Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
What Cities Do World Records Tend To Be Set In?
Courtesy of DataDrivenMed on Twitter, there is data on the top 25 cities where long and short course swimming world records have been set. Current photo via Simone Castrovillari. In swimming, there are pools that are known to be “fast” and pools that are known to be “slow”. The Forco...
swimswam.com
Newly-Minted World Record Holder David Popovici Set To Race At SC Worlds
Newly-minted long course 100 freestyle World Record holder David Popovici of Romania still has events to go here in Italy but he is also eyeing Australia. Current photo via Fabio Cetti. Unless you’ve been living under a rock you know that 17-year-old David Popovici of Romania made history by becoming...
swimswam.com
Kristof Milak Completes Triple in Just Over an Hour on Night 4 of European Champs
LCM (50m) Hungary’s Kristof Milak competed in three events on night four of the European Championships swimming in finals of the men’s 100 butterfly and 4×100 freestyle relay as well as the semi-final for the men’s 200 freestyle. He was busy the whole finals session, swimming in the first event as well as the last.
swimswam.com
2022 European Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap
LCM (50m) We are off with another busy finals session, which includes the women’s 100 fly, men’s 200 free, women’s 200 breast, men’s 100 back, and the mixed 4×100 free relay races. All eyes are going to be on David Popovici in the 200 free,...
RELATED PEOPLE
swimswam.com
WATCH: David Popovici Hits 1:42.97 200 Free, Fastest Textile Swim In History
LCM (50m) The last four days have been an absolute tour de force for David Popovici, as the 17-year-old Romanian has etched his name in the record books with some monumental freestyle performances. Coming off a world record-breaking performance in the men’s 100 freestyle final on Saturday, Popovici followed up...
swimswam.com
19-Year-Old Antonio Djakovic Lowers Swiss Record in 200 Free with 1:45.32 in Semis
Antonio Djakovic lowered his Swiss record in the 200-meter freestyle semifinals on Sunday as the 19-year-old eyes his first major LCM medal on Monday. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Thursday, August 11 – Wednesday, August 17, 2022 (pool swimming) Djakovic clocked a 1:45.32, taking nearly half a second...
swimswam.com
Teenager Camila Rebelo Cracks Own Portuguese Record in Women’s 100 Back – 1:00.94
Portuguese 19-year-old Camila Rebelo posted the 8th fastest time of the morning in the women's 100 backstroke prelims at the 2022 European Championships. Current photo via - Thursday, August 11 – Wednesday, August 17, 2022 (pool swimming) World Record: 57.45 – Kaylee McKeown, AUS (2021) European Record: 58.08...
swimswam.com
Spain Crushes Weeks-Old National Record in Mixed 4×100 Free Relay with 3:28.87
LCM (50m) World Record: 3:19.38, Australia (Cartwright, Chalmers, Wilson, O’Callaghan) – 2022 World Championships. European Record: 3:21.81, Netherlands (Schwietert, Stolk, Heemskerk, Kromowidjojo) – 2017 World Championships. European Championships Record: 3:22.07, France/Great Britain – 2017/2021. 2020 European Champion: Great Britain (Scott, Dean, Hopkin, Anderson) – 3:22.07.
IN THIS ARTICLE
swimswam.com
Spanish Men Break More National Records with 3:13.73 in 4×100 Free Relay Final
LCM (50m) Led by the two fastest 100-meter freestylers in the country’s history, the men’s 4×100 free relay team from Spain crushed its previous national record from prelims by more than 1.5 seconds in Sunday’s final. Sergio de Celis (48.41), Luis Dominguez (47.89), Mario Molla (49.30),...
swimswam.com
Analia Pigree Misses Semifinals in Women’s 100 Back, Burdisso Out of 200 Fly Semis
LCM (50m) There were two notable semifinals misses in day 5 prelims this morning at the 2022 European Championships. Firstly, Analia Pigree, the women’s 50 backstroke champion from last night, failed to advance to semifinals in the 100 back this morning. After swimming to a new French Record of 27.27 in the 50 last night, Pigree swam a 1:01.24 in the 100 this morning, finishing 10th overall. While 10th would normally be good to advance to semifinals, Pigree was the 3rd-fastest French swimmer in the field, coming in behind Emma Terebo (1:00.52) and Pauline Mahieu (1:00.53). Per European Championships rules, only 2 swimmers per country are permitted to advance beyond prelims in an event, so even though Pigree was in the top 16 this morning, she’s ineligible to advance to semifinals.
swimswam.com
David Popovici “The Magician” Ki 100m Freestyle World Record Wali Race Video
Popovici unhone 100m freestyle mei jo world record break in 46.86s ke sath swimming krte huye unhone Brazilian Cesar Cielo. Current photo via Fabio Cetti. Jaise hi is baar ke summer mei David Popovici ne speed bdhate huye apne past aur older rivals ko peeche kiya hai, tab se hi sbko ye pata toh chal hi gya tha ki 17-year-old ka ye swimmer yhin nhi rukne wala hai, ye bahot aage jayega. Par Rome mei unhone 100m freestyle mei jo world record break kiya hai wo bhi itni fast wo kisi surprise se km nhi tha.
swimswam.com
16-Year-Old Lana Pudar Wins Bosnia and Herzegovina’s 1st LC European Champs Medal
LCM (50m) World Record: 55.48 – Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2016) European Record: 55.48 – Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2016) European Championships Record: 55.89 – Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2016) 2020 European Champion: Anna Ntountounaki, GRE/Marie Wattel, FRA – 57.37. Top 8:. Louise Hansson (SWE) — 56.66. Marie...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
swimswam.com
Joao Costa Clips Own Portuguese Record in Euros Men’s 100 Back Prelims – 53.87
The previous record was set by Costa at the 2022 Portuguese Championships, which were held in April, just 4 months ago. Current photo via - Thursday, August 11 – Wednesday, August 17, 2022 (pool swimming) World Record: 51.60, Thomas Ceccon (ITA) – 2022 World Championships. European Record: 51.60,...
swimswam.com
“Tears In One of My Eyes, Smiling in the Other” — Best Quotes from Euros Day 4
LCM (50m) Hungarian star Kristof Milak described his bittersweet feelings about his 100 butterfly final / 200 freestyle semifinal / 4×100 free relay final triple completed in just over an hour on Sunday — the results of which were a gold medal, missed final, and silver medal, respectively. The 200 fly world record holder has astronomically high standards for himself, but he still couldn’t help but feel satisfied after surging past Great Britain’s Ed Mildred on the final leg of the 4×100 freestyle relay to secure silver for Hungary (3:12.43).
swimswam.com
Euros Day 5 Flash Quotes: David Popovici Credits Focus to Avoiding Social Media
David Popovici continued to dominate the headlines at the European Championships on Monday, continuing his recent tear in Rome with a world junior record of 1:42.97 to win gold in the men’s 200-meter freestyle final. Fresh off the 100 free world record on Saturday, Popovici’s new personal best in...
swimswam.com
2022 Euros Day 6 Finals Preview: Paltrinieri to Make Another Run at 1500 Free WR
LCM (50m) There are two scratches to report for this finals session, both coming from swimmers in this morning’s prelims who have scratched out of semifinals. In the women’s 200 fly this morning, Poland’s Aleksandra Knop swam a 2:17.74 to finish 17th overall. Although she was 17th this morning, she was the 16th qualifier for semifinals, since Great Britain’s Holly Hibbott was ineligible to advance to semifinals as the 3rd fastest British swimmer in the field. In Knop’s absence, Switzerland’s Annina Grabher has been elevated into the semifinal tonight.
swimswam.com
Gregorio Paltrinieri On Galossi: “I See His Willingness To Try Even Harder”
LCM (50m) Gregorio Paltrinieri won the European title of the 800 freestyle in his homeland applauded and celebrated loudly by his most devoted crowd. He blasts the CR in 7:40.86 and reaches his second gold in this event at a European Championships after the 2014 and 2016 editions. He was not the only Italian swimmer on the podium: rising star Lorenzo Galossi took the bronze with the new world junior record time of 7:43.37.
swimswam.com
Van Niekerk Clinches Breaststroke Trifecta At South African SC Championships
SCM (25m) After having lowered her own 50m breaststroke national record earlier in the meet, 19-year-old Lara van Niekerk ended her 2022 South African Short Course Championships on a high note. Van Niekerk topped the 200m breaststroke podium here in Pietermaritzburg with a final time of 2:22.75, with Rebecca Meder...
swimswam.com
Michael Phelps Hits 20-Year Anniversary Of Owning The 400 IM World Record
Phelps first broke the 400 IM world record in August 2002, and now that he's hit the 20-year mark, is closing in on the world record reign in recent history. Archive photo via Simone Castrovillari. On August 15, 2002, Michael Phelps and Erik Vendt had an epic showdown at the...
swimswam.com
After 7 Days of COVID Isolation, Imogen Clark Swims a Prelims-PB in Rome
Imogen Clark was out of the pool for 7 days leading in to her inaugural swim on Tuesday at the European Championships. That hardly hindered her results. Archive photo via Giorgio Scala / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. Perhaps the best taper is no swimming at all. Long mused as a plausible...
Comments / 0