Ms. Donna Jane Maillet, our beloved Nonna, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at the age of 84, in the presence of her two daughters and in the prayers of her family. Nonna was born on June 16, 1938, in Dr. Ducote’s home in Bordelonville, LA. She is preceded in death by her parents, Cecilia and Kermit Maillet, and her sister, who passed away at birth. She is survived by her two daughters, Lauri (Glen) Burke and Terri (Deryl) Guillory, two brothers, Tim (Sharon) Maillet and Keith (Bonnie) Maillet, and one sister Connie Maillet. She has 4 grandchildren, Jessica (Brad) Leger, Sara (Jake) Wallace, Thomas Guillory (Heather), and Bryan Burke, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

BORDELONVILLE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO