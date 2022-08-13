Read full article on original website
Road buckles and swallows car, homes flooded after water main break in Boston
BOSTON — A road buckled and swallowed a car, and several homes were flooded, after a water main break soaked Boston’s South End early Monday morning. A 20-inch pipe that dates back to the 1870s burst in the area of Tremont and Northampton streets around 3:45 a.m., according to Boston Water and Sewer officials.
nbcboston.com
Serious Injures Reported in Westford Crash; Part of Route 110 Closed
Authorities have responded to a serious crash in Westford, Massachusetts, prompting part of Route 110 to be closed in both directions Tuesday night. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation encouraged drivers to seek an alternate route after the crash near Exit 119 shutdown part of the roadway. Serious injuries were reported in the crash, MassDOT said, though there was no immediate word on how many people may have been injured.
nbcboston.com
MBTA Shutdown Maps: How Traffic Will Be Impacted During Train Closures
How bad is traffic expected to get during the Orange and Green line shutdowns starting in the next week? Bad enough that the head of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said drivers should avoid downtown Boston entirely, if they can. About 100,000 people take the MBTA Orange Line every day...
nbcboston.com
Trouble on the T: MBTA's Shuttle Bus Plan Excludes These Key Neighborhoods
Shuttles won't be running to stops like Chinatown, Downtown Crossing, State Street and Tufts Medical Center during the Orange Line shutdown. And now there are calls to change that. Residents will get a chance to weigh in on Wednesday night, as local politicians ask the MBTA to rethink their plans....
CBS News
One of Boston's major hospitals left off Orange Line shuttle bus route
BOSTON -- "I take this every day," said anesthesia technician Joshua Dye as he walked into the Tufts Medical Center MBTA station. He plans to get up a lot earlier, once the Orange Line starts its month-long shut-down Friday night. "I'm going to have to start taking the green line, and like either walk here or something like that. That's unfortunate," he said.
nbcboston.com
Boston Braces for ‘Transit Emergency' as Orange Line Shutdown Looms
The upcoming "transit emergency" in Boston, caused by the 30-day shutdown of the Orange Line, is now just three days away and Massachusetts state leaders want to make sure commuters are prepared for major changes. During a news conference Monday, officials referred to this project and its impact as the...
nbcboston.com
New Video Shows Runaway Red Line Train Whose Operator Radioed, ‘I Need Help!'
New video released by the MBTA shows a runaway train on the Red Line with an operator on board last month. In the July 25 incident, the train rolled from the yard onto the tracks and through Braintree Station. The video released Tuesday by the MBTA is the first footage of the incident shared by the agency.
sudbury.ma.us
Marlboro Road Closure and Detour
Beginning on August 31, there will be a roadway closure and detour of Marlboro Road at Pantry Brook, located at 270 Marlboro Road (approximately 1,000 feet west of the Haynes Road intersection). The Department of Public Works had planned this project to take place over the summer so as not to interfere with increased motor vehicle and school bus traffic during the academic year. Unfortunately, supply chain issues have caused significant delays on the project’s start time. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to improve Sudbury’s infrastructure.
nbcboston.com
Cyclist Dies After Crash Into Vehicle Door While in Somerville Bike Lane, DA Says
A man who was riding a bicycle has died after a crash on Friday in Somerville, Massachusetts. The Middlesex County District Attorney's Office says 70-year-old Stephen Conley of Somerville was in the bike lane on Broadway. The driver of a parked Land Rover opened his door, and Conley crashed into it.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Boston seeks to join state pilot banning gas hookups in new construction
BOSTON MAYOR Michelle Wu said on Tuesday that she wants the city to join a state pilot program allowing 10 municipalities to ban fossil fuel infrastructure in most new construction, but she’s a bit late to the party. Boston’s participation fits with Wu’s broader climate change vision and would...
Boston Globe
The best places to get a lobster roll in New England
Boston.com readers recommended 160 lobster roll restaurants, calling them 'the taste of summer' and 'the dish you wish you could eat every day.'. Whether you’re sitting down to lunch with friends or grabbing one to go to enjoy by the seaside, there’s nothing that says New England more than fresh chunks of lobster nestled in a bun. The lobster roll is a regional delicacy here.
Commuter Rail train strikes and kills 70-year-old Ipswich man
Transit and State Police are still investigating the crash. A Commuter Rail train in Ipswich struck and killed an Ipswich man Tuesday morning, according to Ipswich police. Police said they received a report around 9 a.m. that a pedestrian had been struck by a train on MBTA property off Linebook Road.
nbcboston.com
Driver Allegedly Assaulted After Group of Bicyclists Surround Him in Boston's South End
Chaos unfolded in the middle of a busy street in Boston's South End Tuesday afternoon, with a driver allegedly assaulted after a large group of young people on bicycles surrounded his vehicle. Video of the incident is difficult to make out but you can see what appears to be a...
westfordcat.org
Fire Department responds to three alarm fire on Lake Shore Drive
WESTFORD — Area firefighters responded to a three alarm fire to a Lake Shore Drive house on Saturday night. Westford Fire Department first responded to the fire at approximately 9:17 p.m. Westford, Littleton, Chelmsford, Lowell, Nashua, Ayer Tyngsborough and Carlisle first responders were on scene. The blaze was brought...
nbcboston.com
Residence Saved, Camper Destroyed in Fire Overnight in Wareham
A camper was destroyed in a fire overnight in Wareham, Massachusetts, but firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to a nearby home. Firefighters were called to a home on Marion Road shortly after 3 a.m. Monday for a reported trailer fire. Fifteen firefighters battled the blaze and were able to get it under control and prevent it from spreading to the home.
nbcboston.com
2-Year-Old Pulled From Pool in Abington
A young child was pulled from a pool at a home in Abington, Massachusetts, early Monday afternoon, officials said. The Abington Fire Department responded to the pool and found a bystander performing CPR on the 2-year-old child. Crews took over life-saving measures from the family, the fire department said. The...
Man left bloodied after dozens of bicyclists surround his car in the South End
BOSTON — Police are trying to find the specific bicyclist who threw punches and assaulted a man on Tremont Street in broad daylight in front of multiple restaurants. Witnesses say he just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time. The witnesses tell us they stopped everything they were doing when the bicyclists in these newly released images rode through Tremont Street around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, causing what they call mayhem.
Driver charged with OUI in crash that killed 18-year-old motorcyclist on Cape Cod
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — An Ipswich man has been charged with drunk driving and leaving the scene of a crash that killed a young motorcyclist on Cape Cod. Richard Collins, 71, was arrested in Osterville shortly after the crash, which happened around 11:53 a.m. Tuesday at Falmouth Road and Rt. 28 in Marstons Mills.
nbcboston.com
Wrong-Way, Drunk Driver Leads to Fatal Crash on I-495 in Hopkinton: Troopers
A wrong-way driver under the influence of alcohol caused an overnight crash on Interstate 495 that left one person dead, according to Massachusetts State Police. A Ford van was heading south on the northbound side of the interstate, according to troopers, and hit a car head on that was on the correct side of the road. A tractor-trailer that was behind the car couldn't stop in time, and rear ended the car. The man who was driving the car was taken to UMass-Worcester Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, state troopers said. The van rolled over after hitting the car.
