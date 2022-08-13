ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Larry Brown Sports

David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis

Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
MLB
ClutchPoints

Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night

Cody Bellinger will not be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the meantime after the former National League MVP had a conversation with team manager Dave Roberts following their 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on the road Monday night. This is according to a report by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Per Ardaya: […] The post Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
numberfire.com

Jose Altuve absent from Astros' lineup Monday

Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Johnny Cueto and the Chicago White Sox. The Astros appear to be giving Altuve a breather. Aledmys Diaz will cover shortstop and bat sixth. Diaz has a $2,500 salary on Monday and numberFire’s...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Crushing Dodgers Injury News

If the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to make a run at a World Series, they're going to have to do it without one of their top pitchers. Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler has been ruled out for the season. Buehler will undergo season-ending surgery on his elbow. "Dodgers starter...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott absent for Phillies' Wednesday matinee

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Stott will sit versus the Reds' southpaw after going 0-for-6 as the Phillies' leadoff batter in Tuesday's win. Edmundo Sosa will replace Stott at shortstop and hit sixth. Jean Segura will be the leadoff batter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Los Angeles Angels embarrassing defensive inning

The Los Angeles Angels are not exactly having a great Major League Baseball season. The team sits in fifth place in the AL West division and appears to be headed for its seventh consecutive losing season. Monday night’s loss to the Seattle Mariners certainly didn’t help matters. It...
ANAHEIM, CA
Person
Mike Brosseau
Person
Kolten Wong
ClutchPoints

Fernando Tatis Jr’s Dad reveals the hidden truth behind PED suspension for Padres’ star

There weren’t many people who bought Fernando Tatis Jr’s excuse for using PEDs. Tatis Jr claimed it was a misunderstanding and that he did not take the banned substance on purpose. He said he was getting treatment for ringworm and made a mistake. Tatis Jr’s father, Fernando Tatis Sr, recently revealed the hidden truth behind the San Diego Padres shortstop’s debacle, per Hector Gomez.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Milwaukee's Jonathan Davis in center field on Tuesday

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jonathan Davis is batting ninth in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Davis will patrol center field after Tyrone Taylor was left on the bench versus Dodgers' right-hander Ryan Pepiot. numberFire's models project Davis to score 5.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Jean Segura leading off for Phillies versus Reds

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Jean Segura will bat leadoff in Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds. Segura will cover the leadoff spot in place of the lefty-hitting Bryson Stott. He worked out of the six-hole on Tuesday and went 3-for-5 with a run scored. Segura...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#The St Louis Cardinals
numberfire.com

Cubs' Nelson Velazquez batting seventh on Tuesday

Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Velazquez will start in left field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Patrick Corbin and Washington. Ian Happ moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Velazquez for 13.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Curt Casali catching for Seattle on Tuesday

Seattle Mariners catcher Curt Casali is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Casali will catch for left-hander Robbie Ray on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Jose Suarez and the Angels. Cal Raleigh returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Casali for 9.2 FanDuel...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Milwaukee Brewers play the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers (80-35, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (62-53, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (14-1, 2.24 ERA, .89 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Brewers: Eric Lauer (8-4, 3.64 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 116 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -174, Brewers +148; over/under is 8...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Pirates' Kevin Padlo batting fifth on Tuesday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Kevin Padlo is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Padlo will start at first base on Tuesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Nick Pivetta and Boston. Michael Chavis returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Padlo for 5.2 FanDuel points on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Zach McKinstry sitting for Cubs on Tuesday

Chicago Cubs infielder Zach McKinstry is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. McKinstry will move to the bench on Tuesday with P.J. Higgins starting at first base. Higgins will bat eighth versus left-hander Patrick Corbin and Washington. numberFire's models project Higgins for 9.9 FanDuel...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Cubs' P.J. Higgins batting eighth on Tuesday

Chicago Cubs infielder P.J. Higgins is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Higgins will start at first base on Tuesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Patrick Corbin and Washington. Zach McKinstry moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Higgins for 9.9 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Ezequiel Duran operating third base for Texas on Tuesday night

Texas Rangers infielder Ezequiel Duran is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Duran will man the hot corner after Josh Smith was given the night off at home. In a matchup against left-hander JP Sears, our models project Duran to score 9.6 FanDuel points at the salary...
ARLINGTON, TX

