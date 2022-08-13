ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duke hopes fresh start under Elko sparks return to success

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — It wasn’t long ago that Duke was a regular bowl team that had seemingly moved past years of struggle. Mike Elko has to figure out how to get the Blue Devils back in that position. The program has slid back into its former losing state as the 14-year run of David Cutcliffe fizzled in the final two seasons, leading the 45-year-old first-time head coach to build a new foundation. “It’s been a really hard two years between COVID and everything these kids have been through, not having success on the field,” Elko said. “We’ve just tried to pump energy back in it. “How? You just demand a certain level of excitement. ... The next thing, we’ve got to create confidence because then confidence will allow you to sustain success.”
