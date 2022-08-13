ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Deshaun Watson Settlement Negotiations 'Active' Between NFL, NFLPA

The NFL and NFL Players Association are reportedly continuing to hold talks regarding a settlement to the appeal of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's suspension. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, it is unclear if the two sides will be able to reach an agreement before the league's appeal against the length of Watson's suspension is heard by Peter C. Harvey.
Todd McShay 2023 NFL Draft Rankings: C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young Headline Top 5

A pair of high-profile quarterbacks are near the top of ESPN NFL draft expert Todd McShay's early rankings for the 2023 NFL draft. Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Alabama's Bryce Young are ranked third and fourth, respectively, but defensive players primarily dominate the top five. Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr....
Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star

A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
Patriots' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles

The New England Patriots' depth chart has been shifted by two events in the last week. James White's retirement opened up a spot at running back and his departure may also end up affecting two offensive positions. On Tuesday, the Patriots placed Malcolm Butler and Joejuan Williams on injured reserve....
College Football Rankings: B/R's Preseason Top 25

After a long offseason overflowing with realignment chaos, actual college football is finally at our doorstep. It's only a few more days until Nebraska and Northwestern square off in Ireland to get the season underway. And with the exception of the Sun Belt adding James Madison, Marshall, Old Dominion and...
Fantasy Football 2022: Auction Expert Draft Analysis

The NFL's opening night will be here before you know it, and that means it's the absolute best time of year for fantasy football enthusiasts. One format that is rapidly gaining popularity is auction or salary-cap leagues. In that format, you aren't beholden to a draft spot. Instead, you have a budget to "spend" on acquiring whatever players you wish. If you want to roster Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and you're willing to pay the price, you can.
1 Player Each NFL Team Should Cut Before the 2022 Season

The NFL's training camp and preseason represent exciting times before we reach the regular season. It's been six months since we had fresh football to watch, so even exhibition games give euphoria. The downside is the inevitable roster cuts from almost 100 players down to the final 53. Every team...
ESPN: Derwin James, Chargers Agree to 4-Year, $76.4M Contract as Top Paid Safety Ever

Derwin James will remain with the Los Angeles Chargers for the foreseeable future. He agreed to a four-year, $76.4 million contract extension Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. His $19.1 million average salary is the highest ever for a safety. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added the deal includes $42 million...
3 Instant Reactions to Derwin James' Record-Breaking Chargers Contract Extension

Derwin James became the highest-paid safety in NFL history by agreeing to a four-year, $76.4 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the financial details of the agreement. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network noted the deal includes $42 million in guaranteed money, which is also a new record for the position.
Current NFL Starting QBs Who Could Be Replaced in Regular Season

The 2022 NFL offseason was defined by quarterback movement, but very few quarterback situations are unresolved on paper going into the preseason. There are really only three quarterback battles going on in training camp this year, involving the Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks. But that doesn't mean the...
