Bunkie, LA

John St. Romain, 90, Marksville

A Mass of Christian burial for Mr. John Elton St. Romain will be held on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville, LA. with Father Dan O’Connor officiating. Interment will be at St. Joseph Mausoleum #2. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.
MARKSVILLE, LA
Harry Desoto, 71, Marksville

Funeral services for Harry Wayne Desoto will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 17, 2022 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria with Deacon Kenny Sayes officiating. Burial will be in Clear Creek Cemetery, Pollock. The family requests visitation be held Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Hixson Brothers, Alexandria...
MARKSVILLE, LA
Donna Jane Maillet, 84, Bordelonville

Ms. Donna Jane Maillet, our beloved Nonna, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at the age of 84, in the presence of her two daughters and in the prayers of her family. Nonna was born on June 16, 1938, in Dr. Ducote’s home in Bordelonville, LA. She is preceded in death by her parents, Cecilia and Kermit Maillet, and her sister, who passed away at birth. She is survived by her two daughters, Lauri (Glen) Burke and Terri (Deryl) Guillory, two brothers, Tim (Sharon) Maillet and Keith (Bonnie) Maillet, and one sister Connie Maillet. She has 4 grandchildren, Jessica (Brad) Leger, Sara (Jake) Wallace, Thomas Guillory (Heather), and Bryan Burke, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
BORDELONVILLE, LA
Leesville man accused of timber theft

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - A man from Leesville has been accused of stealing timber in Vernon and Rapides Parish. The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry said James “Travis” Johnson has been charged in total with three counts of timber theft of less than $25,000 and three counts of making false statements regarding rightful ownership of forest products.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
RPSO warns of jury duty scam

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking parish residents to be aware of callers who are claiming to be with the federal government and are attempting to defraud you over “missed jury duty.”. RPSO said the scammers will indicate they are with the...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Two Separate Timber Theft Cases

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Two Separate Timber Theft Cases. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry reported on August 15, 2022, that James Travis Johnson, formerly of Pitkin, Louisiana, but now residing in Leesville, Louisiana, was booked into the Vernon Parish Detention Center on August 9, 2022, for timber theft and other timber-related charges. On August 11, 2022, he posted a $15,000 bond. He was arrested later that day in Rapides Parish on further timber theft allegations.
LEESVILLE, LA
Lake Charles man accused of hitting Lafayette officer with car, dragging him 100 ft.

Lafayette, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was arrested Sunday morning after reportedly running over a police officer and dragging him approximately 100 feet, police say. Police attempted to stop a vehicle being driven recklessly in the 400 block of Jefferson Street in Lafayette around 1:20 a.m., said Sgt. Robin Green of the Lafayette Police Department. Police say the driver was Jaylin Terrel Chavis, 24, of Lake Charles.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Alexandria: Top 7 Best Places To Visit In Alexandria, Louisiana

Tourist Attractions-Places To Visit In Alexandria Louisiana. If you’ve ever wanted to visit Alexandria Louisiana, you may be wondering where to start. This ninth-largest city in Louisiana is the parish seat of Rapides Parish. Located on the banks of the Red River, it is virtually in the geographic center of Louisiana.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Impairment, speed suspected in fatal crash

Suspected impairment, speed and lack of seat belt usage are all factors in a fatal early Sunday morning crash in Oberlin, authorities said. Louisiana State Police Troop D TFC Derek Senegal said the single-vehicle fatal crash occurred on Reeds Bridge Road west of U.S. 165 in Allen Parish and claimed the life of 36-year-old Edwin A. McDaniel of Oakdale.
OBERLIN, LA
12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization

12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 12, 2022, that in December of last year, Troopers assigned to the LSP Criminal Investigations Division, Baton Rouge Field Office (LSP CID BRFO) began an investigation into allegations that 43-year-old Elie Edwards of New Roads, Louisiana, was selling heroin and methamphetamine in Pointe Coupee Parish. LSP led a seven-month cooperative investigation with several federal, state, and local law enforcement organizations. Troopers found several members of a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) led by Edwards.
NEW ROADS, LA

