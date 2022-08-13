Leon Edwards may just be the best welterweight on the planet. There are few fighters who combine such crisp striking and efficient grappling with such enviable ring IQ. The Jamaican-born Briton is truly the epitome of a mixed martial artist, and his skillset might even be unmatched in eclecticism at 170lbs. The problem is, to prove himself as the best on the planet, Edwards must do something he has already failed to do: beat Kamaru Usman, in the main event of UFC 278 this Saturday. Edwards, however, dismisses any notion that he is haunted by his sole defeat in...

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO