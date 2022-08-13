Read full article on original website
saisd.org
SAISD Announces Back To School Giveaway for #FirstDaySAISD this Wednesday, August 17th
San Angelo ISD is excited to announce a fun, back to school giveaway in partnership with HEB, Ultimate Air Trampoline Park, Kona Ice of San Angelo, Tea2Go Tea’Nergy, Ocotillo Boutique, Cookie Joy of San Angelo, Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria and Gandy Ink in celebration of the first day of the school year this Wednesday, August 17, 2022, and our commitment to growing the hopes and dreams of our students! Three recipients will be randomly selected to each receive one of three baskets. Details on the giveaway, what’s included in each basket and how to participate are provided below.
Firefighters union: 50 Guns in 50 days for $50
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Fire Fighters Association is selling tickets for their gun raffle, 50 Guns in 50 days for $50. The raffle is advertised as having $25000 in prizes with only 1000 tickets available for purchase, all proceeds benefit the San Angelo Firefighters Association. You must be 18 years old or […]
Is San Angelo A Hateful Community? New International Scrutiny
San Angelo is making international news. Unfortunately, it's not for a positive reason. Back in April, a video which appears to show a local business owner harassing an LGBT+ couple in a parking lot near the apartment complex where both live, went viral. Because of the objectionable language in the...
San Angelo LIVE!
DAILY LIVE! | Dangerous Intersection Due for an Upgrade
SAN ANGELO- Today on LIVE!, Joseph Vargas joins Joe Hyde to talk about his new book. Also, an alleged murderer was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, six intersections will be upgraded by the city, Clayton Dunn has pled not guilty, TLCA is getting a new stadium and speaking of school, it starts tomorrow!
Runaway child may be located in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — 15-year-old Reina Rivera has been missing from Paris Texas since August 9, 2022, and new information suggests she may be located in San Angelo. In multiple posts published on Facebook over the weekend, an Abilene group named Operation: Preying on Predators said Rivera was last seen in San Angelo with three […]
SAPD asks for help identifying building burglar
Can you help SAPD identify this person?
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo Police Seeking Information on Burglary Suspect
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Police Department is looking for identifying information on a burglary suspect. According to the SAPD in a social media post Monday, He is the suspect in a Burglary of the Building and frequents the area around the 200 block of S. Washington St.
Turning lanes on Bell St to be shut down
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation San Angelo reported that portions of the intersections of Bell St. will be closed on the night of August 17, 2022. Wednesday, August 17 from 8 PM until 6 AM Thursday 18 both turning lanes on Bell St will be closed to be ground down and […]
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Beto O’Rourke visits San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas Democratic Governor candidate Beto O’Rourke made a pit stop in San Angelo as he makes a 5,600-mile drive around Texas to drum up support for November’s election. O’Rourke will make a total of 70 appearances in over 65 counties during this 49-day journey to become the 49th governor of Texas.
Texas woman charged with hate crime after viral video
A San Angelo business owner has been charged with a hate crime following her arrest for an assault that was caught in a viral video in April.
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo Will Be Ground Zero for Texas Governor's Race Tuesday
SAN ANGELO – Texas Democrats and Republicans will converge on San Angelo Tuesday afternoon as competing rallies for Robert O'Rourke and Gov. Greg Abbott collide in what is being described by statewide media as the closest race for Governor since the 1990s. Democratic candidate for Texas Governor Robert O'Rourke...
Utility Construction Closes Busy San Angelo Intersection on the 1st Day of School
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo City officials Tuesday afternoon announced that the intersection of College Hills Blvd. and Oxford Dr. will close again on the first two days of school Wednesday and Thursday. According to information from the city, the intersection of College Hills Boulevard and Oxford Dr. will be completely closed to traffic from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 & 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18. Citizens traveling north on College Hills may avoid the closure by traveling west on Millbrook Drive to Southwest Boulevard then to Sherwood Way to Avenue N to access the…
Crime Stoppers looking for habitation burglar
If you have any information regarding Joshua Bogue please contact Concho Valley Crime Stoppers or SAPD.
San Angelo LIVE!
Jury Selection Begins for 2019 Fatal Hit and Run Case
SAN ANGELO, TX – Jury Selection for the State of Texas vs. Clayton Wayne Dunn began on Monday morning. According to court documents, on Aug. 15, the selection of the jury took place in the Mike Brown Justice Center. Those who are selected will determine whether or not Dunn is guilty of causing the death of 33-year-old Jacob Martinez.
Tom Green County Jury Seated in Wrongful Death Trial Where Bicyclist was Dragged to Death
SAN ANGELO – The jury has been seated in the Clayton Wayne Dunn wrongful death jury trial in San Angelo Monday. Dunn was arrested in Nov. 2019 after police say he hit Martinez, who was riding a bicycle. The collision dragged Jacob Martinez several blocks and police reported that Dunn drove off without rendering aid. The jury will consist of five women and seven men with one male alternate. Juror selection began on Monday. Members of the jury were instructed to avoid looking like they are friendly with one side of the case, not to accept favors from lawyers or witnesses, and not to discuss…
City Council approves special election on San Angelo becoming Sanctuary City for the Unborn
San Angelo citizens will have the opportunity to vote on whether San Angelo should become a Sanctuary City for the Unborn on November 8th.
San Angelo LIVE!
How to Coerce Our County Attorney to Prosecute Anyone
SAN ANGELO, TX — (OPINION) Two cases headed for trial are concerning and both are for misdemeanor offenses. It is instructive to understand how these cases were introduced, as we know so far, so voters can know how decisions seem to be made in Chris Taylor’s Tom Green County Attorney’s office. The County Attorney handles the lower-level offenses where most are misdemeanors – driving while intoxicated, simple assault, and petty theft. The cases generally are tried in one of two County Court-At-Law courts.
Violent Suspect Charged with Murder Now Indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
SAN ANGELO – A violent San Angelo man charged with murder has now been indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after shooting a man and threatening a woman. Paul Zipper, who allegedly shot and killed Shawn “Turbo” Clark, has been indicted on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after shooting another man and threatening a woman. According to court documents, investigators spoke with a San Angelo Police Officer who said on May 25, 2022, he was dispatched to Shannon South, located at 3501 Knickerbocker Road, regarding a gunshot…
City Council Approves Funding to Improve Most Dangerous Intersections
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo City Council Tuesday approved a contract for design improvement at six of the city's most dangerous intersections during its regular meeting. During the presentation to council, Operations Director Patrick Frerich listed six of the most dangerous intersections. This list was determined by the number of crashes at those intersections. The following were determined to be among the most dangerous intersections in San Angelo according to the TxDOT Study. Sunset & Sherwood Sherwood & Arden FM388 (Ave. L) & Chadbourne Bryant and 29th Bryant and…
conchovalleyhomepage.com
City Council approves nearly $200K to house homeless
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo City Council approved an agreement with Housing and Urban Development(HUD) for more than $186,000 for the Rapid Rehousing for the Homeless Program on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. During a presentation to San Angelo City Council, Bob Salas, the Neighborhood Services Director for...
