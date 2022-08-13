Kirby Smart Updates Georgia Injury Report Following Scrimmage

The first scrimmage of the fall season for the University of Georgia is in the books, and with it, the first chapter of fall camp is in the books. Georgia will likely have one more scrimmage next weekend before they settle in to begin preparing for the official kick-off to the 2022 season.

Head coach Kirby Smart gave details about the recent injuries several players have suffered in recent weeks.

Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) OUT - SI Dawgs Daily confirms Smith will miss at least six weeks due to undergoing surgery.

Kendall Milton, RB (Hamstring) OUT - Sources confirmed a minor hamstring tweak. Limited participant for a week or so to recover.

De'Nylon Morrissette, WR (Knee) OUT - Smart said during his press conference Saturday that Morrissette suffered a hype-extended knee early on during camp.

Tate Ratledge, OL (foot) IN - “Ron Courson actually told us that what he's gone through this summer would actually be more demanding on him than the season. He's been repping with the 1's and 2's.”

Tykee Smith, S (Knee) IN - "He's back repping, but he's not 100%. Knee injuries can be tricky. But he's back practicing to an extent."

EJ Lightsey, LB (Knee) IN- He's been medically cleared from the gunshot wound per Smart, but he has been dealing with a knee injury from the summer.

Bear Alexander, DL (Shoulder) IN - Smart indicated based on practice demands, Alexander will be available in camp.

Darnell Washington, TE (Foot) IN - Smart said that Washington has been doing extra conditioning and is back running at full speed. Sources have indicated he’s a full participant at practice.

