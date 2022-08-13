Read full article on original website
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
wvlt.tv
Clouds vary at times and rain is spotty for now, with more scattered storms on the way
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A system in the region provides some more clouds at times, but we're still limited to spotty coverage in storms for now. We're tracking scattered coverage by the end of the week and then the next cold front.
wvlt.tv
Smaller rain chances ahead - but downpours Friday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The look of the sky and the sprinkles on radar are reminiscent of a late fall pattern - and will be again early Wednesday. Mild weather (for August) rolls in the next few days. We have a better threat for heavier and more widespread rain on Friday, and again late Monday into Tuesday.
wvlt.tv
Limited rain for now, with more clouds today
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The humidity is back and so are the rain chances, but at least it's limited to spotty coverage for now. We're tracking scattered coverage by the end of the week and then the next cold front.
wvlt.tv
Cloudy tonight, warmer sun Monday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The weekend comes to a close with a few clouds this evening, but overall not bad as temperatures hold in the 70s.
wvlt.tv
Spotty rain and storms developing with a weak front
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The humidity is back and so are the rain chances. We're tracking up and down, spotty to scattered coverage, this week.
wvlt.tv
Cooler this week but summer is not over
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While there are rain chances every day this week, most will only get one or two rounds of rain! Overall, this is a much quieter stretch. Some of summer's coolest afternoons are on tap this week, with two 'mini' fronts.
Knoxville woman’s close encounter with bear at Gatlinburg restaurant
Cindy Kitts, of Knoxville, was sitting in her car, windows down and on her phone, waiting for her family to come out of the Parkside Grill restaurant in Gatlinburg, Tenn. However, while waiting, she noticed a bear looking through her window.
wvlt.tv
Electric bikes coming to downtown Knoxville
wvlt.tv
Rural Metro Fire on scene of West Knoxville fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews responded to an apartment fire in West Knoxville Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The fire broke out in Building J at Walker Springs Apartments at around 4:00 p.m., Rural Metro Fire Spokesperson Jeff Bagwell told WVLT news. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from a unit in the building. Neighbors said the fire jumped from building J to building K in a matter of minutes.
wvlt.tv
Jimmy Fallon at Dollywood (@megan.w17)
Visitors to Knoxville will have a new option to get around downtown: electric bikes. Great Smoky Mountains National Park to begin charging for parking, increasing camp fees. Those visiting the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will soon need to buy parking passes for their visit, park officials announced Monday.
WBIR
Crash at Sweet P's Uptown Corner reveals original brick and sign of the building
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Early Sunday morning, a car crashed into Sweet P's Uptown Corner in Fountain City. The damage was severe, causing the restaurant to close while they made repairs. The Knoxville Police Department also said they were investigating the crash after the driver left the scene.
wvlt.tv
How East Tennesseans are fighting back on inflation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Have you changed your shopping habits? University of Tennessee's professor and the Dee and Jimmy Haslam Chair in Logistics, Thomas Goldsby, said shoppers have noticed higher prices and look for deals. "Our economy is completely dependent on people spending money," Goldsby said giving an update
WATE
Fire & Salt restaurant opening in Oak Ridge this year
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge will have a new restaurant opening in the area called Fire & Salt, founded by Chef Alex Gass of Maryville’s Walnut Kitchen. “Born and raised in Oak Ridge, [Tennessee], food has always been a big part of my life. Some of my best memories are from a child helping my late mother and grandmother, and also my aunt, prepare food for hundreds within our church and exploring the art of smoking meats with my uncle Jim,” Gass said in a statement.
wvlt.tv
GRAPHIC: Nearly poached buck rescued by TWRA
Two-alarm fire reported at West Knoxville apartment
Knoxville Fire Department is responding to a fire on Walker Springs in West Knoxville Tuesday, Aug. 16.
wvlt.tv
Great Smoky Mountains National Park to begin charging for parking, increasing camp fees
wvlt.tv
Rural Metro Fire official gives updates on East Knoxville fire
The shooting happened on Rosedale Avenue and prompted Vine Middle School to briefly enter a lockdown, KPD said. Kingston police looking for church break-in suspect. The Kingston Police Department is also investigating the incidents and attempting to review video footage. Rural Metro on scene of West Knoxville fire.
Dollywood building $25 million new coaster, longest roller coaster at the park
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Dolly Parton today announced the newest addition to Dollywood Parks & Resorts, the $25 million Big Bear Mountain, a nearly 4,000 ft. long roller coaster which allows guests to embark on an unforgettable expedition through the Smokies in search of the elusive “Big Bear.” Big Bear Mountain, which at 3,990 ft. becomes the longest roller coaster at the Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, park, marks the expansion of Dollywood’s newest area, Wildwood Grove.
newstalk987.com
Bear Spotted Behind Townsend Restaurant While Customers Dine on the Patio
There have been multiple bear sightings around East Tennessee. A large black bear was seen yesterday (Sunday) at a local Townsend restaurant. Employees of the restaurant say they have seen bears inside their dumpster when they take out their trash. The bear was behind a privacy fence while patrons ate
