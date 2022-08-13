Read full article on original website
KVOE
Planning Commission members unhappy with City Commission decision to review zoning regulations
Earlier this month, the Emporia City Commission decided to have an outside law firm review the city’s zoning regulations, which have been in a creation, adaptation and review process the past three years. Members of the Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission took issue with that step during their monthly meeting last night.
KVOE
Lyon County Commission to discuss Americus Road construction project, appraisal reports, public relations manager position
Lyon County commissioners have a busy meeting ahead Thursday. Commissioners will discuss the 2022 compliance report and the 2021 ratio study report from Lyon County Appraiser Ryan Janzen before possibly signing an agreement with the Kansas Department of Transportation on the High-Risk Rural Roads construction project impacting Americus Road from Americus to US Highway 56. The agreement before commissioners Thursday involves preliminary engineering design services.
KVOE
Public meeting lays out plan for coming CCLIP project on US Highway 50 Tuesday night
With construction work set to begin on one of Emporia’s busiest roadways next week, city administration held a public meeting Tuesday night to keep the community up to speed on what’s coming. Concrete work is set to begin Monday on US Highway 50 — 6th Avenue — from...
KVOE
K-177 approved for modernization project south of Council Grove
Part of the KVOE listening area is set to benefit from the latest set of highway projects as announced by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz. The state announced 11 expansion and modernization projects for highways as part of the IKE transportation plan. This includes work on...
KVOE
Mahtropolis subdivision and Red Brick Travel Plaza amongst action items for Emporia City Commission Wednesday
Emporia City Commissioners will consider action on two major development projects during their regular action meeting Wednesday morning. On the agenda will be a resolution to authorize the issuance of $1 million in general obligation bonds to assist with improvements related to the Red Brick Investments travel plaza. The bond resolution will follow possible action on a development agreement between the city and Red Brick LLC. for the paving of Brownstone Boulevard and Martin Drive as part of the plaza project.
WIBW
Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library opens new Level 2 Tech Center
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library cut the ribbon on a new community tech center Monday, August. 15th. The new Level 2 Tech Center offers free access to cutting-edge equipment and software, and the opportunity to increase technology skills. The facility includes a fully-equipped digital...
KVOE
One no-vote ruled invalid, no other changes noted in near 10,000 ballot recount in Lyon County
A recount of nearly 10,000 ballots in Lyon County resulted in nearly no change Wednesday. The results of the recount related to the county’s vote on the so-called Value Them Both Amendment resulted in one “no-vote” being ruled invalid which Lyon County Clerk Tammy Vopat attributes to unspecified “human error.” She says this was the only change to the vote.
New solar station coming to Shawnee County
SILVER LAKE (KSNT) — Shawnee County is just a few months away from gaining its newest solar energy farm. Evergy and Free State Electric Cooperative have partnered up to bring another energy source to serve part of Shawnee County. Evergy said there will be thousands of panels at the plant once the project is completed. […]
KVOE
Vote canvas coming Wednesday following nine-county recount
Lyon County will have its second vote canvas in as many weeks Wednesday morning. Lyon County Clerk Tammy Vopat will present the results of a recent recount related to the county’s vote for House Concurrent Resolution 5003, the so-called Value Them Both constitutional amendment. Election staff recounted nearly 10,000 ballots Tuesday and Vopat says she cannot disclose the results of the recount until after the canvas.
KVOE
USD 253 Emporia launching into new school year
Classes officially begin Wednesday for USD 253 Emporia, and KVOE listeners got a sneak peek at the upcoming school year on the monthly Emporia Showcase with Superintendent Allison Anderson-Harder on Tuesday. There is a lot of “newness” at the start of every school year, but there may well be more...
KVOE
Emporia State welcoming students to campus this week
The buzz is building at Emporia State University. Students begin officially moving into their new dorm spaces Thursday, and Director of Residential Life Administration Cass Coughlin is ready. He says things are getting back to the pre-pandemic flow after two years of adjustments. Students will use Highland Street to get...
WIBW
Topeka Riverbank Restoration Project making progress at Kaw River State Park
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Visitors of Kaw River State Park may have noticed excavation work near the boat ramp located in the northeast corner of the park. The excavation work, led by the City of Topeka, is part of the ongoing Topeka Riverbank Restoration Project. The project is expected to take two years to complete and is estimated to finish in spring of 2024. It will encompass 22 acres of land in the 76-acre Kaw River State Park. The restoration park, led by Friends of the Kaw (FOK), aims to remove non-native plants and invasive species from the area.
WIBW
Washburn University President Dr. Farley to receive pay bump, statue upon retirement
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn President Dr. Jerry Farley will keep his home, an office, and a salary when he steps down this fall. Dr. Farley retires as university president effective September 30. 13 NEWS obtained his separation document with the University. It shows his annual pay will increase in 2023 from $283,000 to more than $327,000.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia private school teacher fired after organizing Vote No rally
Standing in front of the White Auditorium in downtown Emporia on a Saturday morning, Alexis Lowder knew she was risking her job. But to her, the cause was well worth it. On the morning of Saturday, July 9, Lowder and other members of the group Emporia Community Action held a rally in front of the White Auditorium to encourage voters to vote ‘no’ on a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution known as the Value Them Both Amendment.
KAKE TV
'They just don't care': After years of getting trapped by parked trains and being ignored, Butler County neighborhood is demanding action
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - After years of being blocked in their homes by trains for hours on end, a small Butler County neighborhood says that no matter what they do or who they call, nothing ever changes. Now, the family is turning to KAKE On Your Side and demanding...
KVOE
Audio – Tuesday – 08-16-22
Newsmaker: Gary Post discusses the 101st year of local operations for the Emporia Lions Club, including its latest redbud tree giveaway. Emporia Showcase with USD 253 Superintendent Allison Anderson-Harder. Newsmaker 2: Angela Anderson of the Kansas Water Office discusses the Kansas Reservoir Protection Initiative. Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp Report...
Update: Train stopped near Emporia frustrated residents
UPDATE: The empty coal train that was parked near Emporia has been moved, according to BSNF. Ben Wilemon, External Corporate Communications Manager with BNSF contacted KSNT and said the train had been stopped when the train crew’s hours expired. It was moved Thursday afternoon. EMPORIA (KSNT) – Residents unhappy with a parked train at Highway […]
KVOE
Gas prices nearing $3.50 locally after skyrocketing past $4 earlier this year
After falling below $4 a gallon last month, gas prices are continuing to come down in the KVOE listening area. The average price per gallon in Emporia is now $3.59 with Flying J reporting prices as low as $3.55. Diesel prices range from $4.49 a gallon to $4.65. Areawide, gas...
3 Kansas lakes added to KDHE blue-green algae advisory
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three lakes were added to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory list on Thursday. Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge) in Osage County was elevated to warning status, and Louisburg Old Lake (City Lake) in Miami County was lowered. Norton Lake in Norton County was lifted from the […]
Topeka elementary students forced to switch schools at the last minute
TOPEKA (KSNT) — For the past several weeks, a local mother has been scrambling to get her children ready for their first day of school. However, Jennifer Tibbs recently found out her second grader was moved to a different elementary school that’s farther away from her home. The only problem is, Tibbs says she was […]
