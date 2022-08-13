ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado State
Colorado Food & Drinks
Palisade, CO
Colorado Lifestyle
Peaches
Top Disrespectful Things People Do on Colorado Hiking Trails

Hiking and walking are popular activities in the Grand Valley but, honestly, it's not always the most pleasant experience because of the disrespectful things some people do. Western Colorado is blessed with some awesome hiking trails as well as the ever-popular Colorado Riverfront Trail. We love to be active and enjoy the scenic beauty of the region whether it's on the Grand Mesa, the Colorado National Monument, Mt. Garfield, Bangs Canyon, or some other local trail. Unfortunately, there are a few bad apples that can spoil it for everybody else with their rude and disrespectful behavior.
Quadriplegic Man Defies Odds, Climbs Colorado’s Manitou Incline

From being once told he would never walk again to climbing to the top of the Manitou Incline, this man not only defied all odds but is a true inspiration to all of us. Patrick Rummerfield was involved in a car accident when he was just 21 years old and was paralyzed from the neck down. Forget about never walking again, doctors told him and his family that he probably only had a few days to live due to the severity of his injuries sustained in the accident.
Hike This Trail for the Best View of Colorado’s Independence Monument

Exploring the overlooks on Rim Rock Drive is a great way to enjoy the Colorado National Monument. In fact, I recommend seeing it for the first time from the overlooks. Once you have enjoyed that, start making plans to hike into the monument on foot for a breathtaking view of the canyons and rock formations from below. Today we will be looking at photos from the hike to Independence Monument from the Wedding Canyon entrance.
The Farmers’ Almanac is Predicting a Rough Winter for Colorado

As the sweltering heat from a Colorado summer starts to subside, fall and soon enough, winter will start to creep in. Day by day, we'll start to see the change. Are you ready for winter? Because it is coming. According to the Farmers' Almanac, it could be a tough one too. For the 2022-20223 winter forecast, the Farmers' Almanac used three key descriptors. You can be the judge as to what type of winter we could be in for.
