Hyundai Palisade N Coming To Challenge Ford Explorer ST
We loved our time with the sporty Hyundai Kona N crossover when we drove it recently. It is another superb product from Hyundai's increasingly respected N high-performance division. But as great as models like the Kona N and Veloster N are, it's Hyundai's warm-but-not-hot N Line models that deserve a second look. For less money than a full-fat N, you're getting more than enough power and a few racy trimmings. So far, Hyundai's N Line variants have been limited to models like the Tucson and Elantra, but it seems that one of the brand's biggest vehicles is getting the N Line treatment too. It's none other than the midsize Hyundai Palisade.
The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection
Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
Corvette Performance Sedan Coming In 2025: Say It Isn’t So
Whether you're happy with this or not, sources say the Corvette brand will see an electric sedan in 2025. The post Corvette Performance Sedan Coming In 2025: Say It Isn’t So appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What’s the Best Diesel Engine? Cummins, Duramax, and Power Stroke Face Off
Do you know the differences between diesel engines? Check out what each diesel truck brings to the market. The post What’s the Best Diesel Engine? Cummins, Duramax, and Power Stroke Face Off appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Dodge plans special Charger, Challenger editions as company gears up for production end
This is a big week for Dodge. After welcoming more than 40,000 people — a one-day record — for Saturday's Roadkill Nights legal street drag racing event in Pontiac, Dodge was set to launch three nights of vehicle unveilings beginning Monday. Past executive comments and the hints supplied...
How Thieves Are Stealing Hyundais and Kias With Just a USB Cable
screengrab via YouTube | El MechanicThis low-tech hack specifically targets the Korean cars that use a physical key.
Chevrolet to give Corvette owners $5,000 just to hang onto their car for an extra year. Here’s what it tells us about the broken used car market
As the supply chain shortage continues, vehicle owners and even dealerships have resorted to flipping. General Motors wonders, what if you had a reason not to?
Don’t Get Stranded, Avoid These 5 Used Pickup Trucks
Are you ready to buy a truck? Here are a few used pickup trucks you need to avoid at all costs. The post Don’t Get Stranded, Avoid These 5 Used Pickup Trucks appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
UPDATE: New Dodge Challenger And Charger WON'T Retain V8 Engines
If governments and environmental agencies have their way, the internal combustion engine is doomed. Even Dodge, makers of some of the most ludicrous performance vehicles in the USA, has had to accept this. The Stellantis-owned brand is readying all-electric variants of the much-loved Challenger and Charger, in a move that has led many to believe the venerable V8 would die. But it seems Dodge isn't giving up just yet. Sources have told MotorTrend that the next-generation Challenger and Charger will be made available with eight-pot power and rear-wheel-drive.
What Is the Most Expensive Truck to Insure? It’s no shocker.
We weren't shocked to learn that the $110,00 Hummer EV Truck is the most expensive truck to insure. But why? The post What Is the Most Expensive Truck to Insure? It’s no shocker. appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Can't Afford A New Corvette Z06? Here Are 6 Cheaper Alternatives
Ever since the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 was shown, the price of this more extreme C8 has been the cause of much speculation. After all, the base Corvette C8 is considered one of the great performance bargains when compared to German and Italian exotics, so would the more powerful Z06 be viewed in the same way? Last week, we discovered that the new Z06 would start at $106,395, including the destination charge. While it's still far cheaper than a Ferrari, it is pricier than we expected. In fact, we found six cheaper sports cars, both new and used, you should consider if the new Z06 is simply priced too far out of your range.
What’s the Worst Full-Size Truck You Can Buy?
If you're looking for your next pickup truck, there are some half-ton models you should avoid. Which ones are they? The post What’s the Worst Full-Size Truck You Can Buy? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Could the 2023 Toyota Highlander XLE Be the Right SUV for You?
What does the 2023 Toyota Highlander XLE offer that other midsize SUVs don't? Keep reading and find out. The post Could the 2023 Toyota Highlander XLE Be the Right SUV for You? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Toyota offers to buy back SUVs with wheels that could fall off
We all have moments in our lives when we feel like the wheels are coming off, but Toyota is cautioning those who bought one particular model of their selection of SUVs that the situation may not simply be metaphorical if they continue driving it.
Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected
Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
3 Reliable Used SUVs Under $15,000, According to Consumer Reports
New cars remain hard to find, which means used cars are still expensive. Consumer Reports has some reliable used SUVs under $15,000 that might fit your needs. With good safety scores, reasonable fuel economy numbers, and affordable prices, these sport utility vehicles check all the boxes. This Honda CR-V is...
The 2022 Jeep Wrangler vs 2022 Ford Bronco Sport: 1 Is Clearly Safer
The 2022 Jeep Wrangler vs. the 2022 Ford Bronco Sport: 1 is clearly safer. The post The 2022 Jeep Wrangler vs 2022 Ford Bronco Sport: 1 Is Clearly Safer appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 1 Ford Truck Boasts the Best Resale Value in 2022, and It’s Not the F-150
Given their popularity, it's no surprise F-Series trucks hold their value for years. But only one 2022 Ford truck boasts the best resale value. The post Only 1 Ford Truck Boasts the Best Resale Value in 2022, and It’s Not the F-150 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
New Vehicle Orders: Can a Car Dealership Change the Price of a Car?
Can a car dealership change the price of a car? If you have a signed purchase order, you might have something to protect you. The post New Vehicle Orders: Can a Car Dealership Change the Price of a Car? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Which SUVs Have the Highest Ground Clearance in Their Class?
Do you know which SUVs have the most ground clearance? Here's a list with the SUV that offers the most for each class. The post Which SUVs Have the Highest Ground Clearance in Their Class? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
