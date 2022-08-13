PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is behind bars in Petal today after reportedly attempting to kidnap a resident of the Trailwood community. According to the Petal Police Department, on the morning of Aug. 13, a Trailwood resident was attempting to enter her home when the suspect, Omar Bankhead, emerged from the bushes and attempted to abduct her. He was unsuccessful, and the resident made it into her home safely.

PETAL, MS ・ 16 HOURS AGO