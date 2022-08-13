Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
Dodgers’ Schedule Wackiness: Next 14 Games to be Played Against Just 2 teams
The 2022 Dodgers schedule has had plenty of weirdness already, most notably playing the Giants just five times before the All-Star break and the Padres just seven, leaving 14 and 12 against San Francisco and San Diego, respectively, in the final 72 games of the season. But there is more...
Dodgers News: Insider Talks Freddie Freeman’s Influence on Mookie Betts
A winning formula for any championship team consists of strong chemistry and iron sharpening iron. The professionalism displayed by Dodgers newly acquired first baseman Freddie Freeman, who’s currently third in the league with a .320 batting average, has already made a difference for their outfielder Mookie Betts despite the huge success Betts has already brought to the team.
Dodgers News: LA Finally Loses in August, Carlos Correa Gets Roasted, Yasiel Puig’s LA Dream & More!
The Dodgers winning streak had to end some time, and that time, was Sunday in Kansas City. After reeling off 12 straight wins, LA fell in a 4-0 shutout loss to the young Royals. Even after the loss, LA still owns the best record in baseball 79-34, but there was plenty of other news besides a boatload of victories this past week.
Dodgers: Fans React to Craig Kimbrel’s Latest Poor Showing
Craig Kimbrel allowed two hits and a walk to allow the Brewers to turn a 4-3 deficit into a 5-4 victory in the 11th inning tonight, and Dodger fans are clamoring for change at the closer position in light of Kimbrel’s 4.57 ERA. Nearly 2,000 votes in, the leader...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger to Sit for a Mental Reset
The Dodgers have a few guys that seem to be turning a corner with the bat. After a VERY rough start to the year, Max Muncy is suddenly looking much more comfortable in the box. That has shown up in the results, hitting .385 for the month and launching 5 home runs.
Dodgers News: Craig Kimbrel Melts in Extras, Mookie Betts Fan MVP, Bobby Miller’s Promotion & More!
Despite falling to 2-6 in extras after a thriller of a finish late into Tuesday night’s loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, there was still lots of exciting and or positive news flowing around. LA’s current pitching staff was not supposed to be a strength, yet it’s been a big...
Dodgers News: Walker Buehler’s Season is Over
Not great news out of the Dodgers today. With the team up in Milwaukee to take on the Brewers for a series, just about the worst news for their roster came down. Walker Buehler last pitched for the big league squad on June 10th before heading to the injured list.
Look: Pedro Martinez Blames Padres For Fernando Tatis Jr Suspension
Baseball Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez has an interesting take on the Fernando Tatis Jr. situation in San Diego. Martinez believes the Padres organization is partially at fault for Tatis' recent PED suspension. "The Padres need to know exactly what he puts on his body 24/7," Martinez said during MLB...
RELATED PEOPLE
Dodgers: Craig Kimbrel Still Thinks He Will Figure Things Out
Craig Kimbrel has 20 saves this year, but all 20 have come with a multi-run lead. Tuesday night was the fourth time Kimbrel has entered the game with a one-run lead, and it was the fourth time he has blown that one-run lead for the Dodgers. This time, there was...
dodgerblue.com
Dave Roberts, Clayton Kershaw, David Price & More Dodgers Visit Negro Leagues Baseball Museum
With the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium for the first time since 2014, manager Dave Roberts, Clayton Kershaw and David Price were among a contingent from the team to visit the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. Hanser Alberto, Yency Almonte, Tyler Anderson, bullpen coach Josh...
MLB・
Dodgers Postgame: Craig Kimbrel Falters; LA Loses to Brewers in Extra Innings
The Dodgers played their eighth extra-inning game this season. Unfortunately, for the sixth time in those eight games, they came out on the losing end, losing to the Brewers, 5-4, in 11 innings. With the zombie runner on second base to start the top of the tenth, the Dodgers were...
Dodgers Lose to Brewers: Craig Kimbrel Blows it Again, LA Needs a New Closer
The Dodgers fought hard to put themselves in position to win a ballgame but Craig Kimbrel and the Brewers had other ideas. LA’s closer (for now) falters once again as the Brew Crew walks it off against the boys in blue. Join the Dodgers Nation postgame show live on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dodgers News: Edwin Rios Activated From the Injured List, Optioned to OKC
The Dodgers are set to play game 3 of their series against the Brewers. Tony Gonsolin will get the ball for Los Angeles going up against Eric Lauer. Following an extra-innings loss that saw Craig Kimbrel melt down again, they’re hoping for another solid outing from Tony. But before...
Dodgers News: Top LA Prospect Throws One of His Best Games Yet
While the Dodgers struggled to warm up at the plate on Sunday afternoon, top LA prospect Bobby Miller was throwing heat in the minor leagues. The 23-year-old, who is currently 8-8 this season, had one of his best outings since he was drafted by the Dodgers in 2020. Despite a...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Update: Danny Duffy ‘Unlikely’ To Pitch In 2022
Prior to the 2022 season, the Los Angeles Dodgers re-signed Danny Duffy despite the fact that he did not throw a pitch for the team after they acquired him at the 2021 MLB trade deadline. Duffy also underwent offseason surgery to repair his left flexor tendon which made him unavailable...
Dodgers: Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman Set the Standard for Durability
The Dodgers haven’t had a player play in all 162 games since Cody Bellinger in 2018, and Bellinger only started 135 of those games. They haven’t had a player start every game of a season since Eric Karros in 1997. But 113 games into the 2022 season, both...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rangers fire president of baseball ops Jon Daniels two days after firing manager
Daniels was named Texas' general manager during the 2005 offseason at 28 years old, becoming the youngest GM in MLB history. After hanging around the .500 mark in Daniels' first few seasons at the helm, the Rangers took a massive step forward in 2010 behind AL MVP Josh Hamilton to capture their first division crown in 11 years and advance to their first World Series in franchise history.
Dodgers News: Dustin May Not Viewed as a ‘savior’ by Dave Roberts
Dodgers pitcher Dustin May, whose UCL injury on May 1 of last year led to Tommy John surgery, is finally ready to return after nearly 16 months on the shelf. After five outstanding rehab starts in the minors — 19 innings, 4 earned runs, 1.89 ERA, 1.053 WHIP, 33 strikeouts, 6 walks — May will take the mound at Dodger Stadium this Saturday against the Marlins.
Dodgers News: Dustin May Will Start This Weekend in Los Angeles
The Dodgers are getting some help back into their starting rotation this weekend. After what seems like an entire year of the team lacking health among their starters, they get a really big arm back. Dustin May has been out since the beginning portion of last year after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
Dodgers vs Brewers: Latest Betting Odds, Predictions and Picks for August 16
After taking the first game of the four-game series in Milwaukee, the Dodgers are back at American Family Field to try to make it two in a row agains the Brewers. Los Angeles boasts an MLB-best 80-34 record and hold a 17-game lead in the NL West. The Brewers, in second place in the NL Central, are 61-53.
Dodgers Nation
Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.https://www.DodgersNation.com
Comments / 0