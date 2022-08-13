Android 13 has landed, and other than all the pleasant headlining features, there are also some regressions. One of them is related to how the clipboard functions. While it’s great to see that it’s more private on Android 13 and automatically clears itself after an hour so none of your passwords or email addresses can be snooped upon, Google may have gone a step too far. As spotted by Android Police founder Artem Russakovskii, it is no longer possible to automatically share your clipboard with other devices using apps like Join, and Google will not fix it.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 HOURS AGO