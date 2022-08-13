ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Arian Smith is sidelined again by injury. Which wide receivers may Georgia lean on more now?

By Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald
 3 days ago
Arian Smith’s impact is undeniable when he’s on the field for the Georgia football team.

The problem continues to be keeping him there.

A week into preseason practices, the Georgia wide receiver sustained another injury that kept him out of the first scrimmage Saturday and could sideline him for the season opener against Oregon on Sept. 3 and beyond.

Smith will undergo surgery for a high ankle sprain, coach Kirby Smart said after the scrimmage. Smith has five catches at Georgia—three for touchdowns—for a whopping 37.6 yards per catch average.

“The poor kid can’t catch a break, man,” Smart said. “He had an injury right when he first got here jumping in the long jump pit. He had another injury his sophomore year. …We don’t know how long it’s going to take. It will require surgery but it’s not broken. We’re hopeful to get him back.”

Georgia returns its top two wide receivers from last season in AD Mitchell and Ladd McConkey and senior Kearis Jackson who had 16 catches for 194 yards last season.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint enters his junior season and Dominick Blaylock is now two years removed from his second torn ACL after seeing action in just four games last season.

“Over time he has gotten to the point where he feels more and more comfortable,” offensive coordinator Todd Monken said. “He’s always been a crafty route runner. He’s probably more crafty than he is fast. He has a knack. Some guys just have a knack for getting open and making plays and contested catches and you can see that every day that he is out there.”

A name to watch among the young receivers to make a move is Dillon Bell, the 6-foot-, 210-pound freshman from Houston. Another freshman, DeNylon Morrissette from North Cobb could help, but he’s coming back from a hyperextended knee and just started running again.

“We need to get DeNylon back and we need to get Dillon Bell rolling to get where we need to get at wideout,” Smart said.

Georgia also has sophomore Jackson Meeks—Smart said he made some plays in the scrimmage--and freshmen CJ Smith and Cole Speer.

“We just don’t have the depth at receiver,” Smart said. “We’re going to have to be really good on the perimeter to be explosive. Yeah, we’ve got good tight ends, but we’ve got to be good outside to complement the tight ends.

Said Monken on Thursday: “We do have more options at receiver probably at some spots, but at the end of the day whether it is using our backs, using our tight ends, using our receivers — it is what you are paid to do. Figure out a way to score and not turn it over.”

Georgia’s playmakers at tight end probably soften the blow of wide receiver injuries. The Bulldogs have seven of their top 10 pass catches back in all from last season

Tight end Brock Bowers racked up 56 catches for 882 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. Arik Gilbert was working as a wide receiver before last season before stepping away due to personal issues and caught two touchdowns in the spring game. Monken said he runs routes like a receiver.

“Oscar Delp made some plays (in the scrimmage) at tight end,” Smart said of the freshman from West Forsyth. “I’m counting him as a receiving weapon.”

Jackson is competing with the tight ends—including Darnell Washington—for playing time.

“When he's on the field, one of them's not,” Smart said. “So for him, it's very important that he knows his role, he understands his role, and he creates value in the way he plays, whether it's special teams or at wide receiver.”

The 6-foot-, 185-pound Smith, a redshirt sophomore from Lakeland, Fla., is a deep threat who could fill a void after Jermaine Burton (5 touchdowns last season, tops for wideouts with 497 receiving yards) transferred to Alabama and star George Pickens was drafted after limited snaps last seasons coming off a knee injury.

It’s the latest of an assortment of injuries Smith has dealt with as a Bulldog. He’s played in only four games each of the last two seasons.

“Got to step up,” Smith said in the spring. “This is my third year here. Even though I’ve been hurt, I still know the offense. I know everything. It’s just injuries have held me back.”

Smith’s season last year ended after he broke his right leg, also in practice, but he had 3 catches for 83 yards on G-Day including a 60-yarder.

That’s the “elite trait,” as Smart has called it. Smith is blazing fast. He was part of Georgia’s 4x100 meter relay team that finished second nationally in 2021.

“He worked so hard to get back,” Smart said. “He gave up track this year and he’s an elite track runner. He gave that up so he can have a successful season.”

“He just hasn’t been on the field long enough as a developmental player,” Monken said before the ankle injury. “He is fast. He is athletic. He is a great kid. But not being healthy and being out there to develop."

Smith also endured a wrist injury, turf toe and torn meniscus at his time at Georgia.

“Right now at wideout we don’t have great depth and we have a lot of injuries,” Smart said. “Those young guys are getting thrust out there. They’ve got to grow up.”

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Ga. man pleads guilty to smuggling meth into the country, selling it in metro Atlanta

ROME, Ga. — A Georgia man and four of his associates are heading to prison for running a drug ring and laundering money in Rome, prosecutors say. The charges stem from a 2018 investigation where prosecutors say they learned that 39-year-old Juan Cain “Chapa” Valencia-Ramirez was operating a methamphetamine processing and distribution ring by smuggling meth into the country from Mexico in car gas tanks.
ROME, GA
wuga.org

Update: District Lifts 'Administrative Hold' at Clarke Schools

According to an from the Clarke County School District an ‘Administrative Hold’ placed on Clarke Central High School and Clarke Middle School has been lifted. The purpose of this letter is to inform you of an incident that took place at Clarke Central High School today, which resulted in an administrative hold.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
