Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
What upset? Why Julianna Peña was always built to defeat Amanda Nunes
JULIANNA PEÑA IS one of the youngest members of a long line of Peña family members who are unbothered by judgment or criticism. Her father, Ernie, left a small agricultural village in Venezuela when he was 12 in search of better opportunities. He eventually emigrated to the U.S. through a scholarship program and attended Seattle Pacific University. Coming from so little and changing his life so much, Ernie never had the luxury of caring what people think.
MMAmania.com
Coach: Jacked Jon Jones now ‘more powerful’ than Alistair Overeem — ‘Fans are gonna be shocked’
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will finally make good on the promise he made nearly a decade ago, packing on the pounds ahead of his heavyweight debut at some point in late 2022. So what can fans expect on fight night?. “His weight is up...
Yardbarker
By The Numbers: Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold
Will continue his efforts to right a listing ship in the choppy waters of the Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight division when he welcomes Luke Rockhold back to the Octagon in the UFC 278 co-main event on Saturday at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. Rockhold has not fought in almost 1,200 days.
Dominick Reyes books ‘Superman’ for his return to the Octagon at UFC 281
Dominick Reyes is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 281 for a clash with fellow light heavyweight Ryan Spann. For the longest time during his initial rise to prominence, it felt like just a matter of time before Dominick Reyes ascended to the title picture at 205 pounds. Then, when he got there, he put on one hell of a performance against Jon Jones – only to come up short on the judges’ scorecards.
IN THIS ARTICLE
UFC 278 time: When does Usman vs Edwards start in UK and US this weekend?
Leon Edwards will attempt to become Britain’s second ever UFC champion this weekend, when the Birmingham fighter challenges Kamaru Usman in a welterweight rematch.Jamaican-born Edwards was outpointed by Usman in 2015, as the Nigerian-American surged towards the title at 170lbs. Usman, 35, eventually claimed the belt in 2019 and has since retained it five times in a row, extending his overall win streak to a remarkable 19 fights.Last time out, Usman (20-1) beat Colby Covington on points to retain the gold against the American for the second time. The “Nigerian Nightmare” has also recorded two successful defences against Jorge...
Jiu-Jitsu Legend Leandro Lo Confirmed Dead After Being Shot In Brazil, MMA Community Mourns
Leandro Lo was confirmed dead after being reportedly shot by a police officer in Brazil. A number of MMA stars mourned the passing of the Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend. On Saturday, news broke that Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo has been shot dead in Sao Paolo, Brazil. Lo’s lawyer confirmed the devastating news to Brazilian news outlet G1, stating the 33-year-old was shot at a concert in Sao Paolo.
ESPN
Rory MacDonald decides to retire as MMA fighter: 'My time has come'
Rory MacDonald, one of the top welterweight mixed martial artists of the past decade, has announced his retirement at age 33. MacDonald, of British Columbia, made the announcement less than 24 hours after suffering a TKO loss to Dilano Taylor in a 2022 PFL semifinals matchup. After the loss, MacDonald removed his gloves -- a symbolic gesture that generally hints at retirement -- but did not make an announcement until Sunday morning.
Leon Edwards is out for revenge, gold and history in Kamaru Usman rematch at UFC 278
Leon Edwards may just be the best welterweight on the planet. There are few fighters who combine such crisp striking and efficient grappling with such enviable ring IQ. The Jamaican-born Briton is truly the epitome of a mixed martial artist, and his skillset might even be unmatched in eclecticism at 170lbs. The problem is, to prove himself as the best on the planet, Edwards must do something he has already failed to do: beat Kamaru Usman, in the main event of UFC 278 this Saturday. Edwards, however, dismisses any notion that he is haunted by his sole defeat in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boxing Scene
Sulaiman Explains Why WBC Charges 3% Fees To Its Titlists: ‘Everything Goes Back To Boxing’
Mauricio Sulaiman is willing to send skeptics of his organization an accounting of its finances. The head of the Mexico City-based World Boxing Council, one of the four major sanctioning bodies in boxing, was recently prompted to defend how his company conducts its business. The WBC was started by Sulaiman’s father José in 1963.
Shocking footage emerges of Jake Paul getting into a fight with YouTuber in club
Footage has emerged of Jake Paul getting into altercation with a YouTuber in a Miami club. Paul, having had his scheduled bout with Hasim Rahman Jr at Madison Square Garden postponed this month, was out on the town on Friday night. And a video doing the rounds on social media...
Yardbarker
Dominick Reyes returning to face Ryan Spann at UFC 281 in New York
Former light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes will return to action for the first time in more than a year when he meets Ryan Spann at UFC 281. MMAjunkie.com was first to report the booking. UFC 281 takes place on Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York and features a middleweight title fight pitting Israel Adesanya against Alex Pereira.
MMAmania.com
Robbie Lawler vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio added to UFC 282
The last Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pay-per-view (PPV) event of 2022 is starting to take shape. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto confirmed today (Tues., Aug. 16, 2022) that a Welterweight clash between former champion, Robbie Lawler, and Santiago Ponzinibbio will go down at UFC 282 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 10, 2022.
FedEx St. Jude Championship purse: Payout by player, finishing position
Breaking down the FedEx St. Jude Championship payout for the 2022 tournament to see the prize money every player will win in the first playoff event. Previously a WGC event before it was a staple in the regular season, the FedEx St. Jude Championship was elevated in the 2022 PGA Tour season to the first event in the FedExCup Playoffs, which teed off this week from TPC Southwind in Memphis. And it was a drama-filled and tight tournament.
MMAmania.com
Bobby Green secretly records video of Paddy Pimblett, doesn't confront UFC ‘fathead’ out of respect for ‘lady friend’
Bobby Green is asking the MMA community to reach out and touch tag someone. In this case, it’s fellow UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett, who was seated in front of Green at the UFC “Vera vs. Cruz” event last weekend at Pechanga Arena in San Diego. Sounds like “King” couldn’t see past Pimblett’s prodigious crown, which by “The Baddy’s” estimation was part of a “chub rub” that left him standing at or around 200 pounds.
Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera on His Epic Knockout of Dominick Cruz; ‘You See The Soul Leave The Body’
Marlon Vera, better known by MMA fans as ‘Chito’ scored arguably the biggest win of his career at UFC San Diego on Saturday night. Squaring off against former two-time bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz, Vera was very patient in his approach to fighting ‘The Dominator.’ Throughout the first three rounds, Vera took a very measured approach but was able to knock down Cruz twice before connecting shin to chin, flatlining Cruz in the process. Appearing on the Michael Bisping Podcast, Marlon Vera discussed the victory with the former middleweight champion and Anthony ‘Lionheart’ Smith.
FanSided
275K+
Followers
521K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0