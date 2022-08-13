Grading the KC Chiefs: Starters, top reserves ace first practice test at Chicago Bears

The Chiefs’ quest to catch the Baltimore Ravens’ 21-game winning streak in preseason games will have to start next week. The Bears prevailed 19-14 on Saturday at Soldier Field in Chicago, but the Kansas City starters and primary reserves did their jobs, posting a 14-0 halftime lead.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid would’ve liked to have seen more production from the third and fourth strings. The Chiefs’ first six series after halftime produced one first down and six total yards. And the seventh ended on a fourth-down sack. The Chiefs produced just 205 total yards.

But overall, it was a winning day for the Chiefs players who will eventually make the team.

KC STAR OF THE GAME

Wide receiver Justin Watson has been having a good training camp. That success continued in the preseason opener. His five receptions led the team and Watson recorded the Chiefs’ second touchdown on a 22-yard reception from Shane Buechele. With his special teams ability, Watson, who spent his first four years in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs.

Next : The Chiefs play their first game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium when the Washington Commanders visit next Saturday, Aug. 20. Kickoff is 3 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on Channel 41

REPORT CARD

Passing offense: A

Easy-breezy for Mahomes, who completed six of seven for 60 yards, including the touchdown pass to Blake Bell. Also making a nice grab on the drive was Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a Mahomes no-look fling. Mahomes was done after one series. The day’s top pass play came just before halftime, when third quarterback Buechele found Justin Watson in the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown.

Rushing offense: C

Isiah Pacheco’s stock continues to rise. Clyde Edwards-Helaire started, but Pacheco was the second back into the game for the Chiefs. Among his snaps on the first series was a tackle-breaking reception for six yards. Fullback Michael Burton, who collected first downs on all eight of his attempts last year, picked up where he left off with a 4-yard gain on a third-and-1. But it was a bad game for veteran back Derrick Gore, who lost a fumble and dropped a pass. The Chiefs’ longest run was 15 yards by quarterback Dustin Crum.

Passing defense: B

Chris Jones ending the Bears’ first possession with a sack of Justin Fields was a good sign for the Chiefs, who were deficient in that department last season. Later in the first half, other drives were halted with a George Karlaftis sack and a Turk Wharton pass deflection. Rookie Joshua Williams was in perfect position to bat down a pass but missed.

Rushing defense: C

Good stuff from Taylor Stallworth and Khalen Saunders, who each came up with tackles for loss. After the Bears’ first touchdown, the Chiefs stuffed a two-point conversion. But it was not a strong effort after the starters left the game. The Chiefs allowed 137 yards.

Special teams: B

Look out, Harrison Butker. After the Chiefs’ second touchdown, on came safety Justin Reid for the conversion. And he blasted it through the uprights. Rookie Byran Cook provided another highlight in punt coverage with a beautiful open-field tackle. What will displease special teams coordinator Dave Toub? A kickoff-return holding flag on defensive back Trent McDuffie, one of the Chiefs’ first-round draft picks this spring.