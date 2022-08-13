ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
swimswam.com

What Cities Do World Records Tend To Be Set In?

Courtesy of DataDrivenMed on Twitter, there is data on the top 25 cities where long and short course swimming world records have been set. Current photo via Simone Castrovillari. In swimming, there are pools that are known to be “fast” and pools that are known to be “slow”. The Forco...
Kristof Milak Completes Triple in Just Over an Hour on Night 4 of European Champs

LCM (50m) Hungary’s Kristof Milak competed in three events on night four of the European Championships swimming in finals of the men’s 100 butterfly and 4×100 freestyle relay as well as the semi-final for the men’s 200 freestyle. He was busy the whole finals session, swimming in the first event as well as the last.
2022 European Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

LCM (50m) We are off with another busy finals session, which includes the women’s 100 fly, men’s 200 free, women’s 200 breast, men’s 100 back, and the mixed 4×100 free relay races. All eyes are going to be on David Popovici in the 200 free,...
Spain Crushes Weeks-Old National Record in Mixed 4×100 Free Relay with 3:28.87

LCM (50m) World Record: 3:19.38, Australia (Cartwright, Chalmers, Wilson, O’Callaghan) – 2022 World Championships. European Record: 3:21.81, Netherlands (Schwietert, Stolk, Heemskerk, Kromowidjojo) – 2017 World Championships. European Championships Record: 3:22.07, France/Great Britain – 2017/2021. 2020 European Champion: Great Britain (Scott, Dean, Hopkin, Anderson) – 3:22.07.
Analia Pigree Misses Semifinals in Women’s 100 Back, Burdisso Out of 200 Fly Semis

LCM (50m) There were two notable semifinals misses in day 5 prelims this morning at the 2022 European Championships. Firstly, Analia Pigree, the women’s 50 backstroke champion from last night, failed to advance to semifinals in the 100 back this morning. After swimming to a new French Record of 27.27 in the 50 last night, Pigree swam a 1:01.24 in the 100 this morning, finishing 10th overall. While 10th would normally be good to advance to semifinals, Pigree was the 3rd-fastest French swimmer in the field, coming in behind Emma Terebo (1:00.52) and Pauline Mahieu (1:00.53). Per European Championships rules, only 2 swimmers per country are permitted to advance beyond prelims in an event, so even though Pigree was in the top 16 this morning, she’s ineligible to advance to semifinals.
David Popovici “The Magician” Ki 100m Freestyle World Record Wali Race Video

Popovici unhone 100m freestyle mei jo world record break in 46.86s ke sath swimming krte huye unhone Brazilian Cesar Cielo. Current photo via Fabio Cetti. Jaise hi is baar ke summer mei David Popovici ne speed bdhate huye apne past aur older rivals ko peeche kiya hai, tab se hi sbko ye pata toh chal hi gya tha ki 17-year-old ka ye swimmer yhin nhi rukne wala hai, ye bahot aage jayega. Par Rome mei unhone 100m freestyle mei jo world record break kiya hai wo bhi itni fast wo kisi surprise se km nhi tha.
“Tears In One of My Eyes, Smiling in the Other” — Best Quotes from Euros Day 4

LCM (50m) Hungarian star Kristof Milak described his bittersweet feelings about his 100 butterfly final / 200 freestyle semifinal / 4×100 free relay final triple completed in just over an hour on Sunday — the results of which were a gold medal, missed final, and silver medal, respectively. The 200 fly world record holder has astronomically high standards for himself, but he still couldn’t help but feel satisfied after surging past Great Britain’s Ed Mildred on the final leg of the 4×100 freestyle relay to secure silver for Hungary (3:12.43).
2022 Euros Day 6 Finals Preview: Paltrinieri to Make Another Run at 1500 Free WR

LCM (50m) There are two scratches to report for this finals session, both coming from swimmers in this morning’s prelims who have scratched out of semifinals. In the women’s 200 fly this morning, Poland’s Aleksandra Knop swam a 2:17.74 to finish 17th overall. Although she was 17th this morning, she was the 16th qualifier for semifinals, since Great Britain’s Holly Hibbott was ineligible to advance to semifinals as the 3rd fastest British swimmer in the field. In Knop’s absence, Switzerland’s Annina Grabher has been elevated into the semifinal tonight.
Gregorio Paltrinieri On Galossi: “I See His Willingness To Try Even Harder”

LCM (50m) Gregorio Paltrinieri won the European title of the 800 freestyle in his homeland applauded and celebrated loudly by his most devoted crowd. He blasts the CR in 7:40.86 and reaches his second gold in this event at a European Championships after the 2014 and 2016 editions. He was not the only Italian swimmer on the podium: rising star Lorenzo Galossi took the bronze with the new world junior record time of 7:43.37.
Van Niekerk Clinches Breaststroke Trifecta At South African SC Championships

SCM (25m) After having lowered her own 50m breaststroke national record earlier in the meet, 19-year-old Lara van Niekerk ended her 2022 South African Short Course Championships on a high note. Van Niekerk topped the 200m breaststroke podium here in Pietermaritzburg with a final time of 2:22.75, with Rebecca Meder...
After 7 Days of COVID Isolation, Imogen Clark Swims a Prelims-PB in Rome

Imogen Clark was out of the pool for 7 days leading in to her inaugural swim on Tuesday at the European Championships. That hardly hindered her results. Archive photo via Giorgio Scala / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. Perhaps the best taper is no swimming at all. Long mused as a plausible...
