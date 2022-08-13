ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers News: Insider Talks Freddie Freeman's Influence on Mookie Betts

A winning formula for any championship team consists of strong chemistry and iron sharpening iron. The professionalism displayed by Dodgers newly acquired first baseman Freddie Freeman, who’s currently third in the league with a .320 batting average, has already made a difference for their outfielder Mookie Betts despite the huge success Betts has already brought to the team.
