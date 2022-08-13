The Dodgers winning streak had to end some time, and that time, was Sunday in Kansas City. After reeling off 12 straight wins, LA fell in a 4-0 shutout loss to the young Royals. Even after the loss, LA still owns the best record in baseball 79-34, but there was plenty of other news besides a boatload of victories this past week.

