Environment

The Weather Channel

Tropical Development Possible In Gulf Of Mexico Late This Week

A tropical disturbance will track over Central America over the next few days. It will emerge in the southwest Gulf by Friday, where it could try to form into a tropical depression. Regardless of development, this system might enhance rainfall as far north as South Texas by this weekend. A...
The Verge

Atlantic hurricane seasons are running ahead of schedule

Hurricane season in the Atlantic is arriving ahead of schedule as the oceans warm, a new study finds. Big storms in the North Atlantic are forming earlier in the year than they used to, and forecasters say this means coastal communities need to be on the alert sooner, too. Tropical...
Washington Examiner

Geomagnetic storm watch announced

A geomagnetic storm watch will be in place until the end of the week due to the sun possibly affecting the weather. A recurrent coronal hole high-speed stream from the sun is expected to connect with Earth on Wednesday, when a solar wind field is expected to create minor geomagnetic storm conditions, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Daily Mail

Large 'cannibal' explosion on the sun sent billions of tons of plasma hurling to Earth: Space weather forecasters say there is a 10% chance of X-class flares that could trigger radio blackouts

A ‘cannibal’ coronal mass ejection (CME) is barreling toward Earth that has a 10 percent chance of producing X-class flares, major events that can trigger radio blackouts, when it hits our planet Thursday. CMEs are large expulsions of plasma and magnetic field from the sun's corona – the...
ASTRONOMY
