Beginning on August 31, there will be a roadway closure and detour of Marlboro Road at Pantry Brook, located at 270 Marlboro Road (approximately 1,000 feet west of the Haynes Road intersection). The Department of Public Works had planned this project to take place over the summer so as not to interfere with increased motor vehicle and school bus traffic during the academic year. Unfortunately, supply chain issues have caused significant delays on the project’s start time. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to improve Sudbury’s infrastructure.

SUDBURY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO