ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Playing Time Could Foreshadow Eagles' Thinking on First Cut

By John McMullen
EagleMaven
EagleMaven
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25f0rw_0hGGxOfX00

The Eagles must cut the roster from 90 to 85 by Tuesday afternoon

PHILADELPHIA - With the first nominal cut down from 90 to 85 looming on Tuesday afternoon, the snap counts in the Eagles' 24-21 loss to the New York Jets in the preseason opener could have let the cat out of the bag when it comes to the players headed to the waiver wire.

Olympic hurdler Devon Allen, who is trying to make a comeback to football after six years away from the game while still serving two masters with the track world, was only on the field eight reps against the Jets, the lowest amount available of any offensive player outside the cameo appearances of the key starters.

Allen has also been at the bottom of the list when it comes to drills at camp and with his sights still set on another Olympic appearance, it's conceivable the Oregon product considers just getting to an NFL training camp a  bucket list accomplishment.

RELATED: Catching up With Devon Allen and His Chances of Making the ...

On the defensive side, the low man on the totem pole vs. the Jets was undrafted cornerback Mario Goodrich , who played in only six reps and is behind fellow undrafted players Josh Jobe, who seems to be making a legitimate roster push, and Josh Blackwell, who got beaten for the game-winning TD against New York.

Linebacker Christian Elliss only got 10 reps and struggled mightily in pass coverage during two of them while safety Jared Mayden also got nominal time (16 snaps) and is hurt by the cross-training going on with Josiah Scott and Andre Chachere.

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, who is trying to make the difficult transition from king-sized receiver to undersized tight end, got only eight reps on offense, which isn't a great sign but JJAW should be saved for now by his special-teams acumen where he is a key contributor.

Only Patrick Johnson (17), JaCoby Stevens (16), and Elliss (16) played more ST reps than Arcega-Whiteside (15) and he was prominently featured on the first-team kick coverage units which should keep the veteran safe for at least another week.

Perhaps, the last early move could be undrafted receiver Britain Covey to injured reserve. Covey confirmed to SI Eagles Today's Ed Kracz that he tore ligaments in his right thumb during the loss to the Jets.

Another potential injury concern is backup cornerback Tay Gowan, who played 29 reps against the Jets. The long CB, who has seemingly fallen behind Jobe and second-year player Mac McCain on the depth chart was seen by SI Eagles Today heading to the X-Ray room after the game.

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's Eagles Today and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Sports. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talker Jody McDonald, every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com and JAKIBSports.com. You can reach John at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Michael Irvin Believes 1 NFL Team Could Go Undefeated This Year

Michael Irvin is known to let his Cowboys and University of Miami fandom get the best of him, and that showed itself once again on Monday. Appearing on ESPN's "First Take" for Stephen A. Smith's return, a fired up Michael Irvin said that his former team has a chance of catching the undefeated '72 Dolphins with one caveat:
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Christian McCaffrey's Racy Boat Photos

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and his girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, recently enjoyed a day in the ocean. Over the weekend, Culpo shared photos of them on a boat. In one of the pictures, it looks like McCaffrey is trying to bite her. Culpo, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, used...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Dolphins Have Reportedly Suffered Crushing Injury Loss

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly suffered a crushing injury loss following Game 1 of the preseason. According to reports out of Miami, the Dolphins have lost a defensive player to a torn ACL. "Trill Williams tore his ACL in last night’s preseason game, per source. Unfortunate injury for a player...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Eagles, Seahawks Have Reportedly Agreed To Notable Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks have agreed to a trade, according to reports. Philly is reportedly trading wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, their second-round pick in 2019, to Seattle in exchange for defensive back Ugo Amadi. Amadi was a fourth-round pick for the Seahawks in 2019 as well. On the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
State
Oregon State
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
The Spun

Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died

On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

The forgotten Eagles linebacker who's starting to get noticed

T.J. Edwards has been through the same things that Patrick Johnson is going through now. Edwards initially made the Eagles as a longshot undrafted linebacker in 2019, and Johnson is trying to stick on the Eagles’ roster this summer for a second season as a seventh-round linebacker. “I always...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Steelers camp: Kenny Pickett takes first-team reps; George Pickens holds his own against Minkah Fitzpatrick

LATROBE, Pennsylvania -- Practice had yet to wrap up when reports surfaced that Kenny Pickett was taking snaps with the first-team offense during Tuesday's training camp practice. Pickett, fresh off of his successful performance during Pittsburgh's preseason-opening win against Seattle, did indeed take first-team reps during the Steelers' third-to-last practice of camp.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andre Chachere
Person
Jacoby Stevens
NBC Sports

Flyers opt to not sign defensive prospect, lose his rights

The Flyers did not extend an entry-level contract to college prospect Jack St. Ivany, a source confirmed, making the 2018 fourth-round pick a draft-related unrestricted free agent. The club's rights to the defenseman expired Monday, which was the deadline to sign him. The 23-year-old righty shot played two seasons at...
NHL
NBC Sports

Sanders hurt again, now sidelined with hamstring injury

Oft-injured Miles Sanders, who has been out of practice since the preseason opener with leg soreness, is now dealing with a hamstring injury, according to the Eagles’ official injury report. Sanders played against the Jets Friday night but did not practice when the team returned to action on Sunday...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football#The New York Jets
247Sports

Rookie TE Jalen Wydermyer surprisingly cut by the Buffalo Bills

Though the big cut for NFL teams does not come until after the third and final preseason game, Week 1 is now in the books and clubs have to narrow their rosters from 90 to 85. And one rookie from Texas A&M was a casualty. On Sunday evening, the Buffalo...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Eagles waive 3 players before deadline to 85 players

The Eagles trimmed three more players from their roster on Tuesday to get down to the NFL-mandated limit of 85 players. On Tuesday, the Eagles waived/injured WR Lance Lenoir, S Jared Mayden and CB Jimmy Moreland. These three players will revert to the Eagles’ IR list if they go unclaimed.
NFL
CBS Chicago

Bears rookie Kyler Gordon to make preseason debut against Seahawks, in homecoming of sorts

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bears rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon is ready for a homecoming on Thursday, as he expects to make his preseason debut against the Seattle Seahawks.Recovering from injuries, Gordon and fellow rookie Velus Jones Jr. returned to a short, pad-less practice Monday. There has been no word yet on whether Jones will see reps Thursday against the Seahawks, but Gordon, a star for the Washington Huskies in college, expects to make his NFL debut in his home state.  "I think that's cool. I think it was as though it was meant to be; like it's God's plan. So I'm...
CHICAGO, IL
EagleMaven

EagleMaven

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

EagleMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Philadelphia Eagles

 https://www.si.com/nfl/eagles

Comments / 0

Community Policy