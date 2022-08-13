Brian Robinson Jr. Dazzling Debut: Should Commanders Rookie Start Over Antonio Gibson?

The overreactions are in abundance after Robinson's promising preseason debut and Gibson's early blunder.

Brian Robinson Jr.'s dazzling debut: six carries for 26 yards and a touchdown, along with two catches for 15 yards.

This was all the rookie running back needed to show the Washington Commanders that he was worth the third-round draft pick . It was, of course, just Week 1 of the preseason play, as the Commanders (0-1) fell 23-21 to the Carolina Panthers (1-0). But the Alabama product was responsible for Washington's only score through three quarters.

His offensive usage was expected with starting running back Antonio Gibson's play limited, but a first-quarter fumble by Gibson set the Panthers up for an early 7-0 lead. The turnover set Robinson up to jump into the way-too-early RB1 conversation. He powered his way into the end zone after a 14-play, 82-yard drive. Robinson had eight total touches before his exiting for the remainder of the game.

Surprisingly, Gibson returned for another series. Punishment? Or do we have a running-back competition?

On the surface, it might be a huge overreaction to insert the rookie into starting territory after one solid preseason performance. He didn't even top 10 total touches and was facing many Panthers defenders who could be on the roster bubble.

Additionally, Gibson is also coming off a 1,000-yard rushing season. In two years as the main man in Washington's backfield, he's totaled 428 carries, for 1,832 rushing yards and 21 total touchdowns.

But his early preseason fumble is a familiar trend. Gibson led all running backs with six fumbles last season, losing four. The former receiver has had an unprecedented transition to running back, but losing the football is a problem that can't be ignored.

At an NFL factory in Tuscaloosa with the Tide and legendary coach Nick Saban, Robinson had just three fumbles (three lost) in five seasons of collegiate play.

He showed his experience Saturday, staying patient on designed screen passes, lowering his shoulder for contact, and displaying unteachable power as an all-natural runner.

The team clearly sees an key role for Robinson this season, as he didn't play a snap in the second half after his exciting debut.

Pass-catching running back J.D McKissic is set to have his own consistent third-down role, which could take away some backup snaps from the rookie. But if Gibson's blunders continue and Robinson continues to shine through the rest of preseason play, his potential starting backfield role could come quicker than many had anticipated.