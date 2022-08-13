Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Perry Co. issues alert for runaway teen
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for runaway teen Savannah Marie Tyler on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Tyler is a 17-year-old white female. She was last seen on Aug. 14 at her home on Bailey Road in the New Augusta area. The PCSD...
WDAM-TV
ALERT: 9-year-old Bay Springs child missing
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday, Aug. 15, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered/missing child alert for Josh Braiden Smith, 9, of Bay Springs. Smith is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes and is around 4 ft. 3 in tall and 100 lbs. According...
WDAM-TV
Victim killed in Lamar Co. shooting Sunday identified; investigation ongoing
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The man killed in a shooting in Lamar County Sunday evening has been identified. According to Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne, the man was identified as 20-year-old Kenneth Cooley. One woman was also wounded during the shooting. Her condition is not known at this time.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg man faces charges for attempted kidnapping in Petal
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is behind bars in Petal today after reportedly attempting to kidnap a resident of the Trailwood community. According to the Petal Police Department, on the morning of Aug. 13, a Trailwood resident was attempting to enter her home when the suspect, Omar Bankhead, emerged from the bushes and attempted to abduct her. He was unsuccessful, and the resident made it into her home safely.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. is hiring men and women for detention center
USM assistant Brandon Lacy putting defensive line to work. Players of the Pine Belt: Jefferson Davis County senior RB/LB Nick Thompson.
WDAM-TV
MDOT works on Marion County construction ahead of hurricane season
The Mississippi Hwy Patrol released dash cam footage and a statement on a traffic stop in McComb that went viral online. The City of Hattiesburg accepted a base bid of $1,539,552.90 for the Lincoln Road Paving Project. City of Hattiesburg agrees to help mitigate overpass project noise.
WDAM-TV
HPD issues notice on women’s wallets being stolen from shopping carts
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg want to make the public aware of reports of women’s wallets being stolen from shopping carts. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, over the last day, they have received reports of women having their wallets stolen from their purses left in shopping carts in several department stores, as well as in neighboring areas.
Picayune Item
Several suspects arrested for drug violations
Several suspects were arrested for drug related violations by the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department over the past few months. A case that occurred on April 29, at about 1:45 p.m., involved narcotics investigators with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department going to a residence located at 2951 Jackson Landing Road to locate two suspects wanted by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, said Pearl River County Sheriff David Allison.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg man arrested on multiple felony charges
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a man on multiple felony charges and recovered multiple firearms early Tuesday. According to HPD, 34-year-old Jason Jones, of Hattiesburg, was arrested near 4th and North Street around 2:30 a.m. He had three handguns in his possession, one of which was...
No one injured in Jones County school bus v. SUV crash
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies responded to a school bus and SUV crash that happened on Maxey Road at Lebanon Road Monday afternoon. Investigators said seven West Jones elementary students and the driver were on the Jones County School District bus. A 15-year-old driver was in the SUV. They were medically evaluated […]
vicksburgnews.com
Missing/endangered alert issued for Jasper County nine-year-old
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered/missing child alert for nine-year-old Josh Braiden Smith of Bay Springs, Jasper County, MS. Josh Braiden Smith is described as a white male, four feet three inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Smith may be accompanied by...
WDAM-TV
City of Laurel holds firefighter promotion and swearing-in ceremony
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel firefighters attended a promotion and swearing-in ceremony this morning at City Hall. Firefighters are always there to lend a hand to others without question in a time of need, said Laurel Fire Chief Leo Brown. The City of Laurel returned the favor on Monday, Aug....
WLOX
Third suspect arrested in connection to Gulfport murder, armed robbery
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities have made another arrest in connection to a Gulfport shooting death and armed robbery. Police arrested 29-year-old Richard Trevon Norman III of Gulfport on two counts of accessory after the fact and one count of possession of a weapon after felony conviction. The arrest is...
WDAM-TV
Fire dept. & municipal court propose budgets to Hattiesburg City Council
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Budget hearings for the City of Hattiesburg are finally wrapping up after weeks of discussion with the city council. The Hattiesburg Fire Department (HFD) and municipal court were the final budget proposals presented ahead of the new fiscal year. Top of the requests, HFD wants to...
WDAM-TV
Laurel City Council starts construction on more softball fields
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel City Council met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16, where the discussion turned to the topic of building more softball fields. Laurel has a large baseball community and serves as a host city for the Dixie Youth World Series. In order to...
WDAM-TV
Petal Fire Department responds to 2-vehicle wreck
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle wreck with no major injuries happened on Tuesday morning on Mississippi Highway 42. According to Petal Fire Department Chief Joe Hendry, the crash was reported near the Tractor Supply Co. around 6:45 a.m. The crash involved a Nissan Altima and a Ford Ranger, with the ranger rolling over.
Picayune Item
Crutchfield found guilty of murder in Lamar County
Purvis, MS, 15th Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell announces that on August 2, 2022, after a two day trial, Jason Foy Crutchfield, age 42, was found guilty by a Lamar County Jury of the charges of first degree murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon Following the verdict, Crutchfield was sentenced as an habitual offender to life in prison for murder and ten (10) years to serve for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon day for day.
Person dies in house fire on Glendale Avenue
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A house fire on Glendale Avenue in Forrest County claimed the life of one person on Saturday, August 13. Officials with the Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) said their crews and North Forrest VPD responded to the fire just after 7:00 a.m. in the 2100 block of Glendale Avenue. They […]
WDAM-TV
Columbia adds walking trail to Duckworth Park
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - One Pine Belt city is making many improvements to its public spaces, and leaders said they want to focus on all parts of the community. Duckworth Park in Columbia will soon look a little different with the addition of a walking trail. Mayor Justin McKenzie said the goal is to include all community members and use project funding wisely.
WDAM-TV
Laurel City Council passes Airbnb ordinance
Progress continues on the medical marijuana front in Hattiesburg. RISE kicked off its inaugural Hot Air Balloon Festival on Friday evening at the Forrest County Multi-purpose Center. Hub City businesses say 'thank you' with Christian Services beautification.
