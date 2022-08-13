Read full article on original website
komando.com
Delete these 36 infected Android apps from your phone now
It seems we can’t go a week without a bunch of malicious apps being discovered in the Google Play Store. Google recently took down a whopping 52 apps capable of intercepting passwords, stealing Facebook credentials and taking screenshots of private conversations. Tap or click here to ensure you don’t have any installed on your phone.
ohmymag.co.uk
Delete now!: Millions of Android devices infected with bug that drains your account
Google has by far some of the strict security policies, but hackers still manage to find ways to sneak in malware that are costly to users. In a latest investigation, it was discovered that some 28 apps laced with dangerous malware were in the Google Play Store. Millions of people have already downloaded these apps. Read on to know if you have any of these money-draining apps.
Android 13 is coming to phones from Samsung, Sony, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and more later this year
The news is out: Android 13 is finally here and we didn't have to wait until September to get it! But for those of you who don't own a Pixel, when can you expect to get that fresh over-the-air software update on your devices? Well, Google isn't making any specific promises on behalf of the manufacturers, but it is giving users a heads-up on which ones will be joining the party by the end of 2022.
Why You Probably Need To Stop Using Your Android Phone's Built-In Browser
If you use an Android smartphone, we can bet that it came with a pre-installed browser from Google or the manufacturer. For instance, if you have a Samsung smartphone, it will feature a default Internet Explorer browser, and some Samsung models include a pre-installed Google Chrome. But it's not just Samsung devices — at least 3 billion people around the world use Android smartphones (via The Verge). Not to mention, you could buy a new car with Android OS pre-installed on the dashboard.
CNET
Apple's iOS 15.6 Update: Everything New on Your iPhone
Apple's iOS 15.6 is here and ready to be downloaded to your iPhone. Released on July 20, the follow-up to iOS 15.5 folds in bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for watching live sports in the TV app.
How to use find my phone on Android
Google’s Android OS comes with a handy feature that helps you find your phone on Android, the feature is called Find My Device and it works with tablets as well as smartphones. This guide is designed to show you how to use Find My Device on Android. Find My...
Millions of Android owners told to check their phones – you could be in danger
ANDROID phone owners need to check their handsets – you might be at risk. Every so often, your Android phone will need to be updated. This might not seem important – especially if your phone is working fine. It's easy to think of Android updates as just delivering...
knowtechie.com
How to turn on WiFi calling on Android and iOS
If you’re in a low-signal area but have access to a reliable internet connection, turning on WiFi calling may be the ideal solution. When you enable WiFi calling on a compatible device, calls route through the internet instead of a cellular network, which provides a more reliable connection when service is weak or non-existent.
CNET
WhatsApp's New Desktop App for Windows: How to Download It on Your PC
The messaging app WhatsApp has released a native desktop app for Windows and is currently developing one for Mac. The Windows app joins WhatApp's other desktop offerings: WhatsApp Web, an app for browsers, and WhatsApp Desktop, a web-based desktop app. Since the new app is native as opposed to web-based, it should be faster and more reliable, according to a post on the company's Help Center.
CNBC
Your iPhone may finally show the battery percentage on the home screen again
Apple's iOS 16 beta 5 update adds battery percentage information back to the status bar. The battery percentage icon was removed when the iPhone X was released in 2017. It's unclear whether the battery percentage will make it to the final cut of iOS 16 in September. The fifth beta...
iPhone fixes one of its biggest problems – but some fans are furious
APPLE has brought back one of the iPhone's most beloved features – and some fans are not happy about it. According to reports, the latest version of the iOS operating system finally displays the battery percentage in the status bar. The indicator appeared in the bar at the top...
TechCrunch
Google fined $40M+ for misleading location-tracking settings on Android
Australia’s Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) instigated proceedings against Google and its Australia subsidiary back in October 2019, going on to take the tech giant to court for making misleading representations to consumers about the collection and use of their personal location data on Android phones, between January 2017 and December 2018.
Android Authority
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly
Seriously, at least three wallpaper articles this week. Welcome to the 445th edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week:. There were some neat new wallpapers to download this week. To start, newer Pixel phones had access to some new wallpapers inspired by Indigenous Day. The James Webb Telescope is taking some amazing pictures we have more for your background here. Finally, our latest Wallpaper Wednesday came out with even more neat wallpapers to try out.
How to disable Google Assistant
Google Assistant is an integral part of the Android experience, coming in handy for numerous situations. It can schedule and automate tasks with routines, launch apps, make calls, set reminders, control your smart home devices, and much more. It can even answer your questions and hold intelligent conversations. An ever-improving...
Phone Arena
Google surprises Pixel users with an August release of stable Android 13
It's only the middle of August but Go Pixel users by releasing Android 13 this afternoon. For example, Android 12 wasn't made available to Pixel users until October 19th of last year. For Pixel 6 series users, the update to Android 13 is going to improve the under-display fingerprint sensor which has been sluggish in Android 12. Personally, this writer has seen a huge improvement after installing Android 13 beta 4.1.
Android 13: The 8 best new features
While the changes introduced by Android 13 aren't as dramatic as the shift in design introduced by Android 12, it nevertheless offers a wealth of useful features and updates for your phone. Some of these are small changes that many won't notice, but others can substantially change how you use your Android.
Google's Pixel tablet might only support 64-bit apps — here’s why that’s a big deal
Google already gave us a glimpse at its upcoming Pixel tablet during Google I/O 2022, but the new device is still very much in the dark, with only few details on it known so far other than a 2023 release window. Thanks to some digging, one possible tidbit of information has now made it to the light. The Pixel tablet might launch with a 64-bit-only version of Android 13, which could make it one of the first Android devices to omit 32-bit support altogether.
Some Signal users’ phone numbers were exposed in Twilio breach
Signal is, more often than not, synonymous with privacy and security. After all, its encryption protocol not only protects its own chats with end-to-end encryption, but it's also featured on messaging apps like WhatsApp, which are used by billions of people worldwide. Despite its chat app being made with a focus on security from the ground up, this is the internet, which means nothing is truly foolproof. Case in point, a breach that saw attackers gain access to Twilio's customer support console through phishing has affected some Signal users, exposing their phone numbers.
Android 13 breaks automatic clipboard syncing, and Google won't fix it
Android 13 has landed, and other than all the pleasant headlining features, there are also some regressions. One of them is related to how the clipboard functions. While it’s great to see that it’s more private on Android 13 and automatically clears itself after an hour so none of your passwords or email addresses can be snooped upon, Google may have gone a step too far. As spotted by Android Police founder Artem Russakovskii, it is no longer possible to automatically share your clipboard with other devices using apps like Join, and Google will not fix it.
technewstoday.com
How to Turn Off Screenshot Sound on iPhone and Android?
Screenshot sound is enabled by default on most Phones. However, if you are taking screenshots at night or in quiet places, you may want to turn off the screenshot sound. But, how do you go about turning it off? The easiest ways to turn off the screenshot sound is simply enabling the silent mode or tweaking the screenshot sound settings.
