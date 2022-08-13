Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Anthony Rizzo going wild in dugout after questionable call
Anthony Rizzo has been on quite a downslide at the plate the past 17 games. Having gone 12-for-60 with five home runs and 12 strikeouts prior to taking the field Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, his frustrations boiled over after a questionable call from the home plate umpire. During...
Dodgers’ Schedule Wackiness: Next 14 Games to be Played Against Just 2 teams
The 2022 Dodgers schedule has had plenty of weirdness already, most notably playing the Giants just five times before the All-Star break and the Padres just seven, leaving 14 and 12 against San Francisco and San Diego, respectively, in the final 72 games of the season. But there is more...
David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis
Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
MLB・
Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night
Cody Bellinger will not be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the meantime after the former National League MVP had a conversation with team manager Dave Roberts following their 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on the road Monday night. This is according to a report by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Per Ardaya: […] The post Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com
Jose Altuve absent from Astros' lineup Monday
Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Johnny Cueto and the Chicago White Sox. The Astros appear to be giving Altuve a breather. Aledmys Diaz will cover shortstop and bat sixth. Diaz has a $2,500 salary on Monday and numberFire’s...
MLB World Reacts To Crushing Dodgers Injury News
If the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to make a run at a World Series, they're going to have to do it without one of their top pitchers. Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler has been ruled out for the season. Buehler will undergo season-ending surgery on his elbow. "Dodgers starter...
numberfire.com
Bryson Stott absent for Phillies' Wednesday matinee
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Stott will sit versus the Reds' southpaw after going 0-for-6 as the Phillies' leadoff batter in Tuesday's win. Edmundo Sosa will replace Stott at shortstop and hit sixth. Jean Segura will be the leadoff batter.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Los Angeles Angels embarrassing defensive inning
The Los Angeles Angels are not exactly having a great Major League Baseball season. The team sits in fifth place in the AL West division and appears to be headed for its seventh consecutive losing season. Monday night’s loss to the Seattle Mariners certainly didn’t help matters. It...
Fernando Tatis Jr’s Dad reveals the hidden truth behind PED suspension for Padres’ star
There weren’t many people who bought Fernando Tatis Jr’s excuse for using PEDs. Tatis Jr claimed it was a misunderstanding and that he did not take the banned substance on purpose. He said he was getting treatment for ringworm and made a mistake. Tatis Jr’s father, Fernando Tatis Sr, recently revealed the hidden truth behind the San Diego Padres shortstop’s debacle, per Hector Gomez.
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Jonathan Davis in center field on Tuesday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jonathan Davis is batting ninth in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Davis will patrol center field after Tyrone Taylor was left on the bench versus Dodgers' right-hander Ryan Pepiot. numberFire's models project Davis to score 5.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Jean Segura leading off for Phillies versus Reds
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Jean Segura will bat leadoff in Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds. Segura will cover the leadoff spot in place of the lefty-hitting Bryson Stott. He worked out of the six-hole on Tuesday and went 3-for-5 with a run scored. Segura...
MLB Odds: Dodgers vs. Brewers prediction, odds, pick – 8/17/2022
The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Milwaukee Brewers. Check out our MLB odds series for our Dodgers Brewers prediction and pick. Tony Gonsolin goes to the hill for the Dodgers, while Eric Lauer gets the starting assignment for the Brewers. Tony Gonsolin had those three bumpy, rocky starts after...
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Chris Taylor Makes Game-Saving Catch For Dodgers, But Craig Kimbrel Blows Save Against Brewers
The Los Angeles Dodgers hit more home runs than the Milwaukee Brewers, but Craig Kimbrel blew a save opportunity in their 5-3 loss in 11 innings. The win was the Brewers’ first against the Dodgers in six meetings. A single by Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman’s double gave the...
numberfire.com
Cubs' Nelson Velazquez batting seventh on Tuesday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Velazquez will start in left field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Patrick Corbin and Washington. Ian Happ moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Velazquez for 13.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
Curt Casali catching for Seattle on Tuesday
Seattle Mariners catcher Curt Casali is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Casali will catch for left-hander Robbie Ray on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Jose Suarez and the Angels. Cal Raleigh returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Casali for 9.2 FanDuel...
FOX Sports
Milwaukee Brewers play the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers (80-35, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (62-53, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (14-1, 2.24 ERA, .89 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Brewers: Eric Lauer (8-4, 3.64 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 116 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -174, Brewers +148; over/under is 8...
numberfire.com
Pirates' Kevin Padlo batting fifth on Tuesday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Kevin Padlo is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Padlo will start at first base on Tuesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Nick Pivetta and Boston. Michael Chavis returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Padlo for 5.2 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Zach McKinstry sitting for Cubs on Tuesday
Chicago Cubs infielder Zach McKinstry is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. McKinstry will move to the bench on Tuesday with P.J. Higgins starting at first base. Higgins will bat eighth versus left-hander Patrick Corbin and Washington. numberFire's models project Higgins for 9.9 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Cubs' P.J. Higgins batting eighth on Tuesday
Chicago Cubs infielder P.J. Higgins is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Higgins will start at first base on Tuesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Patrick Corbin and Washington. Zach McKinstry moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Higgins for 9.9 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
Ezequiel Duran operating third base for Texas on Tuesday night
Texas Rangers infielder Ezequiel Duran is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Duran will man the hot corner after Josh Smith was given the night off at home. In a matchup against left-hander JP Sears, our models project Duran to score 9.6 FanDuel points at the salary...
