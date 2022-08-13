Read full article on original website
The Weather Channel
Tropical Development Possible In Gulf Of Mexico Late This Week
A tropical disturbance will track over Central America over the next few days. It will emerge in the southwest Gulf by Friday, where it could try to form into a tropical depression. Regardless of development, this system might enhance rainfall as far north as South Texas by this weekend. A...
Hints of a hurricane are showing up in long-range forecast models, but experts call it a 'fantasy storm'
During hurricane season, meteorologists -- as well as some of you -- look at computer forecast models ad nauseum. We look several times a day to see what's on the horizon. Will there be a storm? Where? When? If one model shows a storm, we look to see if another one shows the same thing to try and verify the forecast
Map shows 'extreme heat belt' projected to cover a quarter of the US in 30 years, where temperatures would breach 125 degrees Fahrenheit
An analysis of satellite data predicts about one-third of Americans will get temperatures above 125 degrees Fahrenheit in 2053. That's conservative.
The Verge
Atlantic hurricane seasons are running ahead of schedule
Hurricane season in the Atlantic is arriving ahead of schedule as the oceans warm, a new study finds. Big storms in the North Atlantic are forming earlier in the year than they used to, and forecasters say this means coastal communities need to be on the alert sooner, too. Tropical...
Washington Examiner
Geomagnetic storm watch announced
A geomagnetic storm watch will be in place until the end of the week due to the sun possibly affecting the weather. A recurrent coronal hole high-speed stream from the sun is expected to connect with Earth on Wednesday, when a solar wind field is expected to create minor geomagnetic storm conditions, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
North Atlantic hurricane season could soon shift earlier in the year, scientists say
NEW YORK — Communities on the East and Gulf coasts of the U.S. could soon be preparing for a longer hurricane season as the formation of tropical cyclones shifts to earlier in the year, according to a new study. Researchers who analyzed changes in the onset of Atlantic tropical...
Large 'cannibal' explosion on the sun sent billions of tons of plasma hurling to Earth: Space weather forecasters say there is a 10% chance of X-class flares that could trigger radio blackouts
A ‘cannibal’ coronal mass ejection (CME) is barreling toward Earth that has a 10 percent chance of producing X-class flares, major events that can trigger radio blackouts, when it hits our planet Thursday. CMEs are large expulsions of plasma and magnetic field from the sun's corona – the...
Dark Plasma Eruption From Sun Headed Towards Earth
The eruption, known as a coronal mass ejection, may cause a minor geomagnetic storm and some active auroras.
