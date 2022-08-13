ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Kirby Smart Updates Georgia Injury Report Following Scrimmage

By Brooks Austin
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wu3V7_0hGGvOAT00

The first scrimmage of the fall season for the University of Georgia is in the books, and with it, the first chapter of fall camp is in the books. Georgia will likely have one more scrimmage next weekend before they settle in to begin preparing for the official kick-off to the 2022 season.

Head coach Kirby Smart gave details about the recent injuries several players have suffered in recent weeks.

  • Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) OUT - SI Dawgs Daily confirms Smith will miss at least six weeks due to undergoing surgery.
  • Kendall Milton, RB (Hamstring) OUT - Sources confirmed a minor hamstring tweak. Limited participant for a week or so to recover.
  • De'Nylon Morrissette, WR (Knee) OUT - Smart said during his press conference Saturday that Morrissette suffered a hype-extended knee early on during camp.
  • Tate Ratledge, OL (foot) IN - “Ron Courson actually told us that what he's gone through this summer would actually be more demanding on him than the season. He's been repping with the 1's and 2's.”
  • Tykee Smith, S (Knee) IN - "He's back repping, but he's not 100%. Knee injuries can be tricky. But he's back practicing to an extent."
  • EJ Lightsey, LB (Knee) IN- He's been medically cleared from the gunshot wound per Smart, but he has been dealing with a knee injury from the summer.
  • Bear Alexander, DL (Shoulder) IN - Smart indicated based on practice demands, Alexander will be available in camp.
  • Darnell Washington, TE (Foot) IN - Smart said that Washington has been doing extra conditioning and is back running at full speed. Sources have indicated he’s a full participant at practice.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE .

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @Bulld ogsSI.

Comments / 0

Related
DawgsDaily

Kirby Smart Provides Clarity to Cornerback Battle

As Georgia nears the kickoff to their 2022 football season, there is quite a bit this football team has to learn about themselves, at least if you listen to their head coach Kirby Smart.  Whether it's offensive guard, or the interior of the defensive line, or the defensive backfield, Georgia ...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

Georgia Has Seven Players in Top-100 in CFB

The College Football season is just ten days when week zero kicks off on August 27th with 8 contests scheduled to take place, including Vanderbilt traveling to Hawaii to take on the Hurricanes. With the start of the season nearing, plenty of noteworthy outlets are releasing their rankings and ...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

Where Will Xzavier McLeod Land?

Xzavier McLeod, a 4-star DL out of Camden (SC) is nearing a commitment. Georgia is one of the top candidates, but they will have to hold off SEC east foes South Carolina and Florida for one of the top prospects in SC. McLeod visited schools like Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M, LSU, and others this ...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
DawgsDaily

Kirby Smart Calls Two Freshmen RBs "Different"

Georgia has been known for their running back development dating back to the 80s with Herschel Walker, all the way up to last year's NFL Draft when not one but two backs were selected from the 2021 national championship team.  You don't have the success on Saturday's at the position without ...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mike White's contract terms with Georgia basketball revealed

Mike White hopped from one struggling SEC program to another, but looks for a fresh start with the Georgia Bulldogs starting in 2022. And on Tuesday, White’s contract details were released. The terms are as follows, per Seth Emerson of the Athletic:. Georgia paid $1.3 million directly to Florida...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#The University Of Georgia#Dl
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia turns equipment room into incredible Mario Kart course

What’s better than playing football? Playing real-life video games, maybe?. The Georgia Bulldogs are making sure the culture and vibes are in check, on and off the field. Recently, they turned their equipment facility into a full-on Mario Kart course. Wide receiver AD Mitchell and defensive back Dan Jackson...
ATHENS, GA
uga.edu

UGA welcomes largest freshman class

Incoming class brings impressive academic achievements, test scores. The University of Georgia’s class of 2026 is its biggest and one of its most academically qualified yet. More than 6,200 new first-year students start classes at UGA Aug. 17, selected from a record number of nearly 40,000 applications. The students...
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
WGAU

Plans for Athens film studio are expanding

A new film and television studio under construction here in the Hollywood of the South -- just got bigger. Athena Studios announced it purchased an additional 65 acres in Athens, next to the original 45-acre site. The additional land will give immediate additional back-lot acreage for the stage space currently...
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Georgia

All of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time, and enjoying a pizza together it's definitely a pleasant activity. If you also love to take your loved ones to nice restaurants, then you are in the right place because today we are talking about three amazing pizza places in Georgia that serve food so good that they will make you want to come back again and again. If you have never been to any of these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and visit them next time you have the chance.
GEORGIA STATE
DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

Athens, GA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
760K+
Views
ABOUT

DawgsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the University of Georgia

 https://www.si.com/college/georgia

Comments / 0

Community Policy