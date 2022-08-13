Read full article on original website
Watch: MMA Fighter Sleeps Opponent In Just 10 Seconds
Bantamweight MMA fighter Valmir Galiev finished his opponent, Ivan Parshikov, just seconds after touching gloves at RCC: Intro 22. Galiev and Parshikov battled on the prelims of RCC: Intro 22 on Saturday in Yekaterinburg, RU. Both fighters are young up-and-comers in the bantamweight division. Galiev didn’t take long to impose...
Claressa Shields Criticizes Cris Cyborg’s Debut Boxing Opponent
Claressa Shields criticized Cris Cyborg‘s opponent in her upcoming debut boxing fight, claiming that Cyborg can do work in boxing. Ahead of her rematch with Savannah Marshall in September, Claressa Shields spoke to media after an open workout. Shields criticized Cris Cyborg’s choice of opponent. Having sparred with Cyborg ahead of her bout with Amanda Nunes, Shields claims that the former Invicta and Bellator champion would beat WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring Female Welterweight Champion Jessica McCaskill.
Former UFC Featherweight Shane Burgos Signs With PFL
The Professional Fighters League (PFL) roster just got stronger with the addition of now-former UFC featherweight contender Shane Burgos. During an appearance on Monday’s episode of The MMA Hour, Burgos, who fought out his contract with a victory over Charles Jourdain at UFC Long Island last month, announced that he’s swapping the Octagon for the SmartCage, with the PFL confirming the news shortly after.
Alberto El Patrón Files Lawsuit Against Combate Global
Professional wrestler and MMA fighter Alberto Rodriguez has filed a lawsuit against Combate Global claiming he’s owed money from a 2019 bout for the promotion. Known under the monikers Alberto Del Rio and Alberto El Patrón during his successful career as a pro wrestler, Rodriguez has also periodically competed in MMA dating back to 2001. The 45-year-old last fought when he headlined Combate 51 against former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz.
White: You’re Insane If You Think Diaz Can’t Beat Chimaev
UFC President Dana White has a message for those who don’t give Nate Diaz a chance to defeat Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279. Diaz and Chimaev will battle in the UFC 279 headliner on Sept. 10. This is Diaz’s last fight on his current UFC contract, and he isn’t expected to remain with the promotion past this upcoming bout.
Dana White Calls MMA Journalist A ‘Jackass’ For Jake Paul Question
UFC President Dana White is getting tired of silly questions involving Jake Paul. White has gone back and forth with the younger Paul brother since the YouTuber began dabbling in the world of boxing. Between online disses, insulting music videos, and various squabbles through the media, these two have developed something of a love-hate relationship with one another.
MMA Twitter Reacts To Rory MacDonald Announcing Retirement
The MMA community has had a lot to say about the recent retirement of Canadian mixed martial arts legend Rory Macdonald announcing his retirement from competition. After a strong career in the UFC and Bellator, MacDonald decided to end his career with a run in the PFL, attempting to cash in on their $1 million welterweight tournament prize on two separate occasions. Unfortunately he would fall short on these endeavors, with his last outing seeing “The Red King” get knocked out by Dilano Taylor in the first round at PFL 8, announcing his retirement shortly after.
Johnson: Usman & Fighters Should Stop Whining About USADA
Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson has backed USADA following Kamaru Usman‘s criticism of how the organization operates. Since 2015, the MMA leader has maintained a partnership with the United States Anti-Doping Agency, which was implemented to ensure that the integrity of the sport is upheld. In testing for banned substances, USADA demands that athletes are available at any and all times.
Paddy Pimblett Responds To Terrence McKinney’s Callout
Paddy Pimblett has left the door open to fighting surging lightweight Terrance McKinney. Pimblett, who made his UFC debut in September last year, has in the space of three fights become one of the promotion’s biggest stars. The former Cage Warriors featherweight champ has racked up three Performance of the Night bonuses, having finished all his opponents.
Tyson Nam Told By CSAC To Move To 135lbs To Maintain License
Tyson Nam has been told by the California State Athletic Commission to move up in weight to 135lbs following his win over Ode Osbourne on Saturday. After weighing 126lbs at the Friday morning weigh ins, Nam gained 20.2lbs between then and the fight. This is a violation of CSAC’s weight regulations, representing a 16% increase. The CSAC flags any discrepancies more than 10%, and 15% is a violation.
Bo Nickal On Fighting Israel Adesanya: “I Feel Confident In That Matchup”
Bo Nickal feels that he stands a good chance against middleweight champ Israel Adesanya if they fought today. Nickal, a former NCAA wrestling national champion, has been hailed as one of the most exciting new MMA prospects in recent years. And so far, the 26-year-old has lived up to expectations. In June, Nickal earned a 33-second KO in his professional MMA debut, and earlier this month, he took just over a minute to submit Zachary Borrego on Dana White‘s Contender Series.
Watch: Kamaru Usman Inducted Into National Wrestling HOF
UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman is now a proud member of the National Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Before “The Nigerian Nightmare” was reigning over the 170lb division in the UFC, Usman grew up as a credentialed NCAA Division II wrestling champion out of the University of Nebraska at Kearney. It was here that he was a three-time All-American, helping to win his college’s first ever team title, placing top three in the nation for his entire time at the University, and becoming the national champion at 174lb in 2010.
Dominick Cruz Speaks Out For First Time Since Marlon Vera Loss
Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz is putting his recent loss to Marlon Vera behind him as he takes a positive approach to the aftermath. Cruz lost to Vera via fourth-round knockout at UFC San Diego on Saturday. He got off to a great start in the fight over the first few rounds but got caught with a big head kick by Vera later on.
Mike Jackson Vs. Pete Rodriguez Booked For Oct. 15 Fight Night
A welterweight matchup between Mike Jackson and Pete Rodriguez has been booked for an upcoming UFC Fight Night event on Oct. 15. News of the Jackson vs. Rodriguez matchup was first reported by MMA Junkie. Jackson returns following his first career win over Dean Barry in April. While he left...
Bobby Green Quietly Calls Out Pimblett In Covert Recording
UFC lightweight Bobby Green took a unique approach to call out Paddy Pimblett while sitting cageside at a recent UFC event. Green and Pimblett were both in attendance at UFC San Diego last Saturday. Green fights out of nearby Inland Empire, CA while Pimblett has been known to spend his time in between fights in the southern California area.
Quote: Bo Nickal Can Be What Jon Jones Was Supposed To Be
Bo Nickal’s manager, Malki Kawa, feels that he can shatter the mold and be the UFC centerpiece that he feels Jon Jones could’ve been. Nickal is one of the most talked about prospects in recent UFC history after a collegiate wrestling career at Penn State that resulted in multiple national titles. He made a splash in his professional MMA debut earlier this year with a first-round knockout over John Noland at iKON FC 3.
MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (8/7-8/13)
Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase. It was another busy week of events with top promotions like...
Bisping Gives Inside Information On Rockhold’s UFC 278 Prep
Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has revealed some inside information about two-time opponent Luke Rockhold’s pre-fight preparation ahead of UFC 278. This weekend, Rockhold, who held the 185-pound gold seven years ago, will make the walk to the Octagon for the first time since 2019. Back then, the Californian ventured to light heavyweight, where he was brutally knocked out by Jan Blachowicz — a result that marked his third KO setback in four fights.
Paige VanZant’s Bare Knuckle FC Return Has Been Postponed
Fans of Paige VanZant will have to wait a bit longer for her return to the Bare Knuckle FC ring after it was reported that her next fight has been canceled. News of the cancelation was first reported by MyMMANews. VanZant was scheduled to face Charisa Sigala this weekend at...
Luke Rockhold: “Bo Nickal Would Get Abused”
Luke Rockhold isn’t buying into the hype behind wrestling standout Bo Nickal. One of the biggest prospects in MMA today is former NCAA wrestling national champion Bo Nickal. Nickal is new to MMA but with his extensive wrestling background, the expectations are very high. Many thought he would have signed with the UFC already but after his appearance on The Contender Series, he was left without a contract.
