Tunica County, MS

MyArkLaMiss

Camper raided as search for escaped rapist, family continues

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WREG)– A multi-agency search continues for an Arkansas fugitive and two female accomplices on the run since Friday. Samuel Hartman, a convicted rapist serving life, walked away from a work detail at the correctional facility in Brickeys, located about 45 miles from Memphis, and got assistance crossing the Mississippi River. Law enforcement […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
deltanews.tv

Searching for Samuel Hartman in the Delta

CLARKSDALE - Imagine if an escaped convict was coming to your local town or could possibly be in your local town. And from what authorities have been telling us Mr. Samuel Hartman could possibly be within the delta area. Clarksdale resident Melvin Lewis hopes authorities find Hartman sooner rather than...
CLARKSDALE, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi businessman sentenced in pandemic relief fraud

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two […]
OXFORD, MS
deltanews.tv

Witness describes SWAT raid on escapee's hideout

TUNICA COUNTY - The search for escaped convicted rapist Samuel Hartman, his sister Misty Hartman and his mother, Linda Annette White created a lot of excitement in The Delta over the weekend... especially in Tunica County where a big SWAT raid caused quite a commotion. One woman who saw it...
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man gets more than 6 years in prison for $6 million COVID relief money fraud

A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two months after Lick pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
STARKVILLE, MS
WREG

3 teens arrested in mass shooting in Memphis: 6 shot, including 2 juveniles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Six people were hospitalized following a shooting near the Methodist North Hospital in Raleigh overnight. Memphis police say the incident began at the BP gas station at Raleigh LaGrange and Sycamore view around midnight. Police said 19-year-old Reginald Felix, a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old were in a stolen Infiniti SUV when they […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Germantown HS dismissed early after threats

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Germantown High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning due to a threat, Germantown Police reported. Police said Germantown dispatch received a phone call threatening the school. The school are releasing students early due to the threat made. Dismissal began shortly before noon. School officials later said that reports of a shooter […]
GERMANTOWN, TN
WREG

Memphis police chief in minor car accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said Chief CJ Davis was involved in a car accident in downtown Memphis on Monday. No one was injured in the wreck at B.B. King Boulevard and Washington Street. The accident was described as minor. Davis was a passenger in the vehicle.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis couple arrested after Senatobia police chase

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis couple was arrested after a police chase in Senatobia, Mississippi Friday morning. Senatobia Police said around 11:23 a.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on I-55 at East Main Street, but the driver, identified as 28-year-old Marquavious Moore, refused to stop the vehicle. Police reportedly chased Moore into DeSoto County […]
SENATOBIA, MS
WREG

West Memphis woman celebrates 110th birthday

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG)– The City of West Memphis honored its oldest living resident on Monday. Mrs. Leola Porter, who was born in 1912, received a proclamation for her 110th birthday from Mayor Marco McClendon. In a Facebook post, the City of West Memphis shared Porter has survived two world wars, 20 presidents, the Great […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Man killed on Millbranch, suspects on the run

UPDATE: One suspect, Tyler Rideout, has been arrested. Police say Rideout was also shot during this incident. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man was killed early Sunday in a shooting at a convenience store in the 4500 block of Millbranch in Whitehaven. When police responded at 1:16 a.m., they found the victim. He was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

Most charges dropped against man who threatened mass shooting in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— The man accused of threatening a mass shooting at an event in downtown Memphis last month had all but one of his attempted murder charges dropped Monday. Elijah Hyman appeared in court Monday morning. The 28-year-old had been facing 30 counts of attempted murder, along with dozens of firearms charges and a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

60-year-old shot to death in Raleigh; police seek woman in case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a 60-year-old woman was found dead at the scene of a shooting Saturday night in Raleigh. Officers responded to the 5100 block of Yale Road at 11:17 p.m. The victim was later identified as Yvonne Nelson. She was found with multiple gunshot wounds. Nelson was a philanthropist to the Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN

