Sheriff's officials investigate motorcycle fatality in Victorville

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
 3 days ago
Sheriff’s officials continue to investigate a fatal motorcycle collision that occurred Friday on Bear Valley Road in Victorville.

The Victorville Sheriff’s Station reported that at about 10:57 a.m., deputies, American Medical Response and the Victorville Fire Department responded to a collision between a vehicle and motorcycle in the area of Bear Valley Road and Seventh Avenue.

Upon arrival, responding agencies discovered a white Suzuki GSX-R600L9 and the motorcycle driver on the ground.

Through investigation, deputies determined the driver of a Silver Fiat 500L made a left turn from Bear Valley Road into a shopping center parking lot.

At that time, the driver of the Suzuki was driving west on Bear Valley Road when they struck the rear passenger door of the Fiat and was ejected from the motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver was transported to nearby Desert Valley Hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

Deputies with the Victorville Police Department's Major Accident Investigation Team responded and assumed the investigation, which is ongoing.

On Saturday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner’s Division had not released the identity of the deceased.

Anyone with information regarding the crash or anyone who may have been a witness is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact Deputy J. Mata or Deputy J. Salas at the Victorville Sheriff's Station at 760- 241-2911.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

