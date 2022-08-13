Playing Time Could Foreshadow Eagles' Thinking on First Cut

The Eagles must cut the roster from 90 to 85 by Tuesday afternoon

PHILADELPHIA - With the first nominal cut down from 90 to 85 looming on Tuesday afternoon, the snap counts in the Eagles' 24-21 loss to the New York Jets in the preseason opener could have let the cat out of the bag when it comes to the players headed to the waiver wire.

Olympic hurdler Devon Allen, who is trying to make a comeback to football after six years away from the game while still serving two masters with the track world, was only on the field eight reps against the Jets, the lowest amount available of any offensive player outside the cameo appearances of the key starters.

Allen has also been at the bottom of the list when it comes to drills at camp and with his sights still set on another Olympic appearance, it's conceivable the Oregon product considers just getting to an NFL training camp a bucket list accomplishment.

RELATED: Catching up With Devon Allen and His Chances of Making the ...

On the defensive side, the low man on the totem pole vs. the Jets was undrafted cornerback Mario Goodrich , who played in only six reps and is behind fellow undrafted players Josh Jobe, who seems to be making a legitimate roster push, and Josh Blackwell, who got beaten for the game-winning TD against New York.

Linebacker Christian Elliss only got 10 reps and struggled mightily in pass coverage during two of them while safety Jared Mayden also got nominal time (16 snaps) and is hurt by the cross-training going on with Josiah Scott and Andre Chachere.

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, who is trying to make the difficult transition from king-sized receiver to undersized tight end, got only eight reps on offense, which isn't a great sign but JJAW should be saved for now by his special-teams acumen where he is a key contributor.

Only Patrick Johnson (17), JaCoby Stevens (16), and Elliss (16) played more ST reps than Arcega-Whiteside (15) and he was prominently featured on the first-team kick coverage units which should keep the veteran safe for at least another week.

Perhaps, the last early move could be undrafted receiver Britain Covey to injured reserve. Covey confirmed to SI Eagles Today's Ed Kracz that he tore ligaments in his right thumb during the loss to the Jets.

Another potential injury concern is backup cornerback Tay Gowan, who played 29 reps against the Jets. The long CB, who has seemingly fallen behind Jobe and second-year player Mac McCain on the depth chart was seen by SI Eagles Today heading to the X-Ray room after the game.

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's Eagles Today and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Sports. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talker Jody McDonald, every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com and JAKIBSports.com. You can reach John at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen