Commanders late rally falls short, as Panthers win preseason opener 23-21

The Carolina Panthers kicked a field goal with 24 seconds remaining to defeat the Washington Commanders, 23-21, in the preseason opener for both teams.

For a while on Saturday, the Commanders looked inept on offense. Of course, it was the first preseason game, which can be expected. At least early in the game, the defense looked like last year’s version that struggled on third downs.

However, things turned around for Washington. The defense settled down, and the offense received new life when rookie quarterback Sam Howell came in for the second half.

Trailing 20-6 at the start of the fourth quarter, Howell led the Commanders down the field, eventually scoring his first NFL touchdown on a 17-yard run. Washington’s defense got the ball back, and Howell once again led the Commanders down the field, this time scoring from one yard out.

Instead of going for the tie, Washington head coach Ron Rivera went for the lead. Howell found Alex Erickson for the two-point conversion, and the Commanders were suddenly ahead.

It would be up to the defense to win the game. Unfortunately, on two occasions, it appeared the defense had the game wrapped up, but a penalty gave the Panthers life. On one, safety Jeremy Reaves was called for illegal contact wiping out a Washington turnover that would have ended the game.

The Commanders head to Kansas City to play the Chiefs next Saturday in Week 2 of the preseason.

Carson Wentz completed 10 of 13 passes for 74 yards in his Washington debut. Howell completed 9 of 16 passes for 143 yards and rushed for 19 yards and two touchdowns.