Officials search for Missoula pre-release walkaway
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials are searching for Corwin Joshua Way, 21, who walked away from the Missoula Correctional Services on Monday. Way is 5-foot-11 and weighs 175 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Way was convicted of felony burglary and was sentenced to five years in 2021. Please...
Man accused of trying to kidnap child at Western MT Fair appears in court
A judge set bail at $100,000 for a man charged with attempted kidnapping at the Western Montana Fair last week.
Over $200K in stolen property recovered in Missoula County
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office reports detectives have recovered over $200,000 worth of stolen property.
Man charged with attempted kidnapping for incident at Western Montana Fair
The attempted kidnapping occurred Friday when the child’s father stepped back to take a photograph of the child enjoying a fair activity.
MPD looking to identify person suspected of arson
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is trying to identify a person suspected of vehicle arson. The Missoula Police Department responded to a call about a burning vehicle on the 200 block of Pattee Street around 9:15 a.m. on Sunday. The photo was taken in the downtown area...
Man walks away from Missoula Pre-Release Center
Authorities report that 21-year-old Corwin Way walked away from the Missoula Pre-Release Center on Monday.
Man severely burned in Lolo home explosion, fire
A man was taken to the hospital with burns over half of his body following a Monday night explosion and fire at a home in Lolo.
Man severely burned in gas explosion south of Lolo
MISSOULA, Mont. — A man was transported to St. Patrick Medical Center on Monday night with severe burns to half his body, after he was trapped inside a home when gas exploded and started a fire south of Lolo and Missoula. Missoula Rural Fire reports the man was inside...
Crews battle new fire west of Polson
MISSOULA, Mont. — CSKT Division of Fire confirms a wildfire is burning 10 miles west of Polson in the Hot Springs area. By Tuesday night, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation estimated the Garceau Fire had burned 1,500 acres. Officials told us the blaze was human-caused. We're...
Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula
At 9 a.m. on August 1, the residents of the encampment in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church in Great Falls were asked to evacuate the premises. By 10:30 a.m., nearly everyone had cleared out. “Many were understandably emotional,” Giovanna Minardi of nonprofit Housed Great Falls said in a text that morning. “A […] The post Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
'Yellowstone' returns to film in downtown Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — “Yellowstone” is back filming in downtown Missoula, and this time it's near the Missoula Club. The production team lined up along Ryman and Main Street while extras bustled around, gearing up to film. Parking between Higgins and Ryman was blocked off, and Ryman between...
Cannon Fire burns in Bob Marshall Wilderness
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Cannon Fire, burning 15 miles northeast of Condon, in the Bob Marshall Wilderness was mapped Sunday night at 765 acres. The daily flight log notes the fire is very active fire on the north side of Cannon Creek. There are three personnel assigned. The lightning-caused...
Flathead Beacon
Fire Burning West of Polson
Firefighting personnel have been dispatched to a fire burning about 10 miles west of Polson, according to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire. Speaking at about 4 p.m., C.T. Camel, a fire information officer with CSKT Division of Fire, said the fire was estimated to be at over 100 acres in size, and moving to the east, and at the time there had been no evacuations, and the fire was less than two hours old.
Meet Precious Puppy Raquel at Humane Society of Western Montana
At least one Dog Day of August in Missoula couldn't have been any more enjoyable. It was another Take Me Home Tuesday radio broadcast, and a special treat, as it's not often members of the Humane Society of Western Montana can introduce us all to a puppy. In this case, Raquel, one of several siblings waiting for their forever homes. Soft, sweet, affectionate, gentle...it's hard not to adjective the heck out of you!
Moose Fire grows to 82,974 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Moose Fire burning 17 miles north of Salmon, Idaho has grown to 82,974 acres, according to overnight infrared mapping. That's an increase of 2,878 acres from Tuesday. The daily flight log noted the following: "The fire grew by 2,878 acres. The largest heat perimeter expansions...
Missoula Mayor John Engen dies at 57
MISSOULA, MT — John Engen, Missoula's longest-serving mayor, died Monday of pancreatic cancer, city officials said. He was 57. After winning his fifth term in November 2021, Engen announced in March that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and had a tumor on his liver. His death was announced in a news release by city spokesperson Ginny Merriam.
Hog Trough Fire grows to 1,270 acres
NBC Montana Staff — The Hog Trough Fire burning east of Hamilton has grown to 1,270 acres, according to overnight infrared mapping. That's an increase of 252 acres from Tuesday's total. There are 139 firefighters on scene. No structures are threatened by the fire. It was first reported July...
Missoula Mayor Engen passes away at age 57
Missoula Mayor John Engen -- who had been undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer -- has passed away.
Missoula City Council seeks applications for mayor
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula City Council is seeking applicants to fill the mayoral vacancy following the death of Mayor John Engen. The person will serve for the remainder of Mayor Engen's term which ends in Jan. 2026 and until the next municipal election. Applications are due Aug. 26 at...
