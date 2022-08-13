ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Smaller rain chances ahead - but downpours Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The look of the sky and the sprinkles on radar are reminiscent of a late fall pattern - and will be again early Wednesday. Mild weather (for August) rolls in the next few days. We have a better threat for heavier and more widespread rain on Friday, and again late Monday into Tuesday.
wvlt.tv

Limited rain for now, with more clouds today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The humidity is back and so are the rain chances, but at least it’s limited to spotty coverage for now. We’re tracking scattered coverage by the end of the week and then the next cold front. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather...
wvlt.tv

Cloudy tonight, warmer sun Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The weekend comes to a close with a few clouds this evening, but overall not bad as temperatures hold in the 70s. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
wvlt.tv

Spotty rain and storms developing with a weak front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The humidity is back and so are the rain chances. We’re tracking up and down, spotty to scattered coverage, this week. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
wvlt.tv

Cooler this week but summer is not over

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While there are rain chances every day this week, most will only get one or two rounds of rain! Overall, this is a much quieter stretch. Some of summer’s coolest afternoons are on tap this week, with two ‘mini’ fronts. Join us on...
wvlt.tv

Electric bikes coming to downtown Knoxville

A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. A crossbow bolt was sticking out of the mature buck’s head when TWRA crews found it. Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park. Updated: 1 hour ago. This...
wvlt.tv

Rural Metro Fire on scene of West Knoxville fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews responded to an apartment fire in West Knoxville Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The fire broke out in Building J at Walker Springs Apartments at around 4:00 p.m., Rural Metro Fire Spokesperson Jeff Bagwell told WVLT news. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from a unit in the building. Neighbors said the fire jumped from building J to building K in a matter of minutes.
wvlt.tv

Jimmy Fallon at Dollywood (@megan.w17)

Visitors to Knoxville will have a new option to get around downtown: electric bikes. Great Smoky Mountains National Park to begin charging for parking, increasing camp fees. Those visiting the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will soon need to buy parking passes for their visit, park officials announced Monday. Updated:...
wvlt.tv

How East Tennesseans are fighting back on inflation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Have you changed your shopping habits? University of Tennessee’s professor and the Dee and Jimmy Haslam Chair in Logistics, Thomas Goldsby, said shoppers have noticed higher prices and look for deals. “Our economy is completely dependent on people spending money,” Goldsby said giving an update...
WATE

Fire & Salt restaurant opening in Oak Ridge this year

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge will have a new restaurant opening in the area called Fire & Salt, founded by Chef Alex Gass of Maryville’s Walnut Kitchen. “Born and raised in Oak Ridge, [Tennessee], food has always been a big part of my life. Some of my best memories are from a child helping my late mother and grandmother, and also my aunt, prepare food for hundreds within our church and exploring the art of smoking meats with my uncle Jim,” Gass said in a statement.
wvlt.tv

GRAPHIC: Nearly poached buck rescued by TWRA

A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. A crossbow bolt was sticking out of the mature buck’s head when TWRA crews found it. Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park. Updated: 1 hour ago. This...
wvlt.tv

Rural Metro Fire official gives updates on East Knoxville fire

The shooting happened on Rosedale Avenue and prompted Vine Middle School to briefly enter a lockdown, KPD said. Kingston police looking for church break-in suspect. The Kingston Police Department is also investigating the incidents and attempting to review video footage. Rural Metro on scene of West Knoxville fire. Updated: 6...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Dollywood building $25 million new coaster, longest roller coaster at the park

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Dolly Parton today announced the newest addition to Dollywood Parks & Resorts, the $25 million Big Bear Mountain, a nearly 4,000 ft. long roller coaster which allows guests to embark on an unforgettable expedition through the Smokies in search of the elusive “Big Bear.” Big Bear Mountain, which at 3,990 ft. becomes the longest roller coaster at the Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, park, marks the expansion of Dollywood’s newest area, Wildwood Grove.
newstalk987.com

Bear Spotted Behind Townsend Restaurant While Customers Dine on the Patio

There have been multiple bear sightings around East Tennessee. A large black bear was seen yesterday (Sunday) at a local Townsend restaurant. Employees of the restaurant say they have seen bears inside their dumpster when they take out their trash. The bear was behind a privacy fence while patrons ate...
