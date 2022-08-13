From being once told he would never walk again to climbing to the top of the Manitou Incline, this man not only defied all odds but is a true inspiration to all of us. Patrick Rummerfield was involved in a car accident when he was just 21 years old and was paralyzed from the neck down. Forget about never walking again, doctors told him and his family that he probably only had a few days to live due to the severity of his injuries sustained in the accident.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO