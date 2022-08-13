Read full article on original website
John St. Romain, 90, Marksville
A Mass of Christian burial for Mr. John Elton St. Romain will be held on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville, LA. with Father Dan O’Connor officiating. Interment will be at St. Joseph Mausoleum #2. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.
Harry Desoto, 71, Marksville
Funeral services for Harry Wayne Desoto will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 17, 2022 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria with Deacon Kenny Sayes officiating. Burial will be in Clear Creek Cemetery, Pollock. The family requests visitation be held Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Hixson Brothers, Alexandria...
Donna Jane Maillet, 84, Bordelonville
Ms. Donna Jane Maillet, our beloved Nonna, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at the age of 84, in the presence of her two daughters and in the prayers of her family. Nonna was born on June 16, 1938, in Dr. Ducote’s home in Bordelonville, LA. She is preceded in death by her parents, Cecilia and Kermit Maillet, and her sister, who passed away at birth. She is survived by her two daughters, Lauri (Glen) Burke and Terri (Deryl) Guillory, two brothers, Tim (Sharon) Maillet and Keith (Bonnie) Maillet, and one sister Connie Maillet. She has 4 grandchildren, Jessica (Brad) Leger, Sara (Jake) Wallace, Thomas Guillory (Heather), and Bryan Burke, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Jars of soil and shared prayers used to memorialize victims killed in Youngsville lynchings
As music gently played and a singing bowl chimed, a few dozen Lafayette Parish residents on Saturday honored the lives of two Black men killed in lynchings in the Youngsville area in the 1800s. The ceremony was part of an Equal Justice Initiative effort known as the Community Remembrance Project,...
Fête-Dieu du Teche opens with French Mass in Leonville, concludes in St. Martinville
The eighth annual Fête-Dieu du Teche will be Monday, beginning with an 8 a.m. French Mass at St. Leo’s in Leonville. The Most Rev. J. Douglas Deshotel, bishop of Lafayette, will be the celebrant. The 40-mile Eucharistic Procession on the Bayou Teche will coincide with the continuing National...
Victim Identified in Deadly Crash on Crowley Eunice Highway (UPDATED)
(UPDATED STORY): 9:25 AM: 40-year-old Latashi Eddy of Crowley has been identified as the woman who died in the two-vehicle crash earlier this morning on Louisiana Highway 13 near Ellis Road in Acadia Parish. Investigators say Eddy was driving a car north on LA 13 when her vehicle crossed the...
RPSO warns of jury duty scam
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking parish residents to be aware of callers who are claiming to be with the federal government and are attempting to defraud you over “missed jury duty.”. RPSO said the scammers will indicate they are with the...
How the first Louisiana drive-thru daiquiri stand beat Lafayette city hall and made history
Sitting in a 14-by-30 metal building on the busiest street in Lafayette that day in November 1981, David Ervin knew he needed only about 2% of the cars to turn in and patronize his business to be successful. But he also knew this: His business — a drive-thru daiquiri stand...
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Two Separate Timber Theft Cases
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Two Separate Timber Theft Cases. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry reported on August 15, 2022, that James Travis Johnson, formerly of Pitkin, Louisiana, but now residing in Leesville, Louisiana, was booked into the Vernon Parish Detention Center on August 9, 2022, for timber theft and other timber-related charges. On August 11, 2022, he posted a $15,000 bond. He was arrested later that day in Rapides Parish on further timber theft allegations.
Acadia Crime Stoppers searching for a suspect in a Crowley vehicle burglary
According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 200 block of Hunter Rd., south of Crowley, some time between 4 p.m. on July 8 and 9 a.m. July 9.
VIDEO: Lafayette officers lift vehicle off of fellow officer after being hit by Lake Charles man
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - KPLC has obtained new video showing Lafayette officers lifting a vehicle after one of their officers was hit and dragged approximately 100 feet. The officer, identified as Brian Rozas, was hospitalized in serious condition after police say 24-year-old Jaylin Terrel Chavis of Lake Charles hit him when trying to avoid a traffic stop.
Alexandria: Top 7 Best Places To Visit In Alexandria, Louisiana
Tourist Attractions-Places To Visit In Alexandria Louisiana. If you’ve ever wanted to visit Alexandria Louisiana, you may be wondering where to start. This ninth-largest city in Louisiana is the parish seat of Rapides Parish. Located on the banks of the Red River, it is virtually in the geographic center of Louisiana.
Lake Charles American Press
Impairment, speed suspected in fatal crash
Suspected impairment, speed and lack of seat belt usage are all factors in a fatal early Sunday morning crash in Oberlin, authorities said. Louisiana State Police Troop D TFC Derek Senegal said the single-vehicle fatal crash occurred on Reeds Bridge Road west of U.S. 165 in Allen Parish and claimed the life of 36-year-old Edwin A. McDaniel of Oakdale.
12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization
12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 12, 2022, that in December of last year, Troopers assigned to the LSP Criminal Investigations Division, Baton Rouge Field Office (LSP CID BRFO) began an investigation into allegations that 43-year-old Elie Edwards of New Roads, Louisiana, was selling heroin and methamphetamine in Pointe Coupee Parish. LSP led a seven-month cooperative investigation with several federal, state, and local law enforcement organizations. Troopers found several members of a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) led by Edwards.
Louisiana Woman Killed in ATV Crash After a Tire Malfunction
Louisiana Woman Killed in ATV Crash After a Tire Malfunction. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 14, 2022, that on August 13, 2022, at about 7:00 p.m., LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Webster Maricle Road west of Louisiana Highway 113. Belinda R. Thompson, 62, of Pitkin, Louisiana, was killed in the incident.
