Motorist involved in officer shooting charged with kidnapping
Munoz was charged with aggravated kidnapping after getting into someone's car, pointing a gun at their head, then directing them to drive away from police, according to an affidavit.
Man killed in Downtown Austin shooting; no suspect in custody
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide in the downtown area. APD said that at approximately 10:57 a.m. Tuesday that officers responded to the intersection of East Sixth Street and Sabine Street after multiple people called 911 to say a man had been shot in that area.
APD: Man dies in downtown homicide, no suspect in custody
It tweeted about the homicide at 11:46 a.m. and said it happened near Sixth Street and Sabine Street, which is just west of Interstate 35. It says a public information officer is heading to the scene.
1 adult, 2 minors detained after Temple armed robbery, police say
TEMPLE, Texas — One adult and two minors were detained Tuesday after they reportedly robbed a a business at gunpoint, according to the Temple Police Department. Police say the robbery happened in the 1700 block of Canyon Creek Drive just before noon. When officers arrived, they learned that three males -- one adult and two minors -- displayed a handgun and demanded money before they fled, police said.
fox44news.com
Temple police detain 3 suspects in aggravated robbery
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department has detained three people in connection with an armed robbery Tuesday morning. Officers say the call came in before 12 p.m. about a robbery at Roopa’s Kitchen, which is in the 1700 block of Canyon Creek Drive. The department...
fox7austin.com
Williamson County woman murdered, new details surrounding investigation
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - An arrest affidavit has revealed more details surrounding the investigation into the murder of 70-year-old Diana Lynn Pier outside of Florence earlier this month. According to the affidavit, on Aug. 4 around 8:30 p.m., a resident on County Road 245 saw a silver car stopped in...
Complex
17-Year-Old in Texas Accused of Fatally Shooting Woman Who Was Visiting Son’s Grave
A Texas 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting earlier this year of a woman who was visiting her son’s gravesite. Per regional outlet KWTX, the individual—identified in reports as Christian Lamar Weston but listed as Christin Lamar Weston in online jail records—was arrested over the weekend and ordered to be held without bond.
Police search for man involved in domestic disturbance at south Austin apartment
Austin SWAT was called out to the Saddle Creek area of south Austin Tuesday morning, the Austin Police Department said.
Kyle Rittenhouse a passenger in Thrall traffic stop, takes selfie with officer
On Aug. 11, a Thrall police officer pulled over the driver of a car for a "traffic infraction" as they were traveling on U.S. Highway 79. That driver was issued a warning, Thrall police Chief Whitney Whitworth said, and clarified that Rittenhouse was a passenger in the car.
fox7austin.com
Crossbow incident prompts SWAT situation in SW Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says a crossbow incident prompted a SWAT situation in southwest Austin. The incident happened at 10801 Old Manchaca Road. Officials say a suspect pointed a crossbow at a woman. The SWAT situation lasted about an hour and it was discovered that the suspect...
fox44news.com
Killeen murder suspect turns 17, moved to Bell Co Jail
Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A suspect in the May 31, 2021 shooting death on Dickens Drive in Killeen has turned 17 and has been moved to the Bell County Jail. Bond was set at $1,000,000 for now 17-year-old Michael Anthony Howard, who was a juvenile when the offense occurred, but who has since been certified to stand trial as an adult.
Staff member accused of assaulting resident at group home for people with disabilities
MANOR, Texas — An employee at a Manor group home for people with disabilities has been arrested after he reportedly assaulted a resident. According to an affidavit obtained by KVUE, a Travis County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to Harris Room & Board in Manor on Sunday after a 911 caller reported that someone at their church claimed he had been assaulted by a staff member at his group home. When the deputy arrived, they met the victim, who was being treated for bleeding and cuts to his face.
insideedition.com
Texas Teen Charged With Shooting Woman at Her Son's Gravesite
A Texas teen was arrested as a suspect in the murder of a woman who was shot at her son’s gravesite, according to local reports. According to a press release from the Killeen Police Department, Christian Lamar Weston, 17, was arrested on Saturday for the murder of Yolanda N’Gaojia, 52.
fox7austin.com
Pflugerville police searching for 90-year-old woman
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - Pflugerville police are asking for assistance finding a missing 90-year-old woman. Police said they are looking for Betty Prout, 90. She was last seen near Yale Drive around 12:18 p.m. on August 16, and is wearing a blue shirt and gray pants. She is about 5 ft....
CBS Austin
Two arrested after police chase from Pflugerville to Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A couple of suspected car thieves kept Pflugerville and Austin police busy Tuesday morning. An officer in Pflugerville spotted a stolen truck and tried to stop it, but they took off. He chased them for a bit, but eventually backed off and that's where Austin police...
2 shootings, 1 ‘in retaliation’ leaves person dead in Elgin
EPD said officers found the shooting victim in a crashed car on West Brenham Street and South Avenue C, but during the investigation, officers said the shooting happened a block away on East Alamo Street.
‘Bestie Killer’ Magen Fieramusca Arrested for Murder
This was not a random attack. This was planned for months to steal her baby. Heidi Broussard (image courtesy of Austin Police Department) On December 12, 2019, a thirty-three-year-old mother of two, Heidi Broussard, dropped off her six-year-old son at his elementary school in Austin, Texas, at around 7:30 AM. Heidi had her two-week-old newborn, baby Margot with her at the time.
Coryell County Sheriff's Office identifies man found dead near Fort Hood
FORT HOOD, Texas — The Coryell County Sheriff's office released the identity Tuesday of a man found dead near Fort Hood. Thomas Harold Carter, 53, of Killeen, was found on Aug. 8 along I-14 east near Fort Hood's Clarke Road exit. The sheriff's office said he was inside a tent near a line of trees.
Round Rock standoff ends after several hours, man in critical condition
Entry was delayed due to reports of explosive devices.
KWTX
Two arrested for online solicitation of a minor in Bell County
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators in Bell County arrested two men after they allegedly attempted to meet with undercover investigators posing as a juvenile under the age of 17. Luis Adrian Cristobol-Jimenez, 26, of Pflugerville, and Paul Cuellar Jr., 25, of Temple, are both charged with online solicitation of a...
