It’s not everyday you get to speak with a Super Bowl champion, but the hosts of The Marty Smith Podcast are doing exactly that on this week’s new episode as they welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ All-Pro linebacker Devin White. The 2022 NFL regular season is almost upon us as Week 1 kicks off on September 8. So the guys are talking to the former LSU Tiger about all things football and more on the podcast this week.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO