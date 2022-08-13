ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Outsider.com

The Marty Smith Podcast: Devin White Explains the Biggest Difference Between Playing at LSU and the NFL, Shares What He’s Learned From Iconic QB Tom Brady

It’s not everyday you get to speak with a Super Bowl champion, but the hosts of The Marty Smith Podcast are doing exactly that on this week’s new episode as they welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ All-Pro linebacker Devin White. The 2022 NFL regular season is almost upon us as Week 1 kicks off on September 8. So the guys are talking to the former LSU Tiger about all things football and more on the podcast this week.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Outsider.com

WATCH: Alabama Coach Nick Saban Picks On ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith During ‘First Take’ Return

Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 marked the return of Stephen A. Smith to ESPN‘s “First Take,” the show he’s made famous for a decade and counting. Smith has been off television for nearly two months, announcing in July that he was recovering from shoulder surgery. He was back in the saddle Monday and welcomed back by a host of guests, including Alabama head football coach Nick Saban. Saban was all smiles in his video message to Smith, jokingly pointing out that he returned to the office just two days after undergoing hip-replacement surgery in 2019.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Outsider.com

Former Crimson Tide Star Najee Harris Reveals He Left Alabama Following Spat with Nick Saban

It’s not always sunshine and rainbows for football players at Alabama. Sure, we see plenty of smiles when the Crimson Tide raise the national championship trophy at the end of the year, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some tense moments in the locker room. Former running back Najee Harris shared some insight into some of his encounters with Nick Saban.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

