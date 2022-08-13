Commanders unveil new fight song ahead of preseason opener

The Washington Commanders completed the next stage of their rebranding on Saturday by unveiling the team’s new fight song. “Fight for our Commanders” is Washington’s new fight song, which was determined by a fan vote.

In July, the team announced the new fight song would be either “Fight for our Commanders” or “Leaders on a Mission.”

The fans spoke, and Washington listened. “Fight for our Commanders” sounds very similar to the franchise’s original fight song, “Hail to the Redskins,” which was important to the fans.

Washington’s official Twitter account said of the new fight song: “Introducing the #HTTC Fight Song: a classic sound with a subtle remix.

Washington collaborated with the family of Barnee Breeskin, who wrote the team’s original fight song back in 1937, on the new version.

So, Washington fans, what do you think?