching nearly 300 miles in...
California Government
Bakersfield Now

Flex Alert issued for Kern County and California

FOLSOM, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Kern County and California residents on Wednesday, Aug. 17 due to "predicted high-temperatures pushing up energy demand," stated a press release from SoCal Edison. The Flex Alert will be issued from 4...
NBC Bay Area

Two States and Mexico Ordered to Decrease Use of Colorado River Water

The mighty Colorado River isn’t so mighty anymore. The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Tuesday steps will be taken to protect the increasingly fragile source of water. “The worsening drought crisis impacting the Colorado River Basin is driven by the effects of climate change, including extreme heat and...
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno would be under water, warns UCLA catastrophic flood study

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Climate change could create catastrophic flooding in multiple areas of California, including the Central Valley, a UCLA research study warns. Climate scientists investigating this possibility were motivated by a megaflood occurred in California in 1862, calling it the “ArkStorm scenario,” reflecting the potential for an event of biblical proportions. The […]
Times of San Diego

Climate Change Could Increase Lighting in California — and Spark More Wildfires

Wildland firefighters don’t admit to fearing much, but lightning is one terror that even the most experienced veterans say they hope to never encounter. The worry is not being struck by a bolt, although it can be deadly. Instead, their primary concern is that lightning, slashing down in remote areas, can trigger unseen fires that smolder for days before they flare up, bursting into a dangerous and difficult-to-fight wildfire.
SFGate

The Coming California Megastorm

California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter...
Outsider.com

New Study Warns of Weather Disaster ‘Larger Than Any in World History’ in California

The western United States is dealing with weather disasters in the form of monster drought and heatwaves right now, but there’s more extreme weather that could threaten California in particular. Megafloods could be on the horizon for the state, according to a new study. Because of climate change, heavy rainfall and subsequently intense flooding are more likely. We’re talking floods that could submerge cities, causing millions of people to lose their homes.
