Scouting Report: Gators DL Commit Kelby Collins

Breaking down the skill-set and positional fit of new Florida Gators defensive line pledge Kelby Collins.

A new big man is coming to campus in Gainesville.

The Florida Gators continue to make waves on the recruiting trail, landing a commitment from Gardendale (Ala.) defensive lineman Kelby Collins .

In recent years, Alabama has provided Florida with multiple highly rated prospects to plug holes in their respective recruiting classes. Jeremiah “ Scooby ” Williams , Jaydon Hill , Shemar James and Miguel Mitchell currently represent as players from the region, but that footprint in the Yellowhammer State continues with Collins’ pledge.

What does he bring to the table as a prospect, and where does he fit in the Gators lineup when he arrives in Gainesville?

Scouting Report

Looking across the board at high-caliber defensive lineman in 2023, stands out as one of the best. That is evident when looking at his tape.

Collins has shown to be stout as a three-technique, displaying a towering frame that shows more room to add on top of the 265 pounds he already carries.

His elite-level first step quickness and explosion out of his stance give him a significant edge to beat offensive lineman off the ball. That is shown by his 20 tackles for loss and 12 sacks in 2021.

He’s totaled 160 tackles, 35 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble in his two seasons as a varsity-level athlete for Gardendale. That productiveness and efficiency are a testament to his multi-faceted skillset.

While usually interior players at his level showcase an elite ability to plug holes and stop the run, there can sometimes be a void when looking at the prospects as pass rushers, at least where the translation is concerned.

However, Collins’ hand technique to throw offensive lineman off-platform to then push upfield from the inside is advanced for his age. While 12 sacks are elite for an interior defender, it is even more impressive when taking into account the plays he creates for others in the process. Even what he lacks there, he makes up for with impressive athleticism for someone his size.

The mixture of speed, quickness and power will equip him with an excellent baseline platform to make an impact early on at UF.

Where He Fits

Collins is an elite addition in the middle of Sean Spencer’s “wild dogs” unit.

As the Gators transition into a new era under Billy Napier, supplementing the trenches on both sides of the football has been talked about as a focal point. At the moment, finding talented prospects to fill depth voids on the exterior offensive line and interior defensive line are foremost.

The Gators get the latter in the form of Collins.

Given the stature of Collins at 6-foot-4, 265 pounds, Florida and the other top teams that recruited him heavily felt that he could develop into a starting three-technique early in his collegiate career.

At his peak, the Alabama native will quickly assume a role within Patrick Toney’s multiple-front scheme, featuring current DL star Gervon Dexter in 2022 . This will allow Collins to, similarly, maximize his skillset with reps on both in the inside and outside of the defensive line.

Now, a hole that is viewed as one of the differences between Florida’s success in recent years and that of those competing for conference and national championship is on its way to being permanently patched.

Collins continues rolling the ball where high-caliber, blue chip prospects are concerned for Florida, joining Buchholz prospect Gavin Hill .

