SAN ANGELO – The jury has been seated in the Clayton Wayne Dunn wrongful death jury trial in San Angelo Monday. Dunn was arrested in Nov. 2019 after police say he hit Martinez, who was riding a bicycle. The collision dragged Jacob Martinez several blocks and police reported that Dunn drove off without rendering aid. The jury will consist of five women and seven men with one male alternate. Juror selection began on Monday. Members of the jury were instructed to avoid looking like they are friendly with one side of the case, not to accept favors from lawyers or witnesses, and not to discuss…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO