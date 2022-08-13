ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leander, TX

KVUE

Man killed in Downtown Austin shooting; no suspect in custody

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide in the downtown area. APD said that at approximately 10:57 a.m. Tuesday that officers responded to the intersection of East Sixth Street and Sabine Street after multiple people called 911 to say a man had been shot in that area.
KCEN

1 adult, 2 minors detained after Temple armed robbery, police say

TEMPLE, Texas — One adult and two minors were detained Tuesday after they reportedly robbed a a business at gunpoint, according to the Temple Police Department. Police say the robbery happened in the 1700 block of Canyon Creek Drive just before noon. When officers arrived, they learned that three males -- one adult and two minors -- displayed a handgun and demanded money before they fled, police said.
fox44news.com

Temple police detain 3 suspects in aggravated robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department has detained three people in connection with an armed robbery Tuesday morning. Officers say the call came in before 12 p.m. about a robbery at Roopa’s Kitchen, which is in the 1700 block of Canyon Creek Drive. The department...
fox7austin.com

Crossbow incident prompts SWAT situation in SW Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says a crossbow incident prompted a SWAT situation in southwest Austin. The incident happened at 10801 Old Manchaca Road. Officials say a suspect pointed a crossbow at a woman. The SWAT situation lasted about an hour and it was discovered that the suspect...
fox44news.com

Killeen murder suspect turns 17, moved to Bell Co Jail

Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A suspect in the May 31, 2021 shooting death on Dickens Drive in Killeen has turned 17 and has been moved to the Bell County Jail. Bond was set at $1,000,000 for now 17-year-old Michael Anthony Howard, who was a juvenile when the offense occurred, but who has since been certified to stand trial as an adult.
KVUE

Staff member accused of assaulting resident at group home for people with disabilities

MANOR, Texas — An employee at a Manor group home for people with disabilities has been arrested after he reportedly assaulted a resident. According to an affidavit obtained by KVUE, a Travis County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to Harris Room & Board in Manor on Sunday after a 911 caller reported that someone at their church claimed he had been assaulted by a staff member at his group home. When the deputy arrived, they met the victim, who was being treated for bleeding and cuts to his face.
insideedition.com

Texas Teen Charged With Shooting Woman at Her Son's Gravesite

A Texas teen was arrested as a suspect in the murder of a woman who was shot at her son’s gravesite, according to local reports. According to a press release from the Killeen Police Department, Christian Lamar Weston, 17, was arrested on Saturday for the murder of Yolanda N’Gaojia, 52.
fox7austin.com

Pflugerville police searching for 90-year-old woman

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - Pflugerville police are asking for assistance finding a missing 90-year-old woman. Police said they are looking for Betty Prout, 90. She was last seen near Yale Drive around 12:18 p.m. on August 16, and is wearing a blue shirt and gray pants. She is about 5 ft....
CBS Austin

Two arrested after police chase from Pflugerville to Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A couple of suspected car thieves kept Pflugerville and Austin police busy Tuesday morning. An officer in Pflugerville spotted a stolen truck and tried to stop it, but they took off. He chased them for a bit, but eventually backed off and that's where Austin police...
True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

‘Bestie Killer’ Magen Fieramusca Arrested for Murder

This was not a random attack. This was planned for months to steal her baby. Heidi Broussard (image courtesy of Austin Police Department) On December 12, 2019, a thirty-three-year-old mother of two, Heidi Broussard, dropped off her six-year-old son at his elementary school in Austin, Texas, at around 7:30 AM. Heidi had her two-week-old newborn, baby Margot with her at the time.
KWTX

Two arrested for online solicitation of a minor in Bell County

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators in Bell County arrested two men after they allegedly attempted to meet with undercover investigators posing as a juvenile under the age of 17. Luis Adrian Cristobol-Jimenez, 26, of Pflugerville, and Paul Cuellar Jr., 25, of Temple, are both charged with online solicitation of a...
